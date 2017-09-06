Carter's: Ready For Further Appreciation

Such a breakout would be supported from a fundamental point of view since the underlying business is very strong with a strong cash-flow generation, strong sales, and EPS growth.

Carter's (CRI) has been in a significant uptrend since the financial crisis with only a few corrective pullbacks. Currently, at a price of $90, the shares trade at a 20% discount to an all-time high from last year. This is the most significant correction since 2010 and history suggest it is a good opportunity to accumulate shares for long-term. The fundamentals of the business would support further price appreciation since the company is very healthy, cash-flow generative and returns cash to shareholders. Besides, the valuation is rather cheap with the shares trading at 14.4 forward earnings with a healthy 1.7% dividend yield.

In the short-term, there is a high probability the shares can break out of the trading range from last 12 months to the upside suggesting a short-term 10% appreciation opportunity. Recently, the company has been upgraded to Buy by Goldman Sachs and Macquarie which may be the kicker to send the shares higher and breakout of that range. And so, from a technical and a fundamental point of view, the shares are set to appreciate further.

Shares performance

Carter's shares have been in a significant bullish uptrend since 2008. The shares reached a bottom during the financial crisis in July 2008 with a low of $11.94 and a peak in July 2016 with a high of $112.28. Since then, they declined to a low of $77.94 which is approximately 30% correction.

The current pullback is the strongest correction since 2010. And so, if someone was waiting for a decent correction to buy, there has not been many opportunities to do so. Perhaps, this is that rare opportunity to jump and prepare for a next bullish wave and attack of an all-time high. Recently, the company was upgraded to Buy by Goldman Sachs and Macquarie with a price target of $105 and $100, respectively which may help the shares to breakout of the trading range.

Price action

Over the course of last 12 months, the shares have been moving sideways. In fact, the trade narrowed significantly. They bounced off the $93 and $80 level twice and traded in between for over a year.

Any breakout of that range would be a bullish or bearish signal. As I highlighted above, the recent upgrades and price targets above that range would assign a higher probability for an upside breakout. If that is the case, the next technical resistance would be at $100 with a potential to attack an all-time high. And so, this represents short-term 11% to 20% opportunity.

In the long-run, the shares should be expected to appreciate further and restore the uptrend. The reason for this is the healthy business fundamentals backed by rather a cheap valuation.

Fundamentals

Carter's is fundamentally a very strong business which offers a healthy dividend yield of 1.7%. The company has been growing rapidly during last few years and became more profitable due to margin expansion. Sales increased every year by more than 4% and this growth is expected to continue. (see also picture below with analysts revenue projections). In addition, profit margin expanded from a low of 8.9% to current 13.3%. Also, the profitability is not expected to reverse.

Source: Carter's 10K's

Since the profit margin expanded and sales grew rapidly, the company generated excess cash-flow which could be used for share buy-backs. In fact, the company bought back its stocks in the amount of $1 billion during the last four and half years. That represented more than 10 million of shares outstanding or 20% of its share base. Even though ordinary course of business generated less than $1 billion over that period, the balance-sheet remained healthy. (Free cash-flow was $780 million since 2013 to 1H2017 as oppose to $1 billion share buy-backs) As of last quarter ending on 30 June 2017, the net debt represented $488 million. Considering the company generates around $300 million annual free cash-flows, it is approximately one and half multiple. This is very low and considered healthy. Carter's is, therefore, a steady cash-flow generative business with strong sales growth and healthy balance-sheet trading at rather cheaper multiples. Analysts project next year earnings of 6.16 per share which translates into the price to earnings multiple of 14.6.

Considering the company has been growing sales rapidly and is expected to continue such trend in the future, it is rather a cheap valuation.

Therefore, fundamentally as well as technically, the company looks as being ready for a further appreciation.

Takeaway

Carter's has been on a rare corrective pull-back during the last two years. In fact, the shares were trading sideways over the course of last 12 months. Recent bullish upgrades from Goldman Sachs and Macquarie could be the kicker that can send the shares to breakout of that range to the upside. Technically, this would be a potential upside 11 - 20% in the short-term. In the long-term, the shares are trading at rather a cheap valuation considering the high growth of sales and EPS, suggesting a further appreciation. The underlining business is very strong with a healthy balance-sheet, strong cash-flow generation, and shareholder-oriented management. Therefore, technically and fundamentally, the shares are ready to appreciate.

