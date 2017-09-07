Capital Product Partners: Significant Upside Remains

Our fair value price target is $5.50/unit, based on distribution potential, backed by asset values. One of our top buys: over 50% upside.

Despite this clear progress and the fact that CPLP has nearly completed its turnaround, units still remain in the bargain basement.

CPLP units plummeted in 2016 due to a distribution cut on debt and struggling counterparty concerns. CPLP shares rallied last fall but have since remained stagnant in the mid-$3s.

Company Overview

Capital Product Partners LP (CPLP) is a shipping holding company specializing in vessels with medium and long-term charter contracts, primarily in the product tanker and container sectors, but also with some limited exposure to Suezmax crude tankers. Some other related firms in the product tanker and crude tanker space include Scorpio Tankers (STNG), Ardmore Shipping (ASC), Frontline (FRO), Euronav (EURN), and Nordic American Tankers (NAT). However, unlike these firms, which trade nearly all of their vessels on volatile spot markets, CPLP has the majority of its vessels on medium to long-term time charters, which gives it much greater revenue visibility.

CPLP currently trades at $3.60 with approximately 124M common units outstanding, for a current market capitalization of close to $445M. CPLP also has nearly 13M convertible preferred shares, with a conversion at $9/sh and a 9.5% yield ($0.214/qtr). CPLP common units currently offer a quarterly distribution of $0.08, for a current yield of 8.9%. CPLP is only paying around 60% of its available cash flow and an even small percentage of true free cash flow. Our current target price for CPLP is $5.50/unit for upside of over 50%.

Brief History

CPLP units used to trade in the $8-$9 range when quarterly payouts were around $0.23, but CPLP’s high debt load and concerns with a potential default from its top counterparty, Hyundai Merchant Marine (“HMM”), led to a nearly 70% distribution reduction in early-2016. CPLP’s units traded down to the lower and mid-$2s from April until the HMM restructure was cleared up in July.

We had been buying units during the massive downturn and we jumped on the restructuring news with the expectation that CPLP would also be able to secure a rapid refinancing of its debt load. I believed CPLP could secure a refinancing within a few months and would then be able to restore, or significantly raise, its distribution payouts. This expectation proved to be unrealistic as both container and product tanker values continued to plummet thereafter due to weaker underlying markets. These asset declines took a near-term CPLP refinancing off the table. I was too bullish in hindsight, but CPLP has still proven to be a nice winner over the past year, providing over 40% combined returns (capital gains and distribution income) in 14 months.

The refinancing finally came in mid-2017, with the details disclosed alongside the Q2-17 earnings results. Although the overall progress has been excellent, the bank deal was far more conservative than many investors wanted to see, and the unit prices have struggled to appreciate.

Key Developments: Refinancing

The refinancing has been a long-awaited topic for CPLP investors. I’m partially to blame due to my unrealistic expectations last summer prior to the significant drop in vessel valuations. This took a near-term deal off the table and forced it to wait until mid-2017 to achieve reasonable terms. It finally announced a comprehensive deal during Q2-17 results, raising $460M in new debt split between two tranches, one which is fully amortizing and the other of which includes a single balloon payment of $143M due in November 2023.

To achieve this refinancing, it agreed to a prepayment of nearly $121M. Despite the lower loan-to-value (“LTV”), both loans charge a slightly higher rate of LIBOR + 3.25%. The chart below from CPLP’s Q2-17 earnings presentation (slide 10) highlights the debt shift.

The new quarterly installments between these two facilities will be approximately $13.2M, which means that CPLP will be delevering its balance sheet at a fairly rapid pace, certainly faster than its real vessel depreciation. This is a very conservative structure, which means that cash available for distribution is actually less than true free cash flow. The facilities are extremely conservative as the current demolition value of the fleet is $250M, I’m surprised it wasn’t able to secure more aggressive financing conditions.

On one hand, the refinancing is weaker news because it seems that CPLP got a marginal deal. In fact, the banks got a fantastic deal here with a very conservative drawdown pace and about 100 bps higher on LIBOR than what I believe other firms with similar balance sheets might have achieved. However, the other side of the story is that CPLP went from cruising into a 2018/2019 'debt wall' into developing a newly structured firm with a clean slate. Additionally, the more onerous bank terms will directly force CPLP management to keep the firm on a more conservative footing. I believe that a lot of the commentary focused on the ‘weak refinancing’ is missing the forest for the trees. This is a dirt-cheap company that now has one of the cleanest balance sheets in the industry with a very conservative amortization schedule. It’s turning into nearly a perfect stock for a more conservative income investor, yet it still sits at a free cash flow yield of nearly 20%.

Growth Prospects: Dropdown Potential?

The following slide includes the current dropdown candidates, of which I have highlighted the four most likely candidates. The crude tankers are more expensive, but they come with over 4 years of charter coverage and a firm credit facility. The product tankers come with 50% LTV and two years of no amortization.

If CPLP drops down the MR2 tankers, I expect C-Mar to provide 12-24 months of charter support at slightly above-market rates (i.e. $14-$15k/day). These ships are currently worth $27-$28M, and would likely drop for closer to $31-$32M with those charters.

The Aframax vessels are worth around $40M, but would likely drop for closer to $50M given the charter coverage, which is currently set significantly above current market rates (Q2-17, slide 14).

Growth Via ATM Usage?

CPLP did not utilize the ATM facility much during Q2-17, raising $5.1M and adding 1.6M units (not all ATM related). Management offered this commentary on the conference call, which I believe underscores that it understands this facility is not an efficient source of fundraising.

