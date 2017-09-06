Atwood/Ensco Merger: The Shadow Of Borr Drilling

As was recently reported, the newcomer in the offshore drilling industry, Borr Drilling, has purchased a roughly 10% stake in Atwood Oceanics (ATW). This was major news for both Atwood and Ensco (ESV), which currently is trying to merge with Atwood (shareholders will vote on October 5). Interestingly, the news did not provide much support for either Atwood or Ensco. Despite current oil price upside, both stocks did not participate in a local rally seen in names like Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO), Transocean (RIG) and Rowan (RDC).

Borr Drilling

Let’s start with a quick recap of what Borr Drilling is, since the company is not trading on U.S. stock exchanges (if you are very interested in Borr, you can read the recent IPO prospectus). The company was started in 2016. In December 2016, Borr Drilling bought two jack-up rigs from Hercules Offshore for $130 million. In the first half of 2017, Borr Drilling was able to sell 228.6 million shares. The acquired liquidity was used to buy the whole Transocean’s jack-up fleet, including newbuilds.

At the end of August, the company made an IPO on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker BDRILL. As per IPO prospectus, the biggest shareholder is Schlumberger (SLB), owning 20% of Borr Drilling shares. The second quarter report showed that Borr Drilling had $193 million of cash and no debt (as the company used equity to finance its purchases).

Currently, the company owns 12 rigs (2 from Hercules Offshore and 10 from Transocean) and has 5 rigs under construction with delivery dates ranging from Q1 2018 to Q4 2020. The company’s main location will be in Dubai, UAE. As per the IPO prospectus, the main reason for this is Dubai’s central geographical location to the markets in Africa and Southeast Asia. Also, the hub in Dubai will be supplemented by a small organization in Norway, and, possibly, a similar organization in the UK.

Buying a ~10% stake in Atwood

Here’s Borr’s official opinion on the purchase: “The board will from time to time, on an opportunistic basis, consider both direct and indirect investments in the capital markets. The target of these investments is to give Borr exposure to assets within our core market at attractive prices. On August 21, the company acquired more than 5% of the outstanding shares in Atwood Oceanics Inc. taking its total holding to 9.7% of the company. The Board views the investment as opportunistic and well supported by the value of its assets and solid operations. The investment further supports Borr’s strategy to play an active role in the much-needed consolidation in the rig market, with special focus on the jack-up segment.”

I believe that Borr’s purchase is an attempt to get its hands over Atwood’s jack-ups. Other possible explanations do not make sense. Clearly, Borr has no intention to outbid Ensco and merge with Atwood. This does not make sense both from the strategic and financial points of view. Borr has no liquidity right now to pay Atwood’s debt. Even more importantly, Borr has set up its operations with the jack-up market in mind. The major chunk of Atwood’s valuation comes from floaters, and I seriously doubt that Borr wants to own any floater right now.

Also, I won’t believe that Borr plans to own a stake in Ensco/Atwood after the merger is complete. In all likelihood, the company will continue to search for jack-up assets at affordable prices and will later attempt to get work for its whole fleet. Thus, I believe that buying Atwood’s jack-ups is the main motive of Borr.

Impact on Atwood and Ensco

I seriously doubt that Ensco would let Borr just pick Atwood’s jack-ups and walk away without paying a significant price for them. By acquiring Atwood, Ensco takes over its debt. Obviously, Borr will have to “participate” in partial debt repayment, which will skew the jack-ups’ valuation to the upside. With this in mind, I believe that 5 Atwood’s jack-ups would go for no less than $350 million. If we go back to Borr’s strategy, the company is interested in the Southeast Asia market. This is where Atwood’s 3 modern jack-ups are situated:

Currently, Borr’s stake in Atwood Oceanics is worth slightly less than $60 million. Borr does not have enough cash on the balance sheet to cover the remaining $290 million (assuming the $350 million price tag for jack-ups is a fair assumption). However, given the company’s access to equity markets, it should not have much problem raising more money via equity to finance the purchase.

Should this be the case, the evaluation of the Ensco/Atwood merger will become more positive. My key concern with the merger is the excessive risk that Ensco is taking by assuming Atwood’s debt. If the company is able to get about $300 million in cash for jack-ups, it will mitigate the risk while leaving the key reasoning for the merger (floaters, especially newbuild drillships) intact.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.