Plexus: Better Numbers And Better Outlook Still Don't Look Like Enough

$52 does look a touch cheap - but without any drivers beyond top-line help, I'm not sure how much upside there really can be.

But there's still major margin questions, and I'm not sure there's much reason to expect much change in the long-term profit trajectory.

Since a post-election run moved shares of Plexus Corp. (PLXS) over $50, I've had a hard time getting too excited about the stock. I like Plexus as a business, and there's a decent argument that it's best-in-breed, or close, in the always-tough contract manufacturing space. Plexus itself long has pointed out its lack of exposure to volatile, and in some cases, declining tech spend relative to peers in the space, and its multi-year growth rates in areas like defense & aerospace and healthcare seem to support that argument.

The problem over the past few quarters, however, has been that most of that looks priced in. Even after a post-Q2 drop of about 8% in April reset PLXS to the low $50s, the stock hardly looked all that cheap. Coming out of a third quarter report in late July that was much better, and included very optimistic commentary about the next five quarters, the bull case looks a bit stronger.

But concerns about pretty much everything except revenue growth, and a valuation that still doesn't look that cheap in the context of the industry, still leave PLXS seeming priced about right. If PLXS gets a bit cheaper, or if it meets or beats what look like pretty high expectations for FY18, that may change. Until then, however, I don't think PLXS looks all that compelling.

A (Much) Better Q3

PLXS is down a bit under 3% YTD, and off by 11.5% relative to a 52-week (and all-time, non-dot-com-bubble) high near $59 reached in March. Looking back, it's not hard to argue that it could have been worse. Plexus had targeted a $3 billion revenue run rate by the end of FY17 (ending October 1), and a strong top-line performance for the year as a whole. Based on Q4 guidance, however, FY17 revenue looks set to decline year-over-year - for the second consecutive year.

There's definitely a sense of missed expectations this year, though CEO Todd Kelsey argued as recently as the Q2 call that the $3 billion goal was delayed by changes at "a few specific customers", rather than any notable shift in the business as a whole. Particularly after a disappointing Q2 sent PLXS shares tumbling (8% in this generally low-beta, low-multiple space is a relatively big move), Plexus needed a good Q3 to regain some investor confidence.

For the most part, Q3 was a step in the right direction. Revenue did decline 7% year-over-year, but rose 2.4% sequentially. The Healthcare/Life Sciences sector disappointed modestly, growing 2.4% sequentially against guidance for a mid-single-digit increase. But the rest of the business (comprising two-thirds of total sales) outperformed. Industrial/Commercial revenue rose 4.7% Q/Q, due to strength at semiconductor capital equipment manufacturing customers. Communications wasn't as bad as feared, dropping 8% Q/Q versus guidance for a double-digit decline. And the Defense/Security/Aerospace sector, still the smallest, both had a good quarter and a number of key wins that should drive growth going forward.

EPS was down year-over-year by almost 10%, even with an unexpected $0.03 tax benefit. EBIT margins were solid at 4.8%, though they, too, came down sequentially as gross margin of 9.9% disappointed somewhat. But the quarter as a whole did beat consensus, and definitely was "good enough", particularly after a clearly disappointing Q2. And what was most intriguing - and what makes me somewhat surprised PLXS didn't perform more strongly coming out of the report - was very optimistic commentary for Q4 and for fiscal 2018.

Looking Forward: Revenue Or Margins?

Part of the reason for Plexus' optimism toward its $3 billion run-rate goal was an expected ramp of new programs in Q4 FY17. And while guidance of $660-$700 million remains well below the targeted ~$750 million, the midpoint of that guidance also suggests a 10% sequential increase in sales. (That's not really due to seasonality, either: Q4 revenue has declined Q/Q in three of the last four fiscal years.) So the ramp is on the way, and management also said on the Q3 call it expected double-digit growth year-over-year in FY18.

I thought that alone would lead PLXS to gain out of the report. That's not what happened though:

PLXS actually went pretty much straight down after 2% post-earnings gains. It may be that the company's overly rosy projections this year dimmed the enthusiasm toward the outlook for fiscal 2018. But, for what it's worth, the Street is estimating 10.6% top-line growth next year. And the target isn't as tough as it sounds, given some early weakness: even if PLXS hits the midpoint of Q4 guidance and posts zero sequential growth next year, revenue still would increase 7%+ Y/Y.