Most importantly, management acknowledged that dropdowns are more difficult at the current unit price, but it pledged to ensure per-unit accretion on all deals:

I am very encouraged by the commentary on the conference call. CPLP will likely have close to $50M in pro forma cash by the end of Q3-17, of which around $30M is available (non-restricted). This supports a single crude tanker dropdown or up to two MR dropdowns with minimal need for additional equity.

Updated Fleet Valuations

The latest VesselsValue.com report, which is the preeminent source for real-time valuations, shows current vessel valuations of $908M for the current CPLP fleet of 25 tankers (21 product, 4 crude), 10 containers, and 1 dry bulk vessel.

The most significant takeaway in my opinion is the $250M in demolition value, which is more than CPLP’s entire debt balance will be (pro forma) by the end of 2020. Most of these vessels can do 25-30 years of service in decent markets, and CPLP is paying the debt down at a fast-enough clip to be debt free at an average fleet age of just 11 years. Again, unlike nearly all other income instruments, CPLP’s ‘available cash flow’ actually understates true free cash flow. Not only that, CPLP is only paying around 60% of its available cash flow. A truly remarkably situation, yet it still trades at an 8.9% yield.

Balance Sheet Update

As of the Q2-17 report, CPLP had $486M in net debt. This compares to a current live fleet valuation of $908M, for a charter-free net debt-to-assets ratio ("D/A") of 54%. This is prior to adding any additional value to CPLP's extensive container charters.

Additional Above-Market Charters

CPLP has 9 vessels (8 containers and 1 dry bulk) on significantly above-market long-term charters. Additionally, it has 5 vessels (all product) on shorter-term above market charters. The product charters of $17,750-$19,000/day compare to a current market time charter rate of approximately $13,500/day.

I value the product charters by discounting the cash flow spread by an average of 12%, which leads to a total premium of $13M, discounted to $11.5M. For the longer-term charters, I use an Excel model which discounts the cash flow gap between the charter and current realistic market rates. The remaining backlog as of 30 June 2017 is just over $550M, with expected ultimate EBITDA proceeds of $416M (based on $7.5k/day breakeven).

Adjusting for annual depreciation adjustments, and applying a 10-15% discount rate, we end up with a valuation range of $230-$260M, with $245M at the 12.5% midpoint.

“Asset Valuation” Conclusion

Altogether we have asset values of $908M and above-market charters worth $256M, for total assets of $1.16B. This compares to $486M in net debt, meaning the adjusted D/A ratio is closer to 42%, a very conservative ratio for a shipping firm.

$1.16B in assets, minus $486M in net debt and $117M in preferred equity (at par), divided by 124M units, leads to a common equity NAV of around $4.50/unit. Someone directly valuing CPLP on assets alone could ascribe what I believe is a bare minimum value of $4.50.

Valuation Based on Current Yield

CPLP appears to be trapped in a situation where it is trading on a yield range of 8-9% regardless of underlying fundamentals. If we go back several years, CPLP has always traded around the 8-9% range, even when the forward payment prospects were murkier and the company was paying out significantly more than free cash flow.

Sometimes the market doesn’t look any deeper than the up-front yield. That seems to be the case here. Since that’s the regime the market is currently using, for those with shorter investment horizons, we need to look at realistic payout potential. Post-refinancing, I expect a $0.10/qtr payout by end-January 2018. On the 8-9% range, this gives us $4.44-$5.00 within four months, upside of 31% at the mid-point in just five months.

The payout for the end of 2018 depends extensively on how the product market develops. I believe we will see a quarterly payout range of $0.12-$0.15 depending on the range of the market. Let’s keep it conservative: $0.12/qtr at an 8-9% range gives us $5.33-$6.00 in just over a year. That’s upside of 57% in around 15-16 months and that’s without including the bonus 8-10% in distribution income.

Yield Boost Feasibility?

Remember again that CPLP’s cash “available for distribution” is actually less than true free cash flow because the debt amortization is larger than declines in replacement cost. If we look at CPLP’s past two quarters of cash flow, we see a $14.64M reduction for “capital reserve.” Going forward, this will be replaced by the $13.2M in combined amortization between the two new facilities. The “increase is recommended reserves” is just CPLP management being extra conservative.

Adjusting for these two measures, CPLP had “available cash” of $14.5M for Q2-17 and $20.6M for Q1-17. Even with a conservative 1.2x coverage ratio, this would have supported payouts of $0.10 and $0.14 without any additional growth.

Interest Rate Savings

It gets better. CPLP’s historic average interest expense was around 4.4%, but it prepaid $121M. This is additional savings of $5.3M per year, or 1 cent per quarter. It could have done payouts of $0.11 and $0.15 the past two quarters at a 1.2x coverage ratio ($0.125 and $0.176 with full payouts).

The enormous amortization payout ($13.2M/qtr) leads to rolling savings of half a cent per quarter, compounding (i.e. 2 cents per year of interest savings going forward). CPLP has a reasonable trajectory to grow the distribution by a couple cents a year going forward without adding any vessels at all.

Conclusion

Despite the detracting commentary from investors who can’t see the forest for the trees, the CPLP refinance was a good move overall, and we are staring at a remarkable income investment opportunity. The cash flow is significantly understated by both the yield and even management’s disclosures of “cash available.” CPLP is one of our top buys and is my #1 alternative income allocation. My current fair value price target is $5.50/unit. If the product tanker market recovers further, we could eventually see stronger upside, but I’m basing this target only on what immediate conditions can support.

