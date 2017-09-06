NGL Energy Partners: This MLP Is Finally Cheap Enough For A Nibble

Investment Thesis

There are no bad assets, just bad prices. We now see that NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) share price has discounted a lot of bad news and we want to own it, but only if we can make about 40% annualized.

NGL has been a terrible stock to own. The chronic changes in guidance and what appears to be total cluelessness of management has resulted in this:

Source: Stockcharts.com

That is not something you would expect from what appears to be a diversified business model involved in transportation, storage, blending and marketing of crude oil, NGLs and refined products along with providing water solutions and selling retail propane. Looking at the EBITDA itself it has not been reflective of the sheer panic seen in the stock.

Source: NGL August 4 presentation

Considering FY 2018 EBITDA is projected to be a good 80% over FY 2014 levels, one would think the stock should have done quite well. There are however three reasons the stock has been hurt. The first being constant surprises by management on the earnings. They have chronically undershot their own and the street's estimates to the point that the common investor has lost faith in the management. The last two earnings reports had the stock decline by more than 15% each time. The second reason was the big expectation of a dividend hike built into the stock. This again came from management forecasts and they have had to keep pushing back the timeline for the hike. Finally, the growth in EBITDA was achieved through stock and debt issuance and not organically at a time when the markets were developing an increasing aversion to owning anything in the energy space.

Why we took a position

1) NGL has been on a growth spree and after delivering a total disaster of a performance, management is finally getting some religion. Growth capex is coming down and acquisition capex should move to virtually non-existent.

We are thrilled by the idea and believe that once focus switches to managing existing assets better, good results will follow.

2) After failing to meet guidance, management has guided for next quarter more conservatively. Reading through the earnings transcript and management commentary we feel that upside surprises are now more likely than downside shocks. If their target distribution coverage is met, the stock should rally.



3) Our NGL position is also our way of expressing general bullishness on the energy/MLP complex which has been beaten to a pulp and underperformed the general stock market by a huge margin. We think better pricing lays ahead and NGL investors are going to be pleasantly surprised in FY 2019.

4) Valuation has now reached a compelling level for us to initiate a position. Looking at the March 2015 valuation which was a more appropriate level versus the the euphoria in 2014, enterprise value to EBITDA was at 12.44X. That same multiple has now been drastically compressed.



Source: Author's calculations

How we created our long position

As Canadian investors, navigating the US K-1 area is not something we are too fond off. Hence in the past the only MLP exposure we had was through this route. However, here the valuation has become so compelling that we decided to create a long through selling a cash secured put. We sold the $10, April 2018 puts at an average price of $2.25 each. The put requires cash outlay of $1,000 of which only $775 is our money. Assuming NGL closes over $10 at April expiration, the total return would be 29.03% ($225/$775) or 38.70% annualized. We think this also gives us a very good chance of avoidance of the dreaded K-1 as we don't think the stock will be "put" to us.

Conclusion

NGL has been a problematic stock to own but to some extent the whole sector has been a painful place to be. We think that the multiples and the management guidance has gotten to a point where we can initiate a small position conservatively with a good risk reward perspective. On our now very famous scale of 1-10, where 1 would be "Avoid like the bubonic plague" and 10 would be "Buy like this is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in March 2009," we would rate NGL a 6.0.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click the "Follow" button next to my name so as not to miss my future articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NGL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The long position has been created through selling of $10 strike puts for April 2018 expiration.