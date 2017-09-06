A $1.25 Euro?  What's Going On?

Central bank inflation targets seem to be getting in the way of coherent, consistent monetary policies both in Europe and the United States.

The major uncertainty right now rests on the shoulders of Mario Draghi and the European Central Bank.

There seems to be a real possibility that the price of the Euro will move up to $1.25 when it was around $1.10 in late April.

Remember in April of this year, and again in January of this year, the cost of one Euro was somewhere in the $1.05 range and there was talk of the possibility of the Euro and the US dollar reaching parity?

Well, now the Euro is costing more than $1.19 and is threatening $1.20, but the talk is out there about the price jumping up to $1.25.

Mr. Trump must be happy as can be given that he has tried to talk the dollar down ever since his election last year.

What’s going on?

I have written about the situation in the US and how it is impacting the weakening of the dollar. I have also written about the situation in Europe and how it is contributing to the strength of the Euro.

The focus right now is one Mario Draghi and the European Central Bank and the possibility that quantitative easing will end in Europe and Mr. Draghi and the ECB will begin to taper the central bank’s purchase of securities.

Economic growth in the eurozone has improved substantially as has situation in European labor markets.

Furthermore, as I have written about earlier, the political situation in Europe is the best it has been in a long time with the election of Mr. Macron in France and with the coming together of Germany and France to support a strong currency union.

The time seems ripe for the ECB to back off its current policy stance.

Thus, all factors seem to be working in the favor of the ECB backing off from the quantitative easing program and begin to taper its purchase of securities, which now stands at £60 billion per month.

The one problem with this is European inflation. The target rate of inflation for the ECB is 2.0 percent per year. Right now core inflation is running at around 1.2 percent a year.

The real turning point in the value of the Euro came in early May 2017 and is closely associated with the election victory of Mr. Macron.

Around the end of April, it cost about $1.10 to purchase one Euro. Mr. Macron’s election came on May 7. The value of the Euro rose from that date and is up a little more than 8.0 percent since then.

Mr. Draghi is on record as saying in March 2014 that “each 10 percent permanent effective exchange rate appreciation lowers inflation by about 40 to 50 basis points.” (This quote is taken from the first link cited above.)

Analysts argue that the change in the exchange rate has been too recent to impact inflation rates yet, and it is not guaranteed that the rise in the value of the Euro will be permanent. So, it is not assured that European inflation will drop due to what has happened since mid-May.

But, in the last link cited above, the author quotes research from Morgan Stanley showing, “Eurozone equities have underperformed global equities by 6.0 percent in local-currency terms since mid-May.” Investors appear to have taken the rise in the value of the Euro as a negative as far as business performance is concerned.

This very fact may be reason for Mr. Draghi and the ECB to be cautious about any tapering of securities purchases. Because European inflation is so low and Europe is facing the impact a stronger Euro may have on the inflation rate, the decision may be to hold off on tapering the purchase of securities.

The result may be, as some have suggested, a “very dovish tapering.” That is, the ECB may begin to taper its purchases, but in an extremely cautious way, erring on the side of purchasing too many, rather than too few.

What people seem to be most afraid of is that Mr. Draghi will do very little, or, say very little, or, explain very little, and that this will send the price of the Euro through the $1.20 ceiling and cause it to head for $1.25.

The deeper concern that bothers me is central bank use of inflationary targets. The Federal Reserve System in the United States is having a similar problem and inflation in the US is running considerably below the Fed’s target rate of 2.0 percent.

The call of an inflation target by a central bank was a consequence of the economic research and thought of the economist Milton Friedman and the Monetarist school. Mr. Friedman argued that a central bank should have a monetary target, some version of money stock growth, in order to control inflation, because “inflation, everywhere and at every time” is always a monetary issue. Too much money stock growth produces too much inflation.

A money stock target was tried in the 1980s as Fed chair, Paul Volcker, and the Federal Reserve attempted to bring US inflation under control.

Monetary targeting went out-of-fashion by the end of the 1980s as Alan Greenspan became the leader of the Fed and the financialization of the US economy weakened the ability of the Federal Reserve to control any one particular definition of the money stock.

Inflation targeting became the name of the game as the Federal Reserve moved back from an attempt to control monetary aggregates and work primarily through the use of interest rate manipulation.

There never was any real relationship between interest rates and inflation and this is why the Mr. Friedman and the Monetarists were so successful in combating central bank interest rate programs. Everything a central bank did became “discretionary” in such a scheme.

Well, the current situation, I believe, just emphasizes this fact - in Europe as well as in the United States. And, this has not been helped by the fact that financialization has changed relationships in the world and has resulted in central banks having less and less influence over price inflation, but more and more influence over asset prices, causing bubbles and other dislocations. I have written about these latter relationships many, many times.

The ECB is facing the current dilemma because of the emphasis it is placing upon price inflation. But, the Federal Reserve is facing the same problem. Until they change their focus, I believe, that we will continue to wide swings in exchange rates as investors attempt to interpret what the central banks are doing.

Just as I would not have been surprised earlier this year with a $1.00 Euro, likewise, I will not be surprised with a $1.25 Euro. Central banks, right now are contributing to exchange rate volatility.

