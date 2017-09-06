Hartstreet LLC: New Bakken Well Design And Its Viability At Today's Oil Price

Lower oil prices might not be enough to stop production increases in the Bakken, which may be bearish for the USO.

Enhanced completions continue to be a sizable question mark with respect to well economics. Many think production per foot has capped out, but integration of new designs is not 100%. Operators continue to increase the expansion of this type, and the size of frac jobs as a whole. The bearish narrative seems focused on higher costs. Frac sand and fluids are only part of the equation in concert with labor costs. Logistics could also effect the bottom line, as there are concerns in west Texas. Some core areas have limited inventory, which could be problematic.

All of these variables could negatively contribute, but this is offset by increase production per foot. Design improvements continue. Anyone that believes design has peaked, doesn't know the US oil industry. This doesn't mean there is clear sailing ahead, but well design is in its infancy. To understand the dynamic, one only needs to look at EOG Resources (EOG). It consistently outperforms operators adjacent acreage. We have documented its design advantage in past analyses, and its likely other operators will be able to duplicate.

Design changes have a broad effect on oil prices. Unconventional production has changed how world supply. We have moved from worrying high oil prices will damage the world economy to our current glut. Shale isn't the only reason, as deep sea technology advances have provided opportunity at higher costs. The marginal cost of production seems focused on areas like the Bakken, Eagle Ford, Permian, etc. Unconventional production needs higher oil prices, and this reality should push the US Oil ETF (USO) higher in the coming months.

Source: Investing.com

It is possible we could see new highs next year. The USO has been stuck in contango, but backwardation would change the market as a whole. Backwardation would need supply to decrease and world inventories to drop to the 5-year average. OPEC needs to garner control, which is a difficult concept especially when we relate it to commodities in general.

The Bakken was one of the first plays to be developed in the US. It has been the focus of unconventional production, but has fallen out of favor. First the Eagle Ford then the Permian have both provided better economics. Newer plays like the STACK/SCOOP have emerged. All have seen additional cap ex, with dollars leaving the state of North Dakota. This has been seen by players like Continental (CLR). The Bakken is well suited for a well design analysis. It has seen more development than any other play, and this provides a longer term history. The Bakken provides an excellent sample of well design. It shows why oil prices have not recovered, and why US production continues to increase at $50/bbl.

We pulled 125 locations using enhanced completions. This follows the same parameters as our overview of other plays. This includes the Eagle Ford, Midland and Delaware basins. The economics vary from D&C to LOE, as does production. The map below shows where enhanced completions were logged for this data pull.

Source: Welldatabase.com

EOG had the top number of locations. This was followed by QEP Resources (QEP), Continental (CLR), Whiting (WLL), Conoco (COP), Statoil (STO), Newfield (NFX), WPX Energy (WPX), Enerplus (ERF), Exxon (XOM) and Halcon (HK).

We did a more in depth study of well design in ND. Operators have moved from ceramic to sand heavy fracs since the horizontal well era. We used data from all wells completed to date. The volumes of proppant have increased from approximately 2 million lbs to 6 million, and will probably continue. Operators have begun to test the 10 to 20 million range, with some using more. The graph moves from the bottom left to the upper right. Until we see a leveling, there will be more proppant per location.

Source: Hartstreet LLC

The same thing is occurring with fluids. Frac fluids is increasing at a much greater rate. This is due to the move back to slickwater. 2017 saw multiple wells use over 400 KBbls. Two wells eclipsed 500 KBbls.

Source: Hartstreet LLC

The number of stages per location have also increased. We are not seeing wells over 70 stages, but the standard design is using more. This continues to raise the average without the greater difference.

Source: Hartstreet LLC

Operators continue to move to plug and perf with cemented liners. As a percentage it continues to grow, and most operators are changing over exclusively. Increased access points to the source rock continues to be the main concern, and continues to increase production per foot. Sleeves are more cost effective, but the increased production of P&P more than offsets.

Source: Hartstreet LLC

The Bakken type curve of all locations in this analysis covers a wide range. A few were complete failures, but enhanced completions continue to produce at much better volumes. A large number have produced over 200 KBO in under 12 months.

Source: Welldatabase.com

The average location in this grouping has or will produce 208 KBO in the first 19 months of well life. We used a D&C of $6 million and $10/bbl in costs. The average well reaches payback within this time frame at $50 oil and $3 natural gas.

Source: Welldatabase.com

Bakken well designs continue to evolve. We are seeing increased sand and fluids as more wells are completed using plug and perf with cemented liners. Newer enhanced completions are contributing to better economics, and will continue to do so. Most operators have or are planning to move all completions to these styles. This should continue to improve production per foot. Although the industry is in a bear market, operations continue to improve. Once world inventories move closer to the 5 year average, we should see a turn around for the industry, and the Bakken more specifically.

