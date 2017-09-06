O'Reilly Automotive - The E-Commerce Threat May Not Be As Bad As It Seems

The recent decline of confidence in traditional brick-and-mortar retailers, fueled by fears that Amazon (AMZN) will run them out of business or just seriously hurt their bottom-line, has lead to some interesting investment opportunities. Amazon has undoubtedly made some damage to the earnings power of some big brick-and-mortar retailers, but I suspect that some of these are more resistant to the looming threat of the e-commerce giant and that the selling pressure by nervous investors has created attractive entry-points. One of these opportunities may be found among the three major auto part retailers: O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY), AutoZone (AZO) and Advance Auto Parts (AAP). The main focus of this article is ORLY, since it is a safer alternative to its closest peers thanks to its stronger balance sheet, proven quality of business and greater historical growth. ORLY is down about 28 % year-to-date and currently trades at a Next Twelve Months (NTM) EV/EBITDA multiple of 9.3 and a NTM P/E of 16.0, representing a ~30 % discount from the 3-year average multiple.

O'Reilly Automotive currently operates 4,934 auto part stores in 47 different states with Texas (14 %), California (11 %), Missouri (4 %) and Georgia (4 %) making up a third of the store base. The company opens about 200 new stores every year at locations that have a large proportion of aging cars and is within reach of one of their 27 distribution centers. O'Reilly derives its revenue from two major customer segments: commercial and retail, with the former contributing 60 % of the revenue and the latter the remaining 40 %. I called the investor relations person at ORLY to get some more color on the characteristics of each customer segment. Commerical customers (mainly repair garages, but also dealerships and the government) gets a 3-5 % discount compared to the retail price. Additionally, O'Reilly provide a just-in-time service for the commercial clients, by delivering parts within 30 minutes of the initial order placement (I'd like to see Amazon beat that). But in the end there is no large difference in the earnings model for the commercial and the retail customer segments.

The company has a gross margin exceeding 50 %, an operating profit margin at 20 % and a return on invested capital (ROIC) at 30 % - all clear indicators of competitive advantages and strong pricing power. Furthermore, accounts payable exceed the book value of inventory, which means that the suppliers are financing the company's working capital needs! The company has grown its top line at a rate of 8.2 % (5-year compounded annual growth, CAGR), earnings per share at a 23.5 % (5-year CAGR) and same-store sales growth averages 5.3 % in the same five year period.

Furthermore, the market for auto parts has still room to go up. The demand for auto parts can be broken down into a few factors: the average annual miles driven, number of vehicles in use, the average age of the vehicles in use and to some degree consumer spending patterns and weather effects. Let's take a look at each of these factors individually.

Annual miles driven

Figure 1 shows the annual miles driven as measured by the U.S. Federal Highway Administration. The aftermath of the financial crisis in 2008 lead to a temporary decline in driving patterns, as is to be expected by a recession. The driving was kept at a near constant level during 2010 to 2014, after which declining gas prices acted as a catalyst to increase car usage again. A higher number of miles driven is beneficial to the auto parts sector, as the increased mileage leads to more wear and tear of parts which will eventually need to be replaced. The long-term trend show that annual miles driven are steadily going up decade-after-decade, and we can assume this trend to continue.

Figure 1. Annual miles driven & gasoline prices.

Numbers of vehicles in use

There is to my best knowledge no reliable data source for the number of vehicles in use, but the number of new vehicle registrations from statista should give some idea (assuming a constant scrap rate). The numbers of vehicles in use should in the long term roughly correlate to the size of the population. As long as the population rate goes up, either via natural birth or immigration, so should the number of vehicles. A wide paradigm shift towards sharing economies and further spread of services like Uber, would of course have an opposite effect.

Figure 2. New car registrations.

Average age of vehicles

The vehicle fleet in the United States is getting older as modern cars are better engineered and also because gloomy consumer outlooks on the future state of the economy delays the replacement of aging cars. This statistic is freely available from statista, who I suspect collects it from the Auto Care Association. Figure 3 shows that the average car in use today is 11.6 years and that this number has only gone up over the years. The future does not look any brighter so we can expect the average age to either stabilize at 11.6 years of continue to push on higher. Old cars are of course a gold mine for companies like O'Reilly, who has stated that cars aged between 5 and 7 years make up the "sweet spot", since the manufacturers' guarantees have expired and the cars still has enough utility to justify extensive (and expensive) repairs.

Figure 3. Average age of light vehicles in use.

Auto parts market



Based on data from the Auto Care Association factbook (some of which is reprinted in the investor presentation slides on the website) the store count in the US grows about 0.1 % every year (or ~30 stores per year). O'Reilly on the other hand grows it store base at a rate which is close to 4% (and so does AutoZone and Advance Auto), which indicate that they are either acquiring small mom-and-pop stores or driving these out of business. The top three auto part retailers currently only makes up 45 % of the total market (measured by number of physical stores), so there is still plenty of room to grow. Figure 4 shows the recent development of the top 10 auto parts retailers. Note that that the contribution from competitors 4 to 10 are less than 7 percentage units.

Figure 4. Market share of the top 10 auto part retailers (from O'Reilly presentation)

Threats to the business model



E-commerce

Amazon disclosed in January 2017 its intention to enter the lucrative auto parts market by making deals with the same suppliers that ARLY, AZO, and AAP are buying parts from. On the surface this may look like the devastating blow that finally destroys this industry sector's above-average margins, but I would argue that there exists strong moats against online competitors.

First of all, spare parts represents an immediate need for the customer, as many of us rely on our cars for our daily transportation needs. Desperate customers makes great customers which means that O'Reilly and the like can continue to charge high prices for parts that Amazon simply cannot deliver quickly enough (apart from 1-hour deliveries in some limited locations). Secondly, many customers rely on the in-store expertise that the educated staff offer (employees undergo extensive training) as it not that easy to select the right parts without proper guidance. Third, the retailers have on board diagnostics (OBD-II) readers with which they can read the fault codes off customers' vehicles and sell the right spare part right away. Fourth, a lot of the purchases are made with cash (50 % was mentioned in a sell-side analyst's report), indicating that many customers lack the credit score for online purchase or have other reasons for visiting the stores. The commercial clients (repair shops) are even more resistant from online threats, as the existing client relationships matter, as well as quicker deliveries and a reverse supply chain structures that handles excess inventory and spent parts.

So how much damage has Amazon done to the industry so far? Comparable store sales have declined two quarters in a row now and the latest reported figure was +1.7 % quarter-over-quarter. I took the liberty to create a graph over the probability distribution for same store sales growth by collecting all quarterly data for O'Reilly and Autozone from 2000 to 2017. Figure 5 below presents the kernel density estimation (essentially an estimate for the shape of the distribution using the available data, which was 70 observations) for ORLY in blue, AZO in orange and the latest quarter in black. Comparing apples to apples, we find that the latest quarter is indeed a weak quarter, as the area to the left of the horizontal black line make up 12 % of the total area for the O'Reilly distribution. On the other hand, if we compare apples to oranges by comparing the now maturing O'Reilly with the mature Autozone, we find that the latest quarter's same store sales beat 40 % of the historical outcomes.

Figure 5. Kernel density estimation for historical same store sales growth.



Another way to look at this is to create an index from the same-store-sales, where January 2010 represents $100 that the customer spends in the stores. The same customer would spend $450 on average today and he or she still spent 1.7 % more than he or she did in the last quarter.

Figure 6. Same store sales growth versus inflation index.

This quick exercise shows that it is just as likely, from a statistical perspective, that recent weakness is not due to e-commerce, but rather other factors or pure random chance. The other factor could easily be weaker weather conditions or delayed tax refunds, as the management themselves has suggested. Amazon has probably had some effect, but this is probably not as bad as the investors' seem to think (measured by the rapidly declining share price). Furthermore, online auto parts is not a new concept as rockauto.com has been doing this kind of business since 1999 without hurting the incumbents' margins and AutoZone, which reports e-commerce sales in its other segment (along with misc. projects) shows that less than 3.5 % of its sales are done purely online. In summary, e-commerce should not be a large concern in the future. But what about new technology?

Electric vehicles, ride-sharing & flying saucers



Theses emerging technologies and concepts are more worrisome as electric cars have less moving parts that need replacements and new sharing economy concepts, like Uber, would decrease the number of vehicles in use. Nevertheless, these things are still in their infamy; electric car sales make up about 1 % of all new cars sold and the widespread adoption of these is still many years in the future. Uber and the likes are concepts more centered on urban areas and are not yet having a major impact on new car sales.

In the end, I think that this stock is only valid as a medium term play, meaning anything between 3 to 10 years. By the year 2100 we are all flying around in nuclear fusion powered personal aircraft that are constantly repaired by nanobots1, thus making auto part stores like O'Reilly obsolete. The impact of this emerging technology is still far away in the future, and if we discount the loss of sales and profits from the year 2035 to today's value, at say a 10 % rate, the effects become minimal.

The bottom line

Amazon and other online pure-players will undoubtedly have some effect on the company's sales, but probably not enough to warrant the 30 % stock price decline we've seen in this year so far. O'Reilly is, like AutoZone, an eager purchaser of its own stocks and the company recently upped its buyback program to ~$10 billion. They are probably buying stocks to the right and left at this very moment, taking advantage of the repressed share price to buy and retire as many of the outstanding shares as possible.

I believe that this is a rare opportunity to purchase a company that has a proven track record, a good management (where top-level executives are recruited from within), impressive financials and good growth prospects. At this point it is still too early to tell if Amazon will have a substantial impact on the company or not, but I have taken the view that any weaknesses in the latest quarterly reports are temporary setbacks and not a long-lasting damage.