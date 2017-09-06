United Technologies: Rockwell Collins Deal Will Cause Pain For Shareholders

I’ve been a fan of United Technologies (UTX) for some time, but I can say that I am not jumping for joy on the news that the company will be taking out Rockwell Collins (COL). The market clearly took a highly negative approach, with shares down nearly 6% with little sign of buyers stepping in. Retail investor sentiment has been positive. After all, what is not to like? Accretive to earnings, $500M in pre-tax cost synergies after several years, manageable leverage. I’m stepping in here to explain why the market is taking such a negative approach, and why institutional investors and sell-side analysts are so deeply skeptical of this deal.

Quick Overview, Potential Problems

Under the terms of the agreement, Rockwell Collins’ shareholders will receive $93.33/share in cash and $46.67/share in United Technologies common stock, subject to a 7.5% collar on United Technologies’ closing price on August 22, 2017 ($115.69/share). The purchase price implies a total transaction value of $30B including Rockwell Collins’ net debt, and the deal is expected to pass regulatory muster, closing one year from today. United Technologies expects the deal to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share after the first year, potentially generating $500M in run-rate pre-tax cost synergies by year four. Beyond those bullet points, the general consensus of advantages are greater negotiating leverage with core customers, greater saturation of products on a per plane basis. But, there are problems here that may not be immediately clear to many taking stock of this deal.

First off, it is just plain expensive. United Technologies is paying 23x 2017 non-GAAP earnings given current guidance, and given Rockwell Collins’ EBITDA expectations of 1,900M for fiscal 2017, the purchase price works out to more than 15x EBITDA. That’s steep, even within the aerospace industry. Also, remember that a substantial chunk (roughly one third) of Rockwell Collins today is made up of B/E Aerospace assets; assets Rockwell Collins paid a 12.3x EBITDA multiple for less than a year ago. It is incredibly rare to see takeovers of recent M&A participants like this. As a result, United Technologies is essentially paying a takeover premium twice for those assets. Going off that same line of thought, investors should remember that Rockwell Collins is just winding down paying nearly $100M in acquisition-related expenses this year to integrate the B/E Aerospace businesses – I can only imagine the headaches and potential disruptions to that business as control changes hands yet again.

$500M in run-rate cost savings also seems heavily aggressive. Q3 2017 annualized run-rate on selling, general, and administrative costs at Rockwell Collins is $800M annually; United Technologies might be able to squeeze 15-20% out of that budget, so that leaves the vast majority to be cost savings driven from further up the income statement, within cost of goods sold. I just don’t see United Technologies being able to come in and drive 500bps worth of gross margin expansion just through savings. Vertical integration works both ways; there is little product overlap here, which means there simply is not going to be much in the way of redundant facilities to close or staff to consolidate and cut.

Further, United Technologies’ credit rating is going to be under pressure. Moody’s and S&P placed the company on watch for a downgrade, and by my eye, net debt/EBITDA leverage is going to soar towards the 3.8x range. Share repurchases, a key benefit of owning a large cap cash flow machine like United Technologies, are going to be all but eliminated as the company works on bringing that leverage number down. It will take years to get the leverage back down to current levels, so shareholders are going to get stuck dealing with years of lackluster growth on the dividend and buybacks, until leverage is back down to normal levels.

Takeaway

I do find it humorous to see Boeing (BA) coming out with concerns over the deal, as they face the reality that more and more of their supply chain is controlled by a single supplier. After all, Boeing and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) control nearly 90% of the commercial aircraft delivery market; this appears to be a case of the pot calling the kettle black. Expect the deal to get some scrutiny, particularly in Europe. By dollar value, the new United Technologies is going to be a dominant supplier; 50% or more of content on some aircraft. Expect the OEMs to mention this, as well as the fact that United Technologies has been dropping the ball on deliveries of its next generation jet engines. Even if the deal clears regulators, that doesn’t make it a good one, and the real winners here are going to be the investment banks, who are set to make money on advising this deal, the debt and secondary stock issuance, and, a few years down the road, a likely separation of the United Technologies aerospace businesses. In my opinion, United Technologies is weaker with this deal than without it, and that’s never a good thing.

For broad investment coverage, but with a focus on small/mid cap names that don’t get much press, consider following me to get real-time updates whenever I release research.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.