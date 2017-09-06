Platinum Group Metals' Management Spits In The Face Of The Long-Term Investors

After the transaction is completed, there will be still some debt left, moreover, the company will need additional money to finance its share of the care and maintenance costs.

Today, Platinum Group Metals (PLG) announced that it will sell its 82.9%-owned Maseve mine to Royal Bafokeng Platinum Limited for only $74 million. Out of this amount, only $62 million will be received in cash, $12 million will be received in the form of Royal Bafokeng's shares. The cash proceeds should be used to repay debt. After the transaction is closed, Platinum Group Metals intends to focus on its world-class Waterberg project.

However, the transaction will take some time and regulatory approvals. As a result, its closing is expected sometimes in 2018. Until then, Royal Bafokeng will be granted a management contract for the Maseve Mine and for carrying out care and maintenance services. Platinum Group Metals will be responsible for 50% of the care and maintenance costs expended before the transaction is closed. As a result, the management expects that it will need further $10 million in additional working capital:

The Company will be responsible for 50% of care and maintenance costs after Competition Approval until the earlier of the date of Ministerial Consent and the date upon which RBPlat utilizes the surface infrastructure of the Maseve Mine for its own purposes. It is estimated that the Company will require approximately US$10.0 million in additional working capital to provide for its share of Maseve Mine costs until the Plant Sale Transaction is closed. The Company is working with its strategic advisors and current secured lenders on debt, equity and other strategic transactions for this financing.

It means that further share dilution is on the horizon. This time not to build a mine or to try to solve the production issues, but only to get rid of the mess that cost the shareholders hundreds of millions of dollars that were simply flushed down the toilet. Moreover:

PTM's proceeds from the sale of Maseve and the Maseve Mine are to be repaid to secured lenders who are collectively owed approximately US$89.0 million in principal and accrued interest. Negotiations to settle or restructure the balance of amounts due and a termination fee are ongoing. The Company's secured lenders are working closely with the Company.

It means that even the proceeds from the sale of the Maseve mine won't be enough to repay all of the debts. The company also claims:

The Company believes that its resources are better utilized advancing the bulk mineable, large-scale project at Waterberg, a project that represents a significant shift in South African platinum mining away from narrow reef underground mining.

However, it is hard to say what resources will be better utilized at Waterberg, as even after the transaction is closed, Platinum Group Metals won't have enough money to repay its debts and finance its share on the Maseve care and maintenance costs, let alone to finance only a fraction of the Waterberg development costs.

The market value of the company is approximately $90 million. Without the Maseve mine, the only asset left will be the 58.62%-owned Waterberg project. According to the PFS, the initial Waterberg CAPEX is estimated at $1.06 billion. Platinum Group Metals has no chance to finance $620 million of the CAPEX. Moreover, as is stated at the very end of today's news release:

BMO Capital Markets and Macquarie Capital are acting as the Company's financial advisors with regard to the Maseve Sale Transaction. As previously disclosed, Platinum Group and its advisors have been evaluating various strategic alternatives and the Company continues in active discussions with various parties with regard to assets other than the Maseve Mine. Further updates will be provided to shareholders as appropriate.

"Assets other than the Maseve Mine" is a code name for the Waterberg Project. It is quite possible that Platinum Group Metals will end up holding far less than 58.62% of the Waterberg project. Adding to it the probability of further share dilutions, it is hard to say how much value will be left for the Platinum Group Metals' shareholders. The upside seems to be questionable and pretty limited.

Conclusion

I was following Platinum Group Metals for several years. Actually, my first article here on Seeking Alpha was focused on this company. I believed that the Maseve mine, although its development experienced some notable complications, will help to finance the Waterberg mine construction as the Waterberg project is the crown jewel of this company. After several years and hundreds of millions of shareholders' money flushed down the toilet, the Maseve mine became a liability, not an asset. And right now, it seems like the shareholders are headed to lose also a part of the Waterberg project. The management was unable to take the Waterberg mine in production, despite lots of promises and false hopes. The conditions of the Maseve mine sale are the last drop and a spit in the face of the long-term shareholders. Shares of Platinum Group Metals should be avoided until a new management is installed.

