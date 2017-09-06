PTC: Shorts Start To Circle

If you're a believer in management being able to hit its targets, there is a little upside potentially. But otherwise, this one may have popped too high, too quickly.

PTC (PTC) has seen a wave of increased short interest over the past eighteen months, with nominal short interest is now near five-year highs. While overall percentage of the float held short is still light, I always find it interesting when the shorts start to jump onto a name. Given PTC is another somewhat high-flying technology stock given the steep valuation multiples, does this one have the potential to have the bottom fall out to the downside, or are the early adopters on the short side simply wrong on this one?

Business Overview, Non-GAAP to GAAP Divergence

PTC is a software and services company, offering a healthy product suite within the CAD modeling and Product Lifestyle Management (“PLM”) space, as well as a growing portfolio of solutions directed towards Internet of Things (“IoT”) solutions. While these markets are generally highly competitive, PTC products (Creo, Mathcad, ThingWorx, etc.) are well regarded by most users. The company’s ongoing shift to a subscription-based model – not a new move for software technology firms in recent years – continues to move as planned, and PTC plans to stop offering perpetual licenses for any of its solutions by the end of fiscal 2018. It’s a solid business, but not one that should trade at 46x 2017 non-GAAP guidance (more on that later). Growth within the legacy business is going to be mid-single digits, and since market share has been notoriously difficult to win, PTC is trying to shift into complementary IoT businesses: ThingWorx (cloud-based tools), KEPServerEX (communications connectivity), and the Vuforia suite (augmented reality). Broad market growth rate expectations for IoT can vary widely, but most forecast 25% annual growth over the next several years.

For the first nine months of the company’s fiscal 2017, PTC generated GAAP operating margin of 2.7%. That is a large spread from the company’s own reported non-GAAP operating margin of 15.6%. Nearly all of the difference is due to the impact of stock-based compensation (650bps of impact) and intangible asset amortization (500bps impact). As always, and it’s a pet peeve of mine within technology, stock-based compensation is a real and recurring expense, and investors should add back those costs when doing their due diligence. Intangible asset amortization is a non-cash expense impacted by acquisition timing, so it has been elevated in recent years given purchases in the IoT space. $291M of intangible assets with finite lives remains on the balance sheet, the vast majority of that relating to customer lists and relationships, as well as purchased software. The case can be made for its exclusion, but its worth treating it with a skeptical eye.

Fiscal Q3 2017 – Initial Drop, Followed By The Bounce

Initial market reaction to the fiscal Q3 earnings release was poor; shares were down more than 12% at one point as the company met expectations but issued some weak guidance. Subscription comprised 64% of bookings, compared to guidance of 68%, due to mix. Year-to-date bookings came in at 7% growth through the first three quarters overall, but license and subscription bookings in Q3 were down 14% over last year’s comps, with Japan being the problem region. Management commentary on that topic likely helped ease market concerns, helping the shares rebound as participants became comfortable with the issues impacting results being short term in nature. A year ago, PTC assigned its Japanese country manager to the U.S., just to improve his own personal development and give him an opportunity to do something new after being in that role for seven years. When he left that role, the leadership change exposed some sale execution issues in Japan, and execution weakened. More so than most markets, the Japanese style of doing business generally requires a national, not an expat, but it can be hard to find executives that can run this business properly, engage with Japanese businesses to drive sales, all while communicating well with senior staff here. The short-term fix was simple: the former executive has been sent back to Japan, where he is leading the team again. While I don’t think Japan will be an immediate turnaround, this is the best fix that they can have. Hopefully, PTC will work on a better backfill plan in place to allow that executive to move back to the North American region.

Balance Sheet, Long-Term Targets, Valuation

PTC does have access to capital, if it does wish to use debt to acquire more firms. The company held $280M in cash, with debt of $758M ($500M on 2024 senior notes due 2024, $258M on the revolving credit facility). That revolving credit line does have restrictive financial covenants, with a key one being that the company’s total leverage ratio (gross debt/EBITDA) can not exceed 4.5:1; that number stood at 3.2x at the end of Q3. Its likely that the revolving credit line could simply be paid off or rolled over at more favorable terms if a large acquisition caught management’s eye.

Management remains committed to achieving sustainable consolidated double-digit growth, mixed with mid-single digit growth in the more mature CAD and PLM markets, while 30-40% growth remains targeted in the faster growing IoT market. Fiscal 2017 revenue is expected to be around $1,165M, which represents 2% growth over the prior fiscal year. While this doesn’t tie well into company guidance for double digit growth on the top line, but this is the expected impact from the shift to subscription-based revenue. Companies like Adobe (ADBE) or Aspen Technologies (AZPN) went through similar pain during the shift. Non-GAAP guidance is for $1.20/share at the mid-point, a healthy number, but still puts the company at a stretched valuation. PTC hopes to reach $1,800M in revenue by fiscal 2021, all while getting to 30% non-GAAP operating margin. Earnings per share implications are for $3.00/share – if management can hit it. Three years from now, PTC could be trading at 18.5x earnings at current share prices; a discount to be certain versus most peers and the SaaS space as a whole. Aspen Technologies is a success story here, and sees a similar light long-term growth profile (although its business is more protected), and trades at 30x trailing earnings. This would represent a return to earnings multiples that PTC has seen in the past (e.g., 2010-2012). If PTC executes, there is on reason it should not trade at least to around 25x earnings (discount due to non-GAAP issues that simply don’t exist at Aspen). That implies 12-16% annual share price appreciation, not anything to sneeze at in this market. But given short term execution issues, investors do need to have a bit of faith to go that route.

