Omeros - Stay The Course

As a follow-up to an earlier article and a glancing into the future as a notable investor in biotech for some 25 plus years, I continue to have a very positive outlook for Omeros (NASDAQ: OMER). This is true especially going into the end-of-year and into 2018. That being said, my confidence level (based on many long hours of due diligence) continues to increase, and even more so over the past several months. What's not to like here, the CEO is running a very tight ship, mindful of spending, and has a lot of skin in the game with his large stock position of over $40M in common stock.

Here's What We Know

Positive developments regarding its three Phase 3 programs in atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), immunoglobulin A (IGA) nephropathy, and hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA) have continued to be favorable and ongoing. With regard to the stem TMA, I anticipate an announcement in the very near future with breakthrough therapy designation (BTD) as the goal.

In the Phase III aHUS study, it is expected that to enroll a single-arm, 40-patient cohort will help support potential accelerated approval or AA, which I believe is completely doable. Additionally, 40 more patients could further support full approval which is even better. Of course, these three Phase III programs are subject to ongoing discussions with the FDA. Also note, the company's recent financing of approximately $64 million (net proceeds) which just closed on August 21 should provide the company with more leverage in any negotiations on its pipeline going forward.

The Chart - Technical's Are Important

While technicals do not trump fundamentals in the long-term, I still think that they should be mindful to any investor looking at any stock. So, that being said, the chart (at least to me) appears to be setting up for another favorable run again. Given my indicators, I would expect a rise in the stock in the coming weeks/months. See for yourself below.



Recent Financial Position

As of June 30, 2017 Omeros had $29.7 million of cash and cash equivalents available for operations. Subsequently, following the close of its most recent offering netting over $63M in August, the company's strong cash position allows significant leverage in any partnerships, deals or non-deals that may be occurring, or, for that matter, that might occur in the future. Think about it, the company is flush, has negotiating leverage, staying power, and no need to rush into any deals that might be unfavorable to its investors.

As a general statement, Omeros stated that it intends to use the $63.6 million of net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes. This would include expenses related to funding its current pipeline--including its research and development for its OMS721 franchise programs. The goal here is to, of course, advance its preclinical studies, clinical trials, manufacturing capabilities and other necessary costs associated toward commercialization of its product candidates through either; Biologic License Applications (BLA) and New Drug Application (NDA) submissions.

Pipeline is Progressing As Promised

In close review and after more intense deep digging, I've determined that (unlike so many other biotech firms) the management team here is solid. Now what I mean by that is that they are--doing what they said that they would do--and backing it up with some pretty significant news like we saw when they announced that the FDA granted orphan drug designation to Omeros' OMS721 for Treatment of IgA Nephropathy in early August. For this matter alone, it strikes me as a huge plus to enter, add, and hold a stock that can be trusted as a long-term investor. So far, and without a slight-bit-of-hesitation, I have the feeling that I'm in great hands while the company continues to advance its long-term plans for shareholder growth. Please stay tuned for more updates to follow.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OMER.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.