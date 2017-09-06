Calumet Speciality Chemicals, Hurricanes And Crude Oil

Hurricane Harvey hit the Texas Coast, Texas and Louisiana during the latter part of August affecting the oil industry in unprecedented ways. By the 3rd of September approximately 2.0M barrels a day of gasoline production capacity was idled. During that period of time, production crack spreads soared. Calumet's (CLMT) best measurement for refining crack spreads, the Gulf Coast 2-1-1, skyrocketed to $33/barrel. Although Calumet entered an agreement to the sale of approximately 40% of its refining capacity in August, the sale is not effective until sometime in the December quarter. Evaluations for the company's year end cash just changed. In addition to the effects on crack spreads, we also wanted to add thoughts about longer-term views for oil investors. In particular, we wanted to discuss strategies for an upcoming crude bull market.

Crack Spreads Still Matter

Crack spreads for Calumet still matter at least until December of this year. Previous to the hurricane affect, its crack spread had ranged between $9-$20 during the last year. During summer, the spread average between $15-$19 compared to $13-$15 in the spring. In characterizing this effect, we wrote, "We have learned by viewing crack spreads over at least one year periods that each dollar change is worth $10M a quarter at high [maximum] production rates." The recent surge over $30 will be temporary, very temporary, but in our belief spreads will average higher for a very significant period afterward. The hurricane haltered spread fundamentals.

In general, crack spreads are driven by gasoline production rates vs. demand. When demand increases faster than production rates, spreads increase and vice versa it decreases. The following graph illustrates this concept.

Of the example chart, the author wrote, "The main factors contributing to the global rise in gasoline crack spreads this year are the lowest crude oil prices in several years, robust U.S. gasoline consumption and exports, and higher-than-expected demand for liquid fuels in Europe and some [other] countries."

In addition, individual company spreads can be location biased. For example, Northern Tier Energy had refining in Minnesota and used a lot of North Dakota and WCS crude oil, an oil priced significantly less expensively than WTI providing Northern with a large positive bias. Calumet's Montana refinery also appears to have significant location bias perhaps as high $9.

Finally, a twice a year refinery event, each spring and fall, shutting down many refineries for short periods to do maintenance and product changes, usually increases spreads for about a month. During these shutdowns crude oil inventories increase while gasoline plus heavier product inventories decrease. The affect lasts from mid-March through parts of April and during mid-October through parts of November. Last spring, Calumet's marker crack spread jumped more than $2 during March and April.

Harvey hit land toward the end of August effectively shutting down 20% or 2M barrels per day of the gasoline production. With gas inventories still over inflated at 230M barrels verses a more normal inventory of 200M, the excess inventory will be drawn toward more normal levels during September. Crude oil inventory levels are expected to increase supporting higher spreads. It will take a few to several weeks - probably a significant part of September - for all of the shutdown capacity to come back online. We expect crack spreads to remain elevated during this period. With inventories now reduced to more normal levels, we expect spreads to stabilize at higher prices.

The effect on Calumet's refining business will be positive. We have estimated that July averaged $16.5 and August $20. We expect September to be above $20. In this view, the 3rd quarter spread will average above $20 or $5 above the average for the 2nd quarter. The $5 increase is worth $50M. We expect spreads to remain higher than in the more recent past ($15-$18) to between $17-$20 into the 4th quarter driven by more normal product inventories. The $3 higher price adds $30M in cash to the company if the Superior sale executes near the 4th quarter's end. The hurricane probably adds an additional $75M to the business. This is extremely important, unexpectedly providing the company with more than half of next year's capital.

Looking Past 2017

Calumet just made a major bet on its specialty business, a move we applaud. But it is also important to remember changes do not come without conscience. Part of the reason the company invested so heavily into other businesses was for stability particularly during major price adjustments in crude oil markets. High crude oil prices negatively affect margins in its specialty business. The company provided this statement from its 4th quarter of 2014 slide deck, "Specialty Products segment Adjusted EBITDA, excluding special items, increased from $42.1 million in 4Q13 to $73.8 million in 4Q14. (+) Specialty Products prices lagged the rapid decline in crude oil prices (feedstock) during 4Q14, resulting in margin expansion." The reverse will also be true. In our view, crude prices above $80 will drastically squeeze specialty margins. Pricing between $50 and $80 add pressure. If our view for rising crude oil prices sometime in the next 2-5 years is correct, alternate investing options become necessary.

An investment strategy

The strategy is about rotation, rotating from a downstream (specialty business) to upstream (drillers and producers). In our view, companies such as Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) or San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) represent interesting upstream opportunities. Other companies such as Noble Corp PLC (NE) or Diamond Offshore (DO) represent investment opportunities for drilling. Both of the mentioned drillers are offshore, which presents a level of risk. The offshore drilling business in the view of some may never recover being overwhelmed by so called cheaper fracking producers. We disagree. All forms of energy production will be needed for many years.

In our recent Seeking Alpha article on Noble Drilling, we made the bull case for offshore drilling driven by significant increases in crude oil prices from the lack of drilling investment since 2014. We anticipate crude prices to reach the $60-$70 range in the next few years. Because offshore drillers were the hardest hit and should generate superb gains over the next five years, we are investing in companies that will survive bankruptcy. The two listed, in our view, will. Many investors believe that Diamond is the best of all offshore opportunities. It is important again to note that there are bankruptcies among this group. Seadrill (SDRL) is one. We do own Noble, but are taking a wait and see attitude toward adding more.

We have owned Sabine on and off for years. During the recent crude bear market, we repurchased Sabine at a share price of $25. The Trust is an even mixture of natural gas and crude oil. San Juan generates its revenue primarily from selling natural gas. A respected trader recently voiced his opinion on a major business network about future pricing of natural gas. Renowned energy trader Mark Fisher on Thursday forecast that a string of unseasonably warm winters will break and send natural gas above $4 or $5 per million British thermal units. Natural gas prices have remained locked in a range between about $2.75 and $3.25 per mmbtu, but Fisher believes in the next year or two, winter temperatures will return to normal levels and push up fuel costs." Under Fisher's scenario, San Juan might be a very good choice. Also, the stock price tends to vary with +-10% cycles quite regularly. We caution investors about SJT's future. Although it pays a high dividend, its known reserve's life is believed to be approximately10 years.

Conclusion

Calumet will gain a windfall of cash from the recent hurricane. Also, it is our belief that investing in the oil market requires some nimbleness centered around the volatile natural of the crude oil pricing. The following chart illustrates crude's variability. Rotating investments between up-stream (drillers, producers), mid-stream (refineries) and down-stream (speciality) is a worthwhile plan. We excluded the transportation portion of energy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.