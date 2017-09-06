Dave & Buster's: Playing Out As Expected

After the close, Dave & Buster's (PLAY) reported a "surprise" Q2 revenue miss. My investment thesis from back in March had highlighted the trend towards smaller quarterly beats from the entertainment and dining stock.

The stock traded down in after hours on the surprise revenue miss. Is this the opportunity to own the retail stock focused on experiences?

The reason that Dave & Buster's garners interest is the focus on entertainment that avoids the Amazon (AMZN) effect in retail. For Q2, the Amusement revenue accounted for 57.7% of total revenue and grew 18.6% from last year. Due to weakness in Food & Beverage segment, the Amusement category grew by 180 basis points.

The shift towards Amusement allows the company to avoid some of the mounting concerns in retail. The company though can't completely avoid the shifts in retail where consumers can stay home and play video games on 60" flat-screen TVs.

Regardless, Dave & Buster's reported Q2 comp sales of only 1.1% causing the company to miss revenue estimates. The Food & Beverage category killed the comps similar to the general restaurant industry with a 3.4% decline for the quarter.

While the business has a lot of positives that generated the 15% revenue growth, the stumbling block was the valuation. Dave & Buster's doesn't expect comp sales to improve in the 2H requiring cutting the guidance for the full year to 1.5% from 2.5% questioning why investors are paying up for the stock.

The analyst from Piper Jaffray questioned on the earnings call how the 2H comps aren't going to be negative due to the strong 5.9% comps in Q3 and 3.2% in Q4 last year.

... if I look at the first half of the year and look at the two-year trend and imply that to the back half and take comparisons into consideration, I think you'd be down mid-single digits in 3Q and then down low-single digits in 4Q, but that would be below what you've guided for the year.

After the dip, the stock trades at about 19x forward EPS estimates. Analysts might need to cut estimates based on the revenue miss and weak comp guidance suggesting the PE ratio could rise further.

PLAY PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

Dave & Busters is a solid company in the entertainment and retail segment. The business isn't completely insulated from shifts in consumer activity such as food delivery in order to play video games at home versus going out.

The key investor takeaway is that Dave & Buster's isn't a cheap stock so letting the stock fall to the yearly lows of $52.50 or even filling the gap below $50 is ideal before entering a position in this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.