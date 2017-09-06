Tesla: The Inventory Problem

There have been a number of articles on this site recently discussing the major rise in Tesla's (TSLA) inventory balance. This morning, fellow SA contributor and Tesla bull ValueAnalyst penned an article discussing how this was not a problem, given the upcoming Model 3 ramp. While it would seem logical that Tesla's inventory is surging ahead of the launch of a new product, a further examination shows a very different story.

So, let's take a look at the company's most recently filed 10-Q statement for the quarter ending June 30th, 2017. Tesla's inventory category consists of four parts - raw materials, work in process, finished goods, and service parts. Ahead of the Model 3 launch, you would expect the first two of those, primarily raw materials, to be rising. However, the raw materials balance actually declined from $680 million at the end of 2016 to $558 million at the end of Q2 2017. Work in process was up by $33 million, and service parts showed almost a $7 million increase. So, what explains the more than $370 million increase in total inventory this year? Well, it has to do with finished goods, seen below.

(Source: Tesla 10-Q/K statements)

Since the company was only expected to produce a few dozen Model 3 units in June and around 100 in August, why did the finished goods balance rise so much? It wasn't due to having hundreds or thousands of finished Model 3's lying around, or those would have been delivered to customers. We do know that Tesla during Q2 added a number of Model X units to its showroom and service loaner fleet, but does that explain all of the increase? To do that, let me remind you what Tesla says about finished goods in its filings:

Finished goods inventory included vehicles in transit to fulfill customer orders, new vehicles available for immediate sale at our retail and service center locations, pre-owned Tesla vehicles and energy storage products.

As I detailed back in August, energy storage product revenues are extremely low, so I doubt that's the key item to think about here. As more and more Tesla vehicles come off the early Model S leasing program, that could lead to a rise in inventory of pre-owned vehicles, but I doubt that number is very high. However, all of this may be overshadowed by the first item detailed above, in transit vehicles. How have those changed by the quarter? Let's take a look.

(Source: Tesla investor communication page)

There was a 1,150 vehicle decrease for this key item from the end of Q1 to the end of Q2, and that followed a 1,800 unit decrease from the end of the year to the end of Q1! So, what kind of impact does that have? Well, if we assume that Tesla's average sales price is around $100,000 per vehicle, and gross margins are roughly 25%, that implies each vehicle costs $75,000 to produce. That equals around $220 million when multiplied by the roughly 3,000 vehicles, but yet finished goods inventory rose by more than $450 million in the first half of 2017. That doesn't make sense.

Obviously, something is going on here. You can't fully explain the rise in inventory by saying the Model X going to showrooms and the service loaner program accounts for the rise. Add in the huge drop in vehicles in transit, and the inventory balance should not be rising this fast. Perhaps that explains why there are large discounts popping up everywhere, and why Tesla is lowering the price of its vehicles. But just like any advertisement for those products sold on TV, there's more! Let's take a look at Tesla's inventory write-downs over the past couple of years.

*First half of 2017

In just the first half of this year, Tesla has already written down $14 million more worth of inventory than it did in all of 2016! Without these writedowns, the inventory balance would have been even higher. Of course, every time that Tesla makes a change to its lineup, the older vehicles or discontinued versions lose value, so Tesla is hurting itself in this respect. The introduction of Autopilot 2.0 made vehicles with the first generation feature less valuable, for instance.

So, when we take a further look at Tesla's inventory situation, there is definitely something going on here. It's hard to say the buildup is due to the Model 3 launch, given the combined balance of raw materials and work in process has declined in the first two quarters of 2017. Additionally, finished goods inventory has soared despite a nearly 3,000 unit decline in vehicles in transit. Tesla likely has a lot of unsold vehicles hanging around, which means writedowns will probably continue at a sharp pace. The business is obviously not production constrained for the Model S/X here, considering that Tesla was supposed to be producing 2,400 of those vehicles a week in Q4 2016, and the company remains well short of that currently.

