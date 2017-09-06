Santander Consumer USA:  Play The Short Via Put Options

We wrote a piece just last week about adding to our short position in Santander Consumer (SC). Soon thereafter, Piper Jaffray upgraded the stock to an Overweight from Neutral with a price target bump to $17 from $14. Normally, an isolated upgrade from a marginal boutique would not be a market moving event. But SC registered a +4% move on the day of the upgrade, and this was just a week after the 7% pop following the Fed's ending of the enforcement action against the company.. So we think we need to address the upgrade and try to explain what is going on here.

For starters, we have to admit we are not overly familiar with the Piper analyst. He seems to have a good rating according to some generic websites. But regarding SC, he only initiated on it in June of this year. And that was with a Hold rating and target of $13.50. Furthermore, Piper reiterated its Hold on July 28. Often, analysts adjust their rating and targets based on stock price action. Needless to say, this is a bit disingenuous (to be fair, we obviously have no idea if this is what the analyst did - it is just that the timing is very odd). So what exactly has happened here? The report points to four potential catalysts: an improving credit story, ROE improvement, a stock buyback, and last but not least a takeout from the parent Banco Santander (SAN).

In terms of the credit, Piper expects Net Charge Off (NYSE:NCO) growth to slow. This is based on "tightened underwriting" standards since 2015. We addressed this precise argument in an earlier article. To quote our summation:

"Let us recap the credit mix story: SC said it improved because the two extreme categories had only slight improvements. Average FICO scores overall dipped. And Originations at its much-hyped Chrysler Capital segment are going the wrong direction. This does not sound like a better credit story to us."

So we are not sure where Piper gets their assumption that credit will be improving. Moreover, NCOs have been increasing during 2017 so far (7.5% is the last reading. On top of this, used car prices have to stabilize. Otherwise, an improvement in credit quality will be offset by repossessions. It might not seem like common practice, but people really do stop payments on their cars if they can get a super cheap new/used car.

The ROE improvement expectation is based on SC terminating its agreement with Bluestem receivables. To be perfectly honest, we have not looked at this agreement in a few years and are not familiar with its current state (if there is one even). We do not see it in filings or earnings calls transcripts. Maybe it is relevant, but we do not see how. Regarding SC's ROE, it has certainly plummeted in recent years. It was about 19.5% in 2015 and it is on pace to be about 10.5% this year. Some modest improvement is discounted in most analyst numbers.

The stock buyback catalyst seems to be chucked in there just as filler. This goes back to our last post which discussed how this has been in the pipeline for some time. And if earnings continue to decline, we doubt this one will materialize.

The main catalyst cited by Piper is the takeout possibility by SAN. Piper starts this hypothesis with the expectation of the sale of the 9.7% stake of the co-founder, Tom Dundon. This has been in the news forever, once again (ok, two years). The stock is roughly half of what it was when Dundon wanted to originally sell. Furthermore, Piper thinks SC could be a source of dividends for SAN once if it further consolidates. All of this leads Piper to conclude that SAN could takeout all of the minorities in SC. As we have outlined, the SAN model is based on independent, freely trading, global subsidiaries. Maybe SAN changes its stance. Maybe SAN makes an exception. So it certainly has to be considered a risk for the short case. But we assess this as a very low probability.

All in all, it is this type of takeout rumor that drives short squeezes. These squeezes are obviously short lived if no tangible news develops in the short-term. As far as short interest goes, we will not get the official data until September 12. There are companies that aggregate prime-broker data, but this will not be reliable for a retail-driven stock like SC.

In looking at our current position, we think it is now time to add to the position via Puts. Options can be very tricky and we tend to avoid them for outright, long term positions. The basic worry here is that time decay just eats you alive. So the only beneficial scenario in which to employ options is when there are concrete timetables for the stock. Typically, these can be earnings releases, product announcements, potential legislative changes, etc. Also, options remove some of the behavior economics out of shorting stocks. There is no natural compulsion to cover when the squeeze is exerting maximum pain on you. In the case of SC, we think the next earnings report will quell the rally (slated for October 28, but this is not confirmed). We expect another decline in earnings with no real improvement in credit quality. On top of this, we think buyers who have played the short-term upward momentum (to their credit, we must say) will be more than happy to cash out with a nice return. We advise keeping your cash outlay low and buying out of the money puts. While SC's options are not cheap, it is quite volatile after all, we do think the recent run-up in price compensates for this extra cost in option price.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SC.

