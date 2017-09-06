Evaluating Sequans' Lead In IoT Chips

Sequans appears to have at least 6 months before key rivals Qualcomm, Altair or Intel can bring equivalent products to market.

Monarch modules are 50% to 75% cheaper than Qualcomm or Altair based modules and Monarch chips will have an ASP around $4.

Introduction

Most of the value of Sequans (SQNS) as a growth investment is based on its presumed leadership in the LTE Cat-M space. The rapid evolution of the Internet of Things (IoT) holds promise for hundreds of millions of Cat-M chips to be shipped over the next 5 years. If Sequans can secure a reasonable share of this market, then the opportunity is huge relative to their 2016 sales of $46 million.

Sequans introduced the world’s first Cat-M chip (Monarch) in February of 2016. Since then we have seen Qualcomm (QCOM) and Altair Semiconductor (owned by Sony Entertainment (SNE)) release their own Cat-M chips. Although Sequans claims product superiority and market leadership, the competition makes its own counterclaims. This article seeks to quantify Sequans presumed advantages in ways that a non-technical investor can understand.

If you don’t know what LTE Cat-M is then skip to the bottom and read Appendix 1. Also, if you have not read my previous articles on Sequans, “Sequans: The Opportunity Ahead” I would recommend doing so first as it places the overall opportunity for Sequans into a broader perspective.

A Note on Terminology

When low-speed LTE was introduced in release 13 of 3GPP standards, it was named Cat-M (Category Machine) and had two subclasses, Cat-M1 (~375 kb/s HDD) and Cat-M2 (~65 Kbps HDD). Both of these terms have spawned multiple variants and the use is quite fragmented. Here are the common ones:

Cat-M1: eMTC, LTE-M, LTE-M1 or LTE Cat-M1

Cat-M2: NB-IoT, Cat NB1, LTE-M2 or LTE Cat-M2

In this article, I will use Cat-M as the umbrella term for both Cat-M1 and Cat-M2. If I specifically use the term Cat-M1 or Cat-M2, then I am referring just to that part of the standard.

The Competition

Sequans Monarch was the first Cat-M product to be certified on Verizon back on January 4 th of 2017. Since then a total of 10 modules are now certified on Verizon as shown below.

Note: Since writing this article an 11th module has been certified and is not shown in the table. This is a Gemalto module based on the Sequans chip.

Notice that competitor modules range from 40% to 126% larger than Sequans modules when measured by volume. When measured by area, U-Blox and Sequans are very close, while the others are 17% to 84% larger.

It is important to understand that module size is not entirely driven by the size of underlying components. Module manufacturers normally adopt standard module sizes (footprints) to provide easy upgrade paths from prior technologies, 2G\3G to LTE for example. This allows module customers to adopt a plug and play approach which simplifies design and lowers the time to market.

Where device size is a strong consideration, device manufactures may often use chips vs modules. This gives them much greater control over the physical layout of the circuitry of the finished product. Probably the best example of this is the modern smartphone, where designers are constantly adding to the complexity whilst trying to reduce the bulk of the device.

The table below shows the area of the three chips used in the various Verizon modules listed previously. Unfortunately, I was unable to locate the thickness of the Qualcomm MDM9206 to allow a volume comparison.

While Sequans appears to only have a slight advantage in area, these numbers are in fact quite misleading. When Sequans designed the Monarch chip they chose to integrate memory and power management directly into the chip. Qualcomm and Altair chips, being “old silicon”, do not have these components integrated into their LTE chips and these must be incorporated as separate external components. The photo below shows the internal view of a Quectel BG96 module which measures 26.5mm x 22.5mm x 2.3mm. The following key items are part of the module:

Qualcomm MDM9206 LTE modem Winbond memory module Unknown Power Management Unit Qorvo RF5212A Power Amplifier Qorvo RF3628 - Power Amplifier Unknown Low Noise Amplifier for GPS input

Although the Monarch is only 12% smaller than the MDM9206 on paper, in practice the difference is much greater because the external RAM (a big part of item 2) and power management (all of item 3) are eliminated. In practical terms, the Sequans Monarch is less than half the surface area of the equivalent Qualcomm MDM9206 solution, a very significant difference when considering a Cat-M solution for a device where space is at an absolute premium such as watches, fitness bands, trackers etc.

