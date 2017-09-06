Realty Income's Fair Value

To determine attractiveness of the stock, using metrics such as Price/FFO and Dividend yield are very useful.

Realty Income has sharply declined since the August 2016 highs

From the intraday high price of $72.30 in August 2016, to the recent 2017 trough of $52.85 on in May 2017, Realty Income (O) has declined approximately 27%. This should be no surprise, since it has been long established that Realty Income’s stock tends to trade inversely with movements in long term treasury yields, particularly, the 10-year note yield, as I’ve highlighted in the past. In August 2016, the 10-year note yielded an average of 1.56%, and it surged to a high of 2.49% for December 2016, and since has pared gains by falling to just 2.21% for August 2017.

However, despite the sharp drop from the August 2016 highs and subsequent failure to stay within 20% of those levels for a sustained period, one must ask is Realty Income now attractively valued, or did it merely go from an absurd valuation on August, 2016 of 25.1 times the estimated 2016 AFFO, to a more reasonable valuation of 17.3 times the 2017 AFFO at the May 2017 trough?

Historical Perspective on Price/FFO Multiple

As we can see below from FASTGraphsTM, the average Price to FFO multiple for Realty Income has been 15.2. Here I’m using FFO multiple, since data for AFFO is only available back about 5 years, and over the long term, the differences between the two appear immaterial.

This long term data indicates Realty Income is 28% overvalued with its current P/FFO of 19.5 compared to the long term average of 15.2. In fact the stock should be trading at about $45. per share, if it had its long term average P/FFO multiple.

However, the 15.2 average doesn’t appear to be perfectly relevant to use for comparison to today for a couple of reasons:

It includes data from 2000-2001, when the 10-year note yield was around 6% at times, which appears extremely different from today’s environment. In fact, from 2000 to present, the average 10-year note yield has been about 3.56%, much higher than the current 2.16% yield as of close on September 1, 2017. It is reasonable to assume P/FFO multiples should be higher when interest rates are lower. For much of the historical period, Realty Income was significantly a smaller company, with a weaker credit profile, and thereby deserved a lower multiple than it does now.

Point 1 appears self-explanatory, but point 2 warrants elaboration. Before 2003, Realty Income had a Baa3 credit rating from Moody’s, just one notch above junk. From 2003 through April 2007, Realty Income had a Baa2 rating from Moody’s. These are starkly different from the current Baa1 rating from Moody’s, with a positive outook affirmed in June 2016. That is, Realty Income may be very close to earning a A3 rating from Moody’s if its credit risk profile continues to improve as has been the trend.

This allows Realty Income to access capital at very attractive rates now, better than that of peers such as VEREIT (