After 86% Gains YTD, Staying Bullish On Datawatch

Datawatch has posted three straight strong earnings reports - each one actually looking stronger than the one before it. And yet each initial bout of post-earnings enthusiasm has been met with a sell-off of varying intensity. Whether it's profit-taking as DWCH has made successive post-earnings highs, or skepticism that Datawatch can grow consistently, the chart shows one of the key problems here: investors don't entirely trust the company, or the stock.

DWCH, after all, traded at $37 less than four years ago. Its acquisition of Panopticon was supposed to lead to 30% annual growth; revenue instead declined. I personally didn't trust the story after a decent Q4 - after which investors sold the stock en masse, not because the numbers were bad but because Datawatch decided not to sell itself.

I jumped on board in February after the fiscal Q1 report (Datawatch fiscal years end in September), and though I'm still long DWCH, I fully understand the impulse to take profits, particularly as multiples have expanded this year, and DWCH has gained some 86%. But I see enough in Q3 results, both fundamentally and strategically, to stay long - for now. Valuation is getting a bit stretched, and there is the risk that history will repeat and/or that the market might be getting a bit ahead of itself. Still, I see enough reason to believe that DWCH's run isn't coming to an end anytime soon.

Take The Money And Run

Valuation aside, the biggest concern relative to DWCH is whether this time truly is different. DWCH looks and feels like a young company, with 19% revenue growth through the first nine months, a newfound emphasis on recurring revenue, and a market cap of $124 million at Tuesday's close of $10.25. But it's not; it's been public for 25 years. And there have been similar bouts of growth (most recently in FY13), and optimism toward DWCH stock, all of which have faded.

Meanwhile, recent results aside, this remains a rather tiny company in a data preparation space with a clear leader - Alteryx (AYX), who just went public - and some major players, including Tableau Software (DATA), in the adjacent visualization space. The core Monarch platform has been around for decades, and it has a solid customer base. But it's also been around for decades, with little overall revenue growth. Average deal size is just $39K, which helps explain why SG&A is almost 90% of revenue even on a non-GAAP basis.

It's been a very good FY17, no doubt, and even Q4 FY16 was a step up from performance over the preceding quarters. But this still looks like a tough model, and like a company who maybe doesn't need to be public (and has looked that way for 23 of its 25 years in those public markets). And the strength of the past four quarters also means the easiest of the company's comparisons have been lapped:

With valuation creeping up toward 3x revenue (on an enterprise basis), and the company still barely profitable, there's definitely an argument that the easy money has been made. And there's some logic behind the fact that DWCH seems to give up most, if not all, of its post-earnings gains, before resuming its climb.

Exit At Your Peril

The bull case for DWCH is based in large part on the idea that this time actually is different. Fundamentally, it's not as if growth simply jumped up against easy comparisons and stopped; it's actually accelerated quite nicely, as seen in the chart above. Bookings figures, which include changes in deferred revenue, are even more impressive, rising 20%, 24% and 29% in Q1, Q2, and Q3, respectively.

As for the 2013-2014 peak in DWCH shares, that came in large part due to a) the acquisition of Panopticon and b) rising valuations in visualization (Tableau went public just months before the Panopticon purchase) - a market the Datawatch/Panopticon tie-up was supposed to target. It didn't work - and as CEO Michael Morrison has admitted, Datawatch wound up alienating legacy customers in the process.

Now, however, it is different. It's data prep that is gaining attention, with Morrison arguing on the Q3 conference call that the Alteryx IPO itself "was helpful for everybody in this [data preparation] space; I mean, it just brings more eyes and ears to the space." Panopticon actually showed some life in Q3, at least according to commentary (given the shift to subscription revenue, it's hard to break out bookings figures between the products, but non-Monarch revenue was down in the first half, at least by my numbers post-Q2). Datawatch is winning back some lapsed customers - and retains a huge base of targets to continue on that front.