The outlook for Q4 and FY18 would seem to assuage some of the post-Q2 concerns here. The $3 billion target was too much - but Plexus might just have been early, not wrong. The Communications segment has been a train wreck this year, with revenue down 28% year-over-year through the first nine months, according to the 10-Q. But it's guided for ~50% sequential growth in Q4, and Plexus expects it to reverse years of decline with growth next year, thanks to multiple new programs. The Defense/Security/Aerospace business got a big win in Europe, which should drive growth in that business next year. Healthcare/Life Sciences has had a good year, and is expected to continue that performance in FY18. Industrial/Commercial is the only potential soft spot - at least based on management's outlook - with Q4 guided down due to some revenue shifting into Q3, and potential 'normalization' in chip equipment pressuring FY18 growth.

Overall, the clear message from management coming out of Q3 was that from a revenue standpoint, Plexus is back on track. The wins that were supposed to help Q4 revenue are going to do so. Win rates are strong, and the 'funnel' looks solid (although data from the Q3 presentation shows it has been relatively flat fiscal year to date). A PLXS bull might argue that the investment case here looks relatively restored - assuming management is reasonably correct in the outlook - yet PLXS trades below $52 instead of above $58, as it did before the post-Q2 drop.

The catch here, however, is that Plexus looks so dependent on that revenue growth to materialize, which creates two problems. The first is that management has been a bit overoptimistic for several quarters now, so investors may be wary of trusting initial (and still somewhat unofficial) FY18 commentary. The second concern - one pretty obviously held by a number of analysts given the questions on the Q3 call - is what happens to margins. Q4 guidance suggests adjusted EPS will grow 21% year-over-year in FY17. It's all coming from a big jump in EBIT margins:

source: author from PLXS filings and press releases. FY17 figures estimated from company guidance.

And those margins just don't look sustainable. The company's targeted range is 4.7%-5.1%. Gross margin missed in Q3, and is guided below 10% again in Q4. There's a near-term drag of ~10 bps there relative to a single ramp in the Healthcare sector, but other ramps likely will add pressure as well. If you assume revenue does grow 10% next year and margins return to the middle of that target range, at 4.9%, EPS probably grows 6-7%. It's likely no coincidence that analysts are projecting exactly that kind of performance.

At 14x adjusted EPS plus cash, 6% growth might seem good enough. But the problem here is that there just aren't any other drivers. Tax reform could help, given $400 million-plus of Plexus cash is held overseas. But the benefits of a repatriation holiday could be offset by tax reform if it results in go-forward tax rates increasing: Plexus' guided rate for FY17 is just 8-9%. M&A doesn't make a lot of sense. There is some room - and potentially, in FY19 - some need for capacity expansion, but there isn't some massive greenfield opportunity (though the EMEA segment, which is driving ~9% of revenue, is growing mid-teens this year and is expected to accelerate next year).

The case here still rests on higher sales in a traditionally lumpy, relatively low-growth industry. And that remains a tough case to appear all that compelling at anything other than a significantly discounted price.

Valuation

There's an argument that PLXS is that discounted, given pretty cheap headline multiples. P/E at the midpoint of Q4 guidance is about 14.1x plus cash; backing out stock-based comp from the non-GAAP figures, the multiple drops to 12.2x.

But I don't think net cash can be valued at the reported $6.53 per share figure, given that $10+ per share is held overseas. And in a space where 10-12x P/E multiples are the norm (see Jabil (JBL), Celestica (CLS), or Flex Ltd. (FLEX)), 14x or even 12x isn't quite what it sounds like. Plexus has made the case itself that it deserves a premium to its space - but for the most part, it gets that premium, and still does even at the lower end of its YTD range.

If Plexus can drive the growth it's targeting in FY18, there may be a case for $60+, which still is 15% upside. The one key point in favor of even a revenue-based bull case here is that, Communications aside, growth has been pretty impressive since the crisis:

Sector % Growth FY10-FY17E % Total Revenue FY17E Healthcare/Life Sciences 112% 33.3% Industrial/Commercial 121% 31.2% Communications -56% 19.2% Defense/Security/Aerospace 166% 16.2%

80% of the business has posted double-digit CAGRs over the past seven years - and Communications sounds like it might finally be at a bottom. If Plexus can drive high-single-digit growth post-FY18, margins might be able to hold in the low 5s, instead of the high 4s, and the story here gets more interesting.

It's a lot to ask, however, in such a tough space. And even at $51, I just don't think what looks like maybe 15-18% upside over the next twelve months is quite compelling enough. If the market ignores a big Q4, or if the price gets back toward November levels around $45 (and starts pricing in something closer to zero growth), I'd be a lot more interested. But PLXS still is pricing in pretty impressive performance - even though it hasn't quite delivered the past few quarters to the extent that its shareholders hoped.

