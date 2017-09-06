Market Volatility Bulletin: VIX Pumps And Dumps

TNX hit its lowest level of the year amid market stresses and the potential that big growth is not in the making.

Yesterday was shaping up to be a pretty interesting day from the standpoint of volatility; an echo of June29th.

Source: CNBC

US Treasuries (TLT, IEF) hit their lows of the year, presumably based on the North Korea issue, and also potentially on unspectacular prospects for economic growth (not to mention the potential for a feisty debt ceiling debate looming). The 10yr JGB looks primed to touch negative once again.

Today's US economic calendar features the following:

Shout Out

Today's hat tip goes to " Volatility in Markets: Never Wear White After Labor Day and Other Observations" by Timothy Clapham. The summary:

The author notes that "Sell in May and Go Away" has only worked 40% of the time over the last decade. He refutes the idea that trading volumes go way down during the summer period between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

He then breaks equity market and volatility down into two periods: Memorial through Labor Day, Labor through Thanksgiving. It is noteworthy that none of these are fixed periods, as the holidays do not correspond to dates but rather "The last Monday of May", and so forth.

Mr. Clapham then visually splices out these periods from the total both visually and in tabular form. Here's his visual breakdown of the VIX:

He determines that reversals appear to be the most common phenomenon for both SPX (SPY) and VIX. He does believe there will be a vol pickup coinciding with a stock breakdown.

From there, however, he sees modest increases both in volatility and equity. We really liked that view, if for no other reason because it is "different".

Thank you for the cool analysis Timothy! Keep 'em coming.

Thoughts on Volatility

Spot VIX (VXX, TVIX, UVXY) had a flare-up yesterday in the early afternoon. It picked up at around noon EST and then, just as abruptly, it cascaded lower. This movement in the VIX reminds us quite a bit of what we saw on June 29, when the S&P 500 quickly gave up about 30 points, and then regained most of the losses in the last 90 minutes of trade. Perhaps it is noteworthy that the index fell precipitously shortly after this episode.

The index lacked the sheer abruptness in turnaround that we saw a couple months ago. But yesterday's move was rather reminiscent.

For today, we'll focus on "the deep end" of VIX futures contango: F4-F7. It appears that, with the exception of a major dip in the middle of 2012, F4-F7 was more or less on the rise - and quite rapidly so.

Since that large peak, the pair gradually turned lower and lower until early 2016. Since then, F4-F7 has once again been on the rise.

During this same time frame, spot VIX has generally fallen; in July 2017 we witnessed the lowest historical readings for the index. What interests us is what are the possible reasons and implications for this bottoming out in F4-F6 back in 2016.

Any reader feedback or ideas would be greatly welcomed. We'll follow up on this question in another post, perhaps tomorrow.

Bam! We hope you sold that momentary rise, because that's all you get these days. What is different between now and about a month ago is that the market can have "outbursts". What is the same as basically all year as that these moves lower can almost never last.

Yesterday looked pretty ho-hum until the market just decided it couldn't hold up against what is a fairly intimidating news flow. The futures dumped lower fairly quickly, until hitting 2447, and then almost just as quickly punched back up.

We are very mid range here. The news environment that we are in makes vol a screaming deal. That is quite different from July. There really are factors like the debt ceiling or the ongoing North Korea situation that truly have the potential to create some havoc.

The strange thing is that in this environment, vol actually looks like a bit of a sell here. Personally, we wouldn't be straddle sellers at these levels. But if we had to guess where the winning strategy would be, we'd likely tip it to the sellers for a few days anyhow.

Conclusion

We'll conclude with a great headline from CNBC that we read after the close:

Wow! Worst day since August 2017? We just had our second trading day in September!

Whatever you're doing, long or short vol, make sure to keep your eyes open and have some fun.

Any suggestions on the MVB, trading insights, or just to say hi, we welcome your active feedback and participation. As always, thank you for that. In closing, we want to share with you a PM we received yesterday from one of our regulars, atom&humber. We wouldn't share a personal or confidential message, but this is just him giving us a cool and useful tip:

We definitely appreciate the tip. No, we're not regulars on Twitter, though we do have a BoT Twitter page. But we'll definitely check this guy out. Thank you so much a&h for helping us make the MVB better. Anyone else who has a good idea as to what resources they regularly use to moniter vol: we're all ears.

