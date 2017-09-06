Buyer's Basket: Weekly Picks, Sept. 4th, 2017

My 'Buyers Basket' series provides a quick weekly rundown of timely stock picks for active investors. Aimed at buy-and-hold DGI investors focused on total return, I try to feature a mix of value and growth stocks as well as the occasional fund.

Finding Where Technicals, Growth and Value Align

Since my goal here is to offer quick, actionable stock picks with a fair amount of safety at current prices, I highlight companies that my research shows have a good blend of current value, investor sentiment, growth catalysts, and technical price movement. I typically only feature stocks that I would also include in my Best Balance Sheets portfolio, which is composed of companies with a long history of revenue and EPS growth that possess the strongest balance sheets in their respective sectors.

Here are my Buyer’s Basket picks for the week of July 24th, 2017…

Ionis Therapeutics

IONS data by YCharts

Ionis Therapeutics (IONS), formerly Isis Pharmaceuticals, has been getting a lot of attention lately for its role in developing Biogen’s (BIIB) breakout drug Spinraza. However, the company has been in a tug-of-war with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) over the safety, efficacy, and dosing convenience of their competing hemophilia drugs, Inotersen and Patirisan, both developed using each company’s proprietary RNA-targeting technology.



After some discouraging safety data was released about Inotersen and GlaxoSmithKilne (GSK) declined its commercialization options on the drug, IONS was punished by investors and fell nearly 24% beginning in late July. Since then, the company’s highly diversified drug pipeline and a new $40 million Spinraza milestone payment from distribution partner Biogen (BIIB) have helped the stock bounce back ~10% to around $51.

IONS has an astounding 40 drugs in clinical or preclinical stages spanning hemophilia, cancer, bacterial infection, MS, and rare diseases — three of which, including Spinraza, have been approved by the FDA — and has commercialization partnerships with many of the “big dogs” such as Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), Biogen, AstraZeneca (AZN), Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY), and Novartis (NVS). For investors looking for a high-risk, high-reward pharmaceutical play, I can think of few safer bets than Ionis.



MercadoLibre

MELI data by YCharts

Despite a strong quarter of continued revenue growth across all segments, MercadoLibre (MELI) is down more than 16% from its August high of $292 on margin expansion concerns along with currency devaluation in Venezuela and NAFTA fears in Mexico. I believe that these worries will be relatively short-lived as the company is investing heavily in customer acquisition and shipping incentives throughout Latin America, which should leave it in a stronger position to fend off future competitors such as Alibaba, Amazon, and Walmart.

An recovering economy in Brazil, improving growth and inflation forecasts in Mexico, and an optimistic political outlook in Argentina should help offset political and currency risks in Venezuela. MercadoPago, the company’s payments platform, comprises about a quarter of the company’s revenues and has been growing at a rapid pace along with its Alibaba-style marketplace and ad revenues.



If my thesis is correct, buying at today’s prices could be a steal. MELI’s current price of $243 is near the bottom of the upward channel the stock has been trading in since early 2016, and each of the previous two bottoms have been followed by price increases of nearly 100%.

JD.com

JD data by YCharts

Despite beating expectations on both earnings and revenue in its second quarter, JD.com (JD) suffered a 16% decline, largely due to investor concerns about margin contraction and competitive threats posed by Alibaba (BABA) in China and Southeast Asia. Many Chinese tech stocks also took a hit last week on fears over North Korea, which continue to be a major risk to the sector. Q2 is typically a low-margin period for JD due to its annual June 18th mega-sale, which this year generated over 15 million orders in 24 hours, a 100% increase over 2016.

Despite these near-term headwinds, I believe that JD’s stellar growth will continue for some time and that investors would be wise to buy the dip while they can before the stock pushes higher. The company’s gross merchandise volume is growing faster than that of Alibaba’s Taobao and Tmall services, and management is clearly planning for the future with large investments in JD’s warehouse infrastructure, drone delivery, AI, major pending expansions into Indonesia and Thailand, and savvy partnerships with Walmart (JD owns Walmart’s e-commerce business in China), Farfetch, and other top consumer brands.

Anecdotally, my friends living in China seem to choose JD over Alibaba when they want a brand-name product such as an iPad or a specific item of clothing, and I think JD’s trustworthy reputation will help them solidify their competitive moat, especially as a growing Chinese middle class brand-name products. JD's founder, Richard Liu, recently predicted that JD will overtake Alibaba's market share lead in China within the next five years, and I won't be betting against him.



Exxon Mobil

XOM data by YCharts

Escalating geopolitical tensions surrounding North Korea’s military provocations have some investors predicting that oil prices could spike if war breaks out in Northern Asia. While an increase in energy prices may be short-lived due to large stockpiles of crude in the countries likely to be most affected, this would inevitably provide a boost to the largest refiners and distributors outside of Asia.

The world's largest public energy company and fifth-largest by revenue, Exxon Mobil’s (XOM) stock price is down 15.8% YTD and is now within 10% of its five-year low, having significantly underperformed the overall energy sector in 2017. Now sporting a hefty 4% yield, its operating margin and free cash flow are on the rise after a dismal 2016, and I believe a significant price catalyst could help lift the stock out of its slump. XOM is now trading at one of the widest price return disparities with main rival Chevron (CVX) seen in the past ten years, and, as a core holding in many DGI portfolios, I think Exxon offers strong value at current prices.

Long-Term Treasuries

TLT data by YCharts

Long-term treasuries are a safe haven asset during times of uncertainty, so it may be wise to increase your holdings if you are wary of events in North Korea or worried about an impending credit crisis or economic downturn in the USA. The $7.4 billion iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is a good choice here due to its moderate risk profile, strong performance history, and high liquidity, since you may want to lock in gains quickly after the rapid spikes in price that can occur during major corrections (see 2009 in the chart above for an example of this).



For those willing to take on higher volatility in the form of zero-coupon bonds in exchange for potentially higher returns in adverse market events, the Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV) offers the highest liquidity in the space, although spreads are not nearly as tight as TLT. Currently TLT yields 2.42% with interest paid monthly while EDV yields 2.79% with distributions paid quarterly.

Investors not familiar with zeros should be aware that there is no interest on zero-coupon bonds, as the interest payments (coupons) have been “stripped” from the principal, which is then traded as a separate entity. Despite the lack of interest, bondholders must still pay income tax on the accretion of the bond’s principal over time as it rises toward maturity. In order to make things less burdensome for shareholders, fund managers of zeros typically calculate the amount of tax due when they rebalance their portfolios, selling off older bonds in exchange for cheaper, newer bonds, and distribute quarterly proceeds equal to the amount of accretion taxes owed by investors.

Sources: Morningstar, Yahoo Finance, YCharts

Author's Note: If you enjoyed this article and found it useful, please consider clicking the "Follow" button above to help me reach a wider audience and receive my weekly picks as well as deeper analysis of each position in my Best Balance Sheets portfolio, many of which are featured here. I look forward to hearing some of your own weekly pick ideas below!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIIB, MELI, JD, BABA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.