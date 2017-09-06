Forget Dividends - Kinder Morgan Is A Growth Stock Story

Kinder Morgan’s share price has yet to recover fully since cutting its dividend in December 2015, and is far off its highs when energy prices were firmer.

The secret of change is to focus all of your energy, not on fighting the old, but on building the new. - Socrates

When Kinder Morgan (KMI) cut its dividend in December 2015, its shares took a savage beating. The stock had already been pressured downward by low energy prices, falling from a high above $44 per share in April 2015 to the $29-30 range in October, before slipping again to around $23.50 by the end of November. When the dividend cut was announced, the shares went into free-fall, dropping to a low near $12.50 in January 2016. Since then, things have gotten better, with 2016 proving to be a year of continuous price improvement. The share price began leveling off through Q4 2016 and has traded within a fairly narrow band from then to the present, with 52-week highs and lows of $23.36 and $18.23, respectively.

The Q2 2017 earnings report was meant to kick off a new phase of growth, and to herald the return of the Kinder Morgan of old: Having spent 2016 righting the financial ship, the company announced a return to dividend growth, pledging a 60 percent increase in 2018 and projecting annual dividend growth of 25 percent from 2018 through 2020. Furthermore, it announced the authorization of a $2 billion share buyback program.

At first, the market reacted very positively, though not euphorically. From a closing price of $19.67 on July 19, the day of the earnings announcement, Kinder Morgan rose in after-hours trading and opened the next day at $20.65. Unfortunately, what momentum the announcement may have produced was forestalled in August by a mounting political challenge to Kinder Morgan’s planned Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, which will nearly triple current capacity, from 300,000 barrels per day to 890,000.

I have written before on Seeking Alpha about the political situation in Canada, at the national and provincial levels, and argued that political worries are overblown. The nature of political power at the national level, as well as the long-term interests of the opposition party governing the affected provinces of British Columbia and Alberta, will conspire to see that the pipeline is eventually approved. There may be some delays, and Kinder Morgan may end up having to make some more payouts to environmental interests and First Nation groups, but it will still happen.

What is interesting about Kinder Morgan, as exemplified most visibly by Trans Mountain, is that it is a company with tremendous growth potential and a plan to see that growth realized. Once investors start to see the company's path to growth take shape, the dynamics of its share price will change – likely shooting it up and out from its long spell in the comparative doldrums.

It is strange how much the dividend matters to the market’s overall outlook on the company. It undoubtedly has much to do with how the company was run pre-2016. And when heartbreak like that dividend cut occurs, it’s hard for the market to forgive, and harder still to forget. But the planned dividend increases, if they materialize as promised, should go a long way to salving market distrust, and will allow investors to see Kinder Morgan's value and growth trajectory through more objective eyes.

A new view of Kinder Morgan is essential since, even with the announced dividend increases, its yields won’t be all that much by comparison to purer dividend plays. Take ONEOK (OKE), which has a current dividend yield of about 5.5 percent and a payout ratio of 80 percent. Kinder Morgan has a dividend yield less than half that, and a payout ratio of 25 percent. Even factoring in the planned increases through 2020, Kinder Morgan could cover those higher dividends with just 60 percent of current cash-flow.

But here’s the thing: Kinder Morgan isn’t a dividend stock at all. Rather, it is an impressive growth stock with a solid dividend on top. Yet the market continues to treat it like a dividend stock. That mismatch between perception and reality will not last forever, and when the scales fall from the eyes of investors, we can expect to see impressive and sustained share price growth for years to come.

Kinder Morgan gives less back to investors because it is spending its income on valuable expansion, in Canada with Trans Mountain, and across North America. The company reported a project backlog in Q2 2017 of $12.2 billion (up from $11.7 billion in Q1), with a projected capital-to-EBITDA multiple of nearly 7x (excluding investments in the carbon dioxide vertical). Additionally, Kinder Morgan looks set to see a 20 percent increase in earnings from pipeline usage fees by 2020; that’s $1.5 billion in EBITDA. With the core business set for powerful growth, we can add onto the picture an eye-watering array of other growth opportunities currently in the early stages of development, or not yet on the company calendar at all, as well as expansion of other company verticals like its carbon dioxide business.

Kinder Morgan paid for its past sins in 2015. It has since genuflected, scourged, and corrected itself, using its now relatively clean slate to build up an expansionist business model that won’t be overstretched or overleveraged, and that will drive strong value accretion over the next several years. There are few companies in the pipeline business, or the energy sector as a whole, so well positioned to exploit available growth opportunities and to seize new ones as and when they materialize.

Investors should forget about the dividends – or at least stop thinking about them too hard – and instead focus on where earnings are being deployed. With value-adds, expansions, and green field projects aplenty, Kinder Morgan can do a lot more than pad quarterly shareholder checks. And, in the long-run, those shareholders will be much the happier for it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.