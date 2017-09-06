Hurricane Harvey Won't Significantly Help Or Hurt GM, Ford And Other Automakers

Between coverage of the carnage in Texas and Louisiana and the advent of a three-day weekend, it would have been easy to miss. But, right on schedule, the United States' auto-making industry - led by Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) and General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) - reported August's car sales on Friday, September 1st.

They weren't great, though a huge asterisk must be added to the numbers: a huge swath of the country was too busy getting out of hurricane Harvey's way to worry about shopping for a new car. The actual sales pace of 16.14 million (annualized) missed consensus estimates of 16.6 million. For perspective, the country bought cars at a clip of 16.76 million in July, and 17.22 million in August of 2016.

Annualized U.S. Automobile Sales Chart

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

So, the numbers leave most investors wondering.... how much of last month's weakness was attributable to Harvey, and how much of it was simply an extension of the downtrend that got going in earnest as of early 2016? For that matter, what does the future hold for the likes of GM, Ford and their smaller peers?

There are no iron-clad answers, but there is some perspective.

Buyer Incentives Continue To Rise

Though it's going to be somewhat anti-climactic, let's lay out the basic conclusion first, just to help make sense of otherwise conflicting data: The automobile industry has been and continues to be not only in a slump, but shrinking. The slump would be even worse, in fact, if manufacturers weren't increasingly generous with buyers by offering hefty discounts and rebates that ultimately eat into margins.

There are some specifics to that end. For last month, industry research outfit ALG estimates the average discount on a car purchase grew $429 on a year-over-year basis, pushing the figure up $3799 per car.

The counter-argument to that concern is that vehicles are becoming more expensive, so increasing discounts don't necessarily indicate waning demand. There's a fair amount of truth in logic to that premise as well. Unfortunately, there's not enough. ALG further calculates that the average transaction price fell 0.2% from July to August.

And that incentive isn't impacted - at least not consciously - by a massive storm that shutdown the better part of the Gulf Coast for a few days. It's simply a measure of how willing car dealers were to get a deal done where buyers were in showrooms.

Perhaps more telling as that August's significant increase in buyers' incentives jibes with a slow and steady rise in incentives that extends back for over a year now. As the image of the J.D. Power/NADA Used Car Pricing Guidelines report posted last month shows, the incentive figure has been edging higher for some time now, in step with deteriorating auto sales. It's a trend that was established well before Harvey became a reality.

Auto Buyers' Average Incentive Chart

Source: J.D. Power/NADA Used Car Pricing Guidelines, July-2017

There's also the nagging possibility that the industry will simply have to forego the usual Labor Day sales that make September a decent sales month; there's no way to reschedule a holiday. We won't know for sure until September.

Whatever the case, with nothing on the horizon to stop that trend cold, it's tough to assume it will stop or even slow down on its own. Of course, there is one undeniable argument in favor of a car-buying extravaganza later this month and/or early next month.

Here Come Those Insurance Checks

Just as a word of caution, take any estimate with a grain of salt. It's far too early to make any kind of firm assessment about how many cars were essentially destroyed by hurricane Harvey that will be reimbursed by insurers.

That said, the extent one can make an informed guess, Cox Automotive's chief economist Jonathan Smoke thinks the figure could be between 300,000 and 500,000 cars - at the outside - that would need outright replacing. As many as one million vehicles may have been impacted by the storm, with the latter portion just needing repairs rather than replacing.

The figure superficially bodes well for the likes of Ford and GM, though the industry will still bump into a familiar headwind. That is, a plethora of used cars are still available at bargain prices, and insured car-owners may choose those rather than new cars. Indeed, it would be unlikely residents in impacted areas are going to feel compelled to pony up the difference out-of-pocket between their insurance check for their destroyed car and the cost of a new one.

For perspective, U.S. consumers bought an average of 1.5 million cars per month in 2016. The wave of consumers looking for replacements will certainly help carmakers but it won't be game-changing help. The industry is still fighting an uphill battle, competing with the glut of new cars it overproduced in 2015 and 2016 that are starting to pile up on dealers' used car lots. After 3.5 million leased cars are turned in this year, another 4 million will be turned in in 2018. That's in addition to the millions that were already for sale prior to this year's turn-ins.

In the grand scheme of things though, taking even a small bite out of the nation's used car inventory could help pump up their prices, and help nudge shoppers back into new car showrooms. Of course, with the average used car losing 17% of its value in just the past twelve months, any uptick now would be less than meaningful.

Either way, it could take several weeks for the supply/demand balance to be found though. In the meantime, it's anyone's guess as to how prices will react once Texas and Louisiana are closer to being back to normal.

Bottom Line For Automaker Stocks

Realistically speaking, though hurricane Harvey hurt the auto industry in the near term, some - though not all - of that loss may be offset later. Even without the impact of Harvey though, investors can't afford to forget these companies have been slowly losing an uphill battle for over a year now. The storm that's ravaged the Gulf Coast may have been destructive and set the stage for a small reprieve, but the underlying fundamentals and supply/demand cycle still say things are going to get worse before they get better.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.