Module Pricing

As was demonstrated in the last section the Sequans Monarch is a smaller and more integrated solution than either of its two primary competitors. As Sequans has always maintained, this gives them a pricing advantage by reducing the number of components required to have a functional device.

The table below shows internet pricing for each of these modules, although not necessarily the Verizon specific version. This was not an exhaustive search to find the lowest prices, but they do serve to indicate the magnitude of the difference between a Sequans Monarch module and its current competition.

Manufacturer Module Modem Price Hyperlink Sierra HL7718 Altair $24.00 (Qty 1) Link Quectel BG96 Qualcomm $38.26 (Qty 1) Link SimCom SIM7000C Qualcomm $36.54 (Qty 1) Link U-Blox SARA-R404M Qualcomm $30.98 (Qty 1) Link Wistron WNC IMS2 Sequans $9.50 (Qty 1) Link

These all reflect quantity 1 pricing and significant discounts would be available for large scale purchases. In the case of the Wistron WNC IMS2 which contains the Sequans Monarch, pricing starts at $9.50 and goes down to $7.50 per module for qty 50,000 and greater.

In Georges Karams’ recent presentation at the Canaccord Genuity 37th Annual Growth Conference (@19:30) he estimated that the Monarch chip would have a “$4 plus ASP (average selling price)”. (Note: chip vs module pricing)

Clearly a device maker that needs to add a Cat-M chip or module would have a strong financial incentive to use a Sequans based solution. The magnitude of the pricing gap between Sequans and its competitors is too large to be closed by product discounts alone. To restore pricing parity, Altair and Qualcomm must change their underlying cost structure by employing greater integration of components as Sequans has done.

Sequans has a significant price advantage at the present time, but how long can it last?

Market Lead

Altair and Qualcomm fully comprehend the technological and pricing advantage that Sequans has and are taking steps to close the gap. A closer look at these competitive threats should give us some indication of how long Sequans window of opportunity remains open.

A) Altair Semiconductor

Altair announced their ALT-1250 single mode Cat-M chip on February 15, 2017 calling it the “Most Advanced and Integrated Narrowband LTE-M1 and NB1 Cellular IoT Chip”, but announcing a product and shipping a product are two entirely different things. For Sequans it was 11 months between the Monarch product announcement and its first network certification on Verizon.

Altair is participating in the AT&T IoT Accelerator initiative along with Sequans but their AT&T module is not expected to ship until sometime in Q1 of 2018. This timeline is further supported by their module partner, Sierra Wireless, whose “confidential” product roadmap shows their next generation HL78XX Cat-M module not being available until Q2 of 2018.

This Sierra Wireless timeline is roughly consistent with a Q1 commercial release of the Altair ALT1250 chip.

These dates demonstrate Altair is at least 6 months away from having a truly competitive product on the market. Even then, Altair will still have a lot of ground to makeup in carrier certifications, module partners and design wins before they would truly be on a par with Sequans.

Make no mistake though, if Altair releases the ALT1250 as described in their literature it would leapfrog the current Sequans Monarch by integrating power amplifiers and filters into their chip. These components are external to the Sequans Monarch chip and must be added separately to form a module or complete solution.

Altair Summary

Altair will not ship a competitive product until Q1 of 2018 at the earliest. This gives Sequans at least 6 months to fortify its leadership position with Monarch and complete the Monarch 2 to blunt the advances of Altair.

Qualcomm

Qualcomm first announced their MDM9206 Cat-M chip in October of 2015, but it was a year later (Oct 2016) before they announced a number of module partners that would use the MDM9206. Finally it took another 7 months (Apr 2017) until the first of these module partners (U-Blox) announced that their module was finally certified and shipping on Verizon.

Between the first announcement of the MDM9206 and the final availability of the product on a US carrier was a full 18 months. As Cat-M was a new product category they had nothing to lose by announcing their product plans early. Now, with an established product line, Qualcomm will undoubtedly attempt to shorten the time between product announcement and availability.

However, even if Qualcomm did manage absolute secrecy in the development process, it still takes module makers 6 months to develop a product, get it FCC certified and then finally get it certified on their first carrier.

To date Qualcomm has said nothing about their plans for a successor to the MDM9206 but Georges Karam (Sequans CEO), believes they are working on the MDM9205 which will be a true competitor to the Sequans Monarch.

Given the lead time required by module makers it seems highly likely that Sequans has a lead of at least 6 months before we are likely to see any modules based on the new MDM9205. Until then Qualcomm and its module makers cannot compete with Monarch on size or price.

Qualcomm Summary

Qualcomm is working on a more integrated replacement to the MDM9206 which will be smaller, cheaper and much more competitive. The coast is currently clear for Sequans, but once we start to see mention of the MDM9205 in the press we can start a 6 month countdown clock until modules based on the MDM9205 become available.

Intel

Intel (INTC) does not currently have an Cat-M chip but they do have plans to enter the market. Intel announced their XMM 7115 NB-IoT chip (Cat-M2 only) and XMM 7315 Cat-M chip (Cat-M1 and Cat-M2) in February of 2016 and in this snippet of a slide from an Intel Presentation (Feb 2017) you can see that they hope to ship both sometime in 2017.

XMM 7115 (NB-IoT)

There has been a slow trickle of news regarding the XMM 7115 over the past year indicating they are making headway.

June 27, 2016 - Demo of XMM 7115 with China Telecom and Ericsson

March 2017 – Fibocom announces N510 module using XMM 7115 (unknown carrier but probably China Telecom. Not FCC certified)

March 2017 – Intel demonstrates XMM 7115 at Mobile World Congress

Although Intel is clearly making progress on the road to a release of the XMM 7115 it has now been 18 months since it was first announced. As a point of reference, Intel confirmed in their Q2 earnings call that they had already started shipping the XMM 7480 (shown in the above slide), suggesting the XMM 7115 is late.

US carriers (Verizon and AT&T) are leading worldwide Cat-M deployment and have chosen to implement Cat-M1 first and defer Cat-M2 until later, probably 2018. This means the XMM 7115 has no immediate market in the US, even if it starts shipping tomorrow. Some countries are adopting Cat-M2 first but in general these will not enter commercial status until sometime in 2018.

Therefore, it is Cat-M1 capable chips that will dominate the first wave of IoT shipments and the XMM 7115 is not immediately relevant.

XMM 7315 (Cat M SoC)

In the Intel announcement referred to above Intel also announced the XMM 7315. Intel describes the XMM 7315 this way:

Although the XMM 7315 is capable of Cat-M1 and Cat-M2, it is important to note that Intel is including an application processor with the device. On their modem solutions page, Intel lists the XMM 7315 under their SoC’s (System on a Chip) for IoT Devices, not under 4G LTE Devices where the XMM 7115 is listed, further confirming its market positioning. The inclusion of an application processor suggests this device is more closely aligned as competition to the Monarch SX, not the currently shipping Monarch.

While information on the XMM 7115 followed the usual pattern of announcements, trade show debuts and partnerships etc., the same cannot be said of the XMM 7315. Google searches yielded no meaningful mentions of the XMM 7315 since its introduction. Also, coupled with the fact the XMM 7315 is scheduled for release after the XMM 7115 (which isn’t shipping and is probably late), it seems likely that the release of the XMM 7315 is still many months away.

Intel Summary

Neither the XMM 7115 or the XMM 7315 are shipping and neither show signs of being imminent. With the XMM 7115 being NB-IoT (Cat-M2) only and the XMM 7315 bearing more resemblance to the forthcoming Monarch SX, it does not appear that Intel has a solution for device makers who want to aggressively pursue bringing a product to market in the next 6 months.

Technical

While many computing devices are evaluated on speed and capacity these are not particularly relevant attributes for Cat-M. Instead, the single most important attribute for this class of device is battery life. To support battery life up to 10 years the 3GPP standard included two specific enhancements.

1) Power Saving Mode or PSM was introduced in Release 12 of 3GPP standard. This is essentially a “sleep” mode for the device so that it uses almost zero power.

2) Extended Discontinuous Receive or eDRX was introduced in release 13 of the 3GPP standard. Smartphone are constantly communicating with the LTE network and this contributes significantly to battery drain. The eDRX innovation allows the Cat-M device to disconnect from the LTE network for a specified amount of time. This allows a device to “wake up” once a day for example, connect to the LTE network and transmit data before going back to sleep for another 24 hours.

Using PSM and eDRX can allow a device to operate 10+ years on two AA cells. For more detail on PSM and eDRX read this.

Sequans, Qualcomm and Altair all support PSM and eDRX, but this does not necessarily translate to the module level. As shown below, the first and smallest module based on the MDM9206, the US version of the U-Blox SARA-R404M, does not currently support eDRX.

Quectel and SimCom both list support for eDRX but Sierra Wireless (which uses ALT-1210) makes no mention of eDRX whatsoever.

While Sequans, Qualcomm and Altair all support power saving mode and eDRX we may see significant variations in battery life depending on how well these enhancements are supported by the individual module makers.

In many use cases, the expected battery life of a given Cat-M solution will be the prevailing factor upon which a product selection is made, so full support of PSM and eDRX are critical differences.

Conclusion

Being smaller and cheaper than the competition gives Sequans has a huge advantage in the LTE Cat-M market. Sequans also appears to have a significant window of opportunity, probably more than 6 months, to leverage these advantages into significant design wins that will guarantee strong future revenue streams.

I remain optimistic on Sequans prospects but view the next 6 months as a critically important window of opportunity to close a lot of deals and finally make the transition to profitability.

A Note from the Author

This is the 4th article I’ve written on Sequans over the past year. Writing these articles forces me to perform a level of research and due diligence that it is hard to achieve otherwise. This in depth and detailed research allows me to reaffirm (or not) my position in any given stock and guide my buy\sell activity.

Some people (mainly on Yahoo) have expressed an opinion that I am “pumping” the stock. “Pumpers” have two key attributes, firstly they have no genuine belief in the company and secondly their statements regarding the company range from excessive optimism to outright lies.

In my articles, I make heavy use of hyperlinks so the reader can validate the source and veracity of my information and determine if my conclusions are reasonable. If you check the facts and agree with my conclusions it would be reasonable to assume that my belief in the potential for Sequans is genuine.

I encourage all investors to perform their own due diligence before making a trading decision.

Appendix 1

While LTE standards have typically pushed to higher data rates, release 13 of 3GPP introduced two new low speed options known as Cat-M1 (~375 Kbps HDD) and Cat-M2 (~65 Kbps HDD). Together these are known as Cat-M or Cat M. These two new standards allow for very low power usage and greater signal range. In addition to the significant speed difference between these two standards, Cat-M1 is able to roam between cell towers whereas Cat-M2 does not. Cat-M1 is therefore well suited to mobile applications whereas Cat-M2 is best suited to stationary applications such as metering.

Sequans recognized the opportunity provided by these new standards to create a low-cost LTE chip that could operate for up to 10 years on a single battery. By designing a new chip (Sequans Monarch) that eliminated all the unnecessary complexities of a typical cellular chip (GPRS, 2G, 3G) they could greatly reduce the footprint and price point for chips in this category.

These advances removed one of the last remaining barriers to widespread adoption of the Internet of Things.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SQNS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.