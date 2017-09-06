Mallinckrodt: Inomax Ruling Cranks Up The Pressure

By Parke Shall

A court ruling against Mallinckrodt (MNK) yesterday further puts pressure on the company's sole cash generating drug, H.P. Acthar Gel, which we believe will continue to materialize to be a major risk for the company going forward. At the same time, the Missouri AG has targeted the company's opioid selling practices for investigation.



Yesterday, MNK lost a court ruling against Praxair (NYSE:PX) over a proposed version of Inomax, a drug that was not expected to have a generic version for another 10 to 14 years from now. This court ruling likely means that a generic for this drug, which makes up 15% of MNK's sales, will hit the market over the next year or two, possibly peeling away yet another layer to MNK's cash flow stream and continuing to put pressure on Acthar to shoulder the weight of the entire company and it's debt load.



The name of the game for MNK over the last couple of quarters has been to try and find a way to diversify their product portfolio and then let both analysts and investors alike know that the company was searching for alternative means to generate cash aside from H.P. Acthar Gel.



Conference calls and press releases alike have been littered with talks about potential acquisitions and divestitures, changing focus from dealing with the debt load to bringing on a new cash flow stream while the company itself has sold off divisions, only to turn around and make additional acquisitions. Put simply, it appears to us that the company is flailing a bit without a concrete plan for how to steadily and properly deal with its leverage.



The one positive that the company has had over the last couple of years has been its cash flow stream from H.P. Acthar Gel, the drug it acquired from QCOR years ago. The appeal of that acquisition and what it would do for the company's earnings per-share was so great at the time that the company seemed to ignore a litany of risks (high price, little clinical data) associated with the drug that may now begin to start catching up with them.



For years, H.P. Acthar Gel has been pointed out as one of the poster children for drug price hikes. Somehow, miraculously, as Daraprim and EpiPen became media spectacles and massive stories about drug company pricing abuse, MNK's story with H.P. Acthar Gel, a drug that now costs between $28,000 and $40,000 a vial, depending on who you ask, slipped through the cracks. There was no criticism, there was very little outrage and aside from a couple of short sellers trying to unsuccessfully make the case that H.P. Acthar Gel could be abusing the system, nobody seemed to notice or care.



Now, with Attorneys General sniffing around MNK for its opioid practices, investors and analysts may be noting that the public is possibly inching closer to the H.P. Acthar Gel story. We believe that when the public gets a firm understanding of how much the drug is costing the healthcare system, combined with how little clinical data there is for the drug, that regulators and the media alike will probably wind up taking action that could be unfavorable to MNK and its shareholders.



If this were a quagmire being faced by a company with a great balance sheet and a large product portfolio, it may not be an issue, but the fact that MNK now has about 4X EBITDA in debt means that there is very little margin for error when it comes to interrupting the company's cash flow stream going forward. The court ruling that came down yesterday only serves to possibly further un-diversify the company and put more pressure on H.P. Acthar Gel as the sole working component that MNK's future depends upon.



As an investment thesis, we find MNK continually to be too risky. While we have, in the past, laid out our concerns with H.P. Acthar Gel, the fact that the company is now more dependent on it than ever in order to secure its future and meet its debt obligations not only makes MNK a stock to avoid, but also a potential short candidate should the stock price wind up bumping higher at any point in the near future.



The results of this lawsuit, while not totally earth shattering for the company, could expand MNK's risk profile significantly. It is another brick in the wall for the MNK short thesis and we will continue to avoid MNK shares because of the company's egregious leverage and further reliance on its one controversial drug.

