Gold: Be Ready To Embrace Volatility

This week, the rise in gold prices is disappointing considering the magnitude of the sell-off in risk assets.

Gold has strengthened only moderately since the start of the week in spite of a resurgence of risk-off behavior across the financial markets.

Over the weekend, the North Korean government conducted its sixth nuclear test, prompting investors to take shelter in safe-haven assets on Monday while the United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting. But interestingly, macro investors favored the yen at the expense of gold, as the strength in the yen vs. gold showed.

Geopolitical tensions continued to intensify on Monday night, with some reports suggesting that North Korea has started to move an ICBM-class missile for a possible launch before Saturday September 9 - the day of the foundation of the republic. Against this, the Japanese government seems to planning a possible mass evacuation of the 60,000 citizens living in or visiting South Korea.

Although the risk-off mood intensified on Tuesday, as can be evidenced by the sell-off in broad equities, gold has failed to attract meaningful bids. Indeed, gold is up less than 1% this week after recording a decent rally of 2.6%

How can we explain the lack of significant upside reaction in gold in spite of this risk-off environment, caused essentially by North Korean tensions?

In my mind, I would argue that market players are overextended and as such, there is presently no dry power to fuel further the rally.

Speculators are overextended

As I noted in my latest Gold Weekly, speculators hold presently a fairly high net long position. As of August 29, the net long spec position stood at 626.88 tonnes, up a massive 504 tonnes or 410% in the year to date, at its highest level since September 2016 (723.41 tonnes as of September 29, 2016). In fact, the net long spec position represents 81% of its historical record (774 tonnes reached last year).

In this context, it is safe to say that gold prices are due to a pullback because all the bulls have already bought and bears are out. This is therefore not a surprise that gold has failed to rally markedly this week on the North Korean tensions, in sharp contrast with last week when gold surged by nearly 3% after the North Korean government fired a missile over Japan for the first time since 1998 on August 28.

ETF investors are quiet

The lack of upward pressure in gold prices since the start of the week can also be attributable to a lack of ETF investor buying. According to my estimates, ETF investors have remained inactive, selling just 0.02 tonnes since the start of the week, due outflows from NewGold and MSL gold ETFs.

This comes in sharp contrast after the significant ETF buying of 31 tonnes seen last week. ETF investors appear presently well positioned and are not inclined to extend their buying, in spite of a clear resurgence of risk-off behavior across the financial markets.

Conclusion

It seems that speculative/ETF investor demand for gold, which has been the major driver behind the 16% YTD rally in prices, has increased too rapidly of late. As a result, one could argue that gold is due to a pullback because the monetary demand for gold is set to pause. Having said that, I do not have a sufficiently strong conviction to change my trading positioning in GLD.

Let's have a quick long at the technical picture to detect the potential presence of exhaustion in GLD.

As can be seen above in this daily chart, GLD looks overbought on its RSI. The RSI (14) is presently at 76, suggesting overbought conditions. The last time the RSI (14) was above 75 was in February 2016 when it peaked at 85. After its peak, GLD experienced turbulent times in the following months, with temporary though violent sell-offs. If history is a guide, it may be wise to trade with caution and have sufficiently wide stop loss levels, and perhaps more importantly, be ready to buy the dips.

As always, for the sake of transparency, I will publish my open and closed trades at the end of each of my Gold Weekly reports.