And what has to be a major part of the bull case here is the fact that Datawatch's strategies appear to be working. It took some time and some missteps even after the Panopticon acquisition, but sales force productivity appears to be steadily rising. The company has focused on a "land and expand" strategy, and 'expand' deals have more than doubled in each quarter this year (including 67 in Q3 FY17 against 29 in Q3 FY16). The partner channel was supposed to drive 30% of revenue, but penetration was last disclosed around 10%. But it does sound from the Q3 call like Datawatch is making some progress on that front with IBM (IBM) and other vendors, along with VARs (value-added resellers). All of the recent growth has come with Datawatch actually cutting costs, with costs dropping more than 10% year-over-year (here too on a non-GAAP basis) and headcount being cut 10% in the last twelve months.

Again, skepticism is understandable. But Datawatch's efforts are working, and it looks like the space as a whole is only scratching the surface of its potential growth. Competition will be fierce, from Alteryx and other startups. But I don't think growth is going to come to an end, or even sharply decelerate, in the next couple of quarters. Datawatch has become modestly profitable and cash flow-positive. There's enough here to let it ride - particularly because I don't see the valuation as quite that onerous, at least not yet.

Valuation

The big gains YTD have come mostly from multiple expansion, at least from an EV/revenue standpoint. (The lack of profitability and free cash flow on a TTM basis leaves that as the only option based on trailing numbers.) Coming out of Q4, DWCH traded at about 1.7x revenue on an enterprise basis. At $10.25, the multiple has expanded one full turn - while revenue has increased 16% over the past twelve months.

Whether that multiple is 'cheap' or not likely is in the eye of the beholder. AYX trades at 9x+ on the same basis, which would seem to leave plenty of room for DWCH's multiple to continue to expand. To be sure, AYX is much larger - its 2017 revenue guidance is for ~$125 million, more than triple Datawatch's likely ~$36 million in its FY17 - and growing faster, with full-year guidance suggesting 46% growth against something closer to 16-18% for DWCH (assuming a Q4 deceleration). But if Datawatch can continue to position itself as a legitimate, if smaller, rival to Alteryx, there's room given software valuations more broadly for DWCH to be valued at 3x+. That alone would suggest double-digit appreciation over the next twelve months, barring a severe slowdown in top-line growth.

Looking forward, the valuation might look a bit tougher. Datawatch's target model suggests ~15% EBIT margins. Assuming $40 million in FY18 revenue, even that margin level would only drive about $6 million in EBIT, and ~$0.30 in tax-normalized EPS. (Datawatch, unsurprisingly, does have NOL carryforwards, totaling ~$50 million at the federal level, per the 10-K.) Even with double-digit growth next year, and peak margins, DWCH still is valued at something like 25x net income plus cash - a reasonably hefty valuation.

From that standpoint, even if the EV/revenue multiple is lower than most 15%+ growth software companies, the valuation still suggests a multi-year growth trend, not just a much-improved FY17 followed by 'decent' high-single-digit growth after that. (FY18 consensus is for 13% growth, with three estimates ranging from ~10% to 17%.) And that creates reasonably high expectations.

But that also ignores the growing value of Datawatch as a takeover target - which remains a likely outcome. I've made this point before, but in ending its strategic alternatives process last year, Datawatch wrote that "it was in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders for Datawatch to execute on an updated and enhanced strategic plan for fiscal 2017 as an independent company". It may be reading too much into it to point out the mention of "fiscal 2017" - not an indefinite amount of time. And there is nearly 18% ownership by the board and management, plus two reasonably large fund stakes (one owned by activist Potrero Capital). A takeout would make sense (with the caveat that it would have made sense a long time ago, too) and with even the target model suggesting 45% of revenue going to sales and marketing and another 13% to G&A, synergies are likely to be easy to find. Datawatch would make some sense for Tableau as a tuck-in, or for a larger player looking for a toehold in the BI space more generally.

Again, there are concerns here, and I can understand the temptation to sell ahead of the first more difficult comparison coming in Q4. But the numbers still work reasonably well, and execution, at least in FY17, has been strong enough to stick with Datawatch for at least another quarter. "This time is different" is often called the most dangerous phrase in investing. But sometimes, it really is different - and that just might be the case here.

