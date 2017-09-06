Weyerhaeuser: Hurricane Boost

WY is strategically positioned to take advantage of lumber needs, etc. Yet it has not been in the path of the hurricane.

As of August 31, 2017 the economic damage estimates from Hurricane Harvey have risen to approximately $45B-$65B (Moody's); and I have heard some speculate that the final total may reach as much as $160B or more. There has been a lot of flooding; and still more is expected. Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) should see a nice uptick in sales from the rebuilding efforts. That should make an already well performing company perform better.

Further the path of Hurricane Harvey did not really touch WY's facilities (see map below).

As readers can see the main WY facilities are not in Texas; but they are very close. It is possible that some damage may have been done to facilities in Louisiana; but WY should still come out far ahead. Overall WY seems ideally positioned to take advantage of the rebuilding work that will need to be done in the aftermath of Harvey. WY had net sales of $1.8B for Q2 2017. As a rough estimate this translates into $7.2B for a full year. If one considers that the rebuilding from Harvey will be done over the next year or more, then a possible $1B - $2B in extra sales might increase revenues by roughly 14% to 28%. Since many companies manage to make such revenues translate into even higher percentage net profit growth, WY would seem to have a greatly increased outlook for the next year and perhaps longer. I note the $1B - $2B estimate for increased sales was completely out of thin air. The actual numbers may be half or less; or they could even be double those above. Remember the estimate for total damages has been speculated to be as high as $160B or more, which is far above the Moody's estimate of $45B - $65B.

In addition to Hurricane Harvey, we now have Hurricane Irma (a category 5 hurricane) approaching the US. It seems sure to do extensive damage in Puerto Rico and that immediate vicinity. Barclays (NYSE:BCS) has estimated that Irma will do as much damage as the Miami hurricane of 1926. The current worst case estimates are for damages of $125B - $130B of insured damage. Remember this is only the "insured" damage estimate; and it is very preliminary at this point. If these estimates rise as those for Harvey did, the damages could prove to be far greater. Irma is expected to hit Florida September 9-12, 2017. However, the path to Florida is uncertain at this time. It could skirt the eastern side of Florida. Then it would likely hit Georgia and the Carolinas hard. In another scenario it could go up the west side of Florida for a different, but still disastrous outcome. In any scenario, the damages seem likely to be extensive. Hurricane Irma is reported to be about 400 miles wide. In almost any scenario much of Florida will be hit hard.

On top of that another large storm, Jose, is now forming in the Atlantic. I won't estimate any damages from that until the path of the storm and the ferocity of the storm become more clear; but a third large storm hitting the US soon is a possibility. If you look at the map of WY's assets (see above), a Florida centered hurricane (Irma) should not cause WY's facilities much damage; but it should bring WY significantly greater business.

After all of the above possible or likely damage, WY could not only see more total board foot sales of lumber, etc. It could see lumber prices rise considerably, especially in localized areas. The Globex (CME) chart for lumber has already started to rise steeply in the last two weeks; and it seems likely that the current mini uptrend will continue for some time given the impending destruction of category 5 Hurricane Irma. This bad news for the US should be good news for WY's top lines and bottom lines for at least the ensuing year.

WY has already been showing some improvement. Net Sales for Q2 2017 were $1.8B. This was up from $1.7B a year earlier. Net earnings from continuing operations were $24 million (or $0.03/share). This looks ugly compared to the year earlier figure of $130 million (or $0.16/share). However, the EBITDA figure for Q2 2017 shows good improvement at $506 million compared to $413 million a year earlier. Also the net earnings show good improvement if you exclude after tax special items of $188 million such as a $147 million non-cash impairment for Uruguay operations, the $31 million for product remediation, and the $10 million in expenses for the Plum Creek merger related costs. With the above items excluded, WY reported net earnings of $212 million for Q2 2017. This compares well with the year ago figure (with special items excluded) of $130 million and the Q1 2017 figure of $167 million. Harvey, Irma, and possibly Jose should improve the uptrend over the next year. WY also mentioned that improvements in the housing markets have been leading to improvements in sales. WY sounded hopeful that such improvements would continue.

WY Q3 2017 Outlook:

Timberlands:

WY expects Q3 2017 earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA will be slightly lower than Q2 2017 results.

Wood Products:

WY expects Q3 2017 earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA will be comparable to Q2 2017 results.

Overall the above would seem to indicate slightly lower Q3 2017 results than Q2 2017 results. This might be discouraging if not for the likely huge boon from the rebuilding work necessary after Harvey and Irma (and maybe Jose). It is conceivable that WY could see net sales virtually double or more for the next year. Part of this would be sure to be an increase in the prices of wood and wood products. WY has its own wood (timberlands) and its own wood products mills, etc. It should be able to reap direct benefits from any prices increases. Such price increases seem a certainty now with Irma about to hit Florida. The economics of supply and demand should kick in on prices even over a year long period.

The two year chart of WY provides some technical direction for a trade/investment.

The chart above indicates a long and strong slow uptrend. The damage from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma and possibly other storms to come should light a fire under WY results for the next year. It is reasonable to expect the uptrend in the stock price to strengthen further. When WY also pays a 3.8% annual dividend, WY looks attractive in a very uncertain market. It has a PE of 25.62 and an FPE of 25.46; but those values do not include upward revisions from the boon of the rebuilding work necessitated by Harvey and Irma. Earnings could easily double, if you take into account the likely increases in the price of timber and wood products. Don't forget the total amount of sales should be significantly higher too. With this in mind, WY can be viewed as a BUY. The Price/Book is a reasonable 2.70.

NOTE: Some of the fundamental fiscal data above is from Yahoo Finance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WY over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.