Delcath: It Is All About Survival

The company has yet to announce the split ratio (could range from 1-for-20 to 1-for-500).

Delcath CEO Dr. Jennifer Simpson has once again written a letter to shareholders asking for a vote in favor of a reverse split.

Investment Thesis

Delcath's (DCTH) CEO Simpson has written more than a few letters in an effort to convince shareholders to support a reverse split. The deadline for voting ends today at 11.59 p.m. EST, unless the company extends the voting. The results will highly impact the share price.

Second Attempt at Getting Shareholder Approval

In June, shareholders voted NO to the reverse split; market reaction was swift, and the stock went on a wild 1900% run($0.018 ~ $0.36). Can this happen again? The short answer is: probably not. With institutional investors on board with Delcath, and in view of the delisting scenario, I strongly believe that the reverse split will go through this time.

Note CEO Simpson's letter below:

Dear Stockholders: I write to reiterate our recommendation for shareholders to approve the proposed reverse stock split as outlined in our Schedule 14A filed on July 26, 2017. This is the only item on the 14A, and we encourage all shareholders to read the proposal in its entirety. It is our recommendation that shareholders vote FOR the Proposal. A vote FOR the Proposal will result in the following:

Extinguishment of the note with the majority Note Holder

Adjust the floor price for the remaining note with the minority noteholder to a minimum of $1.00 as required by NASDAQ

Position the Company to solve the minimum bid requirement for NASDAQ

Allow the Company access to capital by decreasing the number of Authorized shares outstanding

The company further states that, should it "not obtain approval for a reverse stock split, it is likely that the company will be delisted from NASDAQ. We believe remaining on the NASDAQ provides liquidity and other benefits to the company and its investors." Nasdaq said earlier that DCTH would be delisted unless the company appealed in a timely manner. I assume the company appealed already, and requested an extension.

In one of my previous articles, titled "Play on the Pull Back", I said that, if I wanted to take a risk in going for a short-term buy, I would wait for a share pullback to around $0.10. In fact, the stock touched $0.10. I am going for a risky short-term buy, but I wouldn't hold it through the reverse split.

The company is expected to complete the study of Sequential Melphalan for Use with Hepatic Delivery System Treatment Followed by Sorafenib in Patients with Unresectable HCC in September 2017. Any positive news related to this could improve the share price.

Source: Clinicaltrials.gov

In terms of technicals, as we can see from the below chart, a symmetrical triangle is forming. The stock has been trading between trend lines towards an apex. Based on the support trend line, it seems there is limited downside compared to the upside. According to marketvolume.com, there is support at $0.10. If it breaks, there is support at $0.09, $0.08 and $0.07.

Source: Tradingview

Conclusion

The company has yet to announce voting results. At this moment, there is no share dilution. Once the reverse split goes through, I expect massive share dilution, and risk as a consequence. Delcath admits it is relying on equity financing to survive, so I recommend no long-term buying at this time.

To read my previous articles, please click here.

Author's note: Get my articles as soon as they are published by clicking the big orange "Follow" button at the top of this page

Disclosure: I am/we are long DCTH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.