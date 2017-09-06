Mueller? Mueller!

Increasing global construction demand has helped push copper prices solidly higher (vs. recent lows), and is a key part of my investment thesis on Mueller.

Often overlooked, Mueller sells fittings and other, largely copper-based products into the construction industries.

Mueller Industries (MLI) is an industrial manufacturer specializing in copper-based products that also sells goods made from other medals including aluminum, steel and plastics. Mainly serving construction industries (industrial, residential), the company operates from three segments (Piping, Industrial Metals, and Tubing). Total 2017 revenues should exceed $2.3 billion, and breaks out as follows:

Source: Company SEC filings.

The company is easy to overlook. Perhaps it's because they don't hold conference calls or because investors simply aren't interested in a relatively small ($1.7 billion market cap.) company selling parts to plumbing and construction professionals.

But that MLI lacks pizzazz is part of its appeal for me. That, and the fact that the company is investor-friendly (note the $3 special dividend, $5 debentures payment early '17) and a proven play on Chinese and domestic demand.

Copper Rules

Copper is Mueller's single largest commodity, figuring prominently in its products across each operating segment.

Since bottoming at around $2.20 per lb during the first half of 2016, spot prices for this key commodity have risen by more than 40%, to around $3.10 today.

The company's recent acquisitions have focused mainly on further bolstering Mueller's copper tubing operations within its key Piping unit. Most deals have been small, tuck-in, save for Great Lakes Copper, which cost $71 million in mid-2015 and brought an additional estimated $225 million revenues.

Through the first half of 2017 the "spread" between (product) sale prices and spot prices have risen, as Mueller is just beginning to pass on these higher raw material costs to customers, after a five-year downturn from peak levels (>$4 per lb.) in 2011.

Thus, sales and profits within Piping, its largest and most copper-dependent segment, have only begun to improve.

By this time next year, I expect another 150 basis-point increase in Piping margins. This base-case forecast assumes only that sales price increases match the rise in copper's costs already incurred. Moreover, I also expect Mueller will be able to pass on the bulk of the commodity's price increases, with increased production capacity use more than offsetting any net shortfalls in spread.

Trump - The Sizzle

Copper's march higher started with a 20% bounce in the weeks around last November's presidential election, based mostly on President Trump's plans to accelerate spending on infrastructure.

Though some of these multi-year projects have already begun, most await further legislation and local approvals before launch.

Mueller has significant operations that depend on construction - both commercial and residential. According to the US Census Bureau, commercial construction activities increased around 8% in each of the past two years. Trump's initiatives should help ensure private non-residential outlays expand at least 2% to 3% faster than nominal GDP in years 2 - 4 of his current term.

Residential building growth should also continue to act as a tailwind.

Source: US Bureau of Census

Home construction - with its need for Mueller products within copper, plumbing, etc. - is on pace for further solid gains, of 4-6%, respectively in 2017-18, yet these activities remain below historical averages, as I recently discussed here.

China - The Steak

China is the world's largest copper importing country, accounting for roughly 40% of the world's output.

Overall demand, as measured by GDP, appears to have stabilized around 7% growth, and in my view Chinese GDP will edge modestly higher over the next year.

Indeed, Boeing announced recently that Chinese airlines have committed to $1.1 trillion in more than 7,000 planes for the next 20 years.

Chinese output is the key input for copper pricing, and a key driver for profitability at Mueller. The strengthening RMB only bolsters the country's buying power.

China Purchasing Managers Index (PMI):

Source: Markit Economics

Mueller's Other Business Units Gain Ground

Mueller's two smaller segments account for a growing portion of profits, as recent organic growth is complemented by a pair of 2015 acquisitions. In separate transactions that year, MLI acquired Turbotec and Sherwood Valve, adding to sales and profit margins within Industrial Metals and Climate.

Having fully integrated these deals in 2016 - with almost immediate benefits to overall profits - Mueller will generate 2017 segment EBIT margins of 13-16% for each - nearly double Piping's profit margins - against revenue growth that should also be around these same mid-teens levels.

These two units should account for about 45% of the 2017 total profits, versus just 38% as recently as 2015.

Free Cash Flows

Mueller generates a lot of discretionary cash - in good times and in bad: In 2015, as copper prices were nearing the bottom of its multi-year downturn, the company posted a 9%-plus yield in free cash flows.

Source: Company SEC filings.

My estimates suggest free cash flows yield around 10% in 2017 and approach 11% in 2018.

Valuing Mueller

I recently bought Mueller around recent levels (~$30) based on my view the stock trades up to $40 over the next 12-24 months. To achieve this value I apply a 10.5 times multiple to my 2018 estimated EBITDA of nearly $250 million. This assigned valuation is both in line with past levels and consistent with my view that underlying EBITDA is closer to early- than late-, or even mid-cycle.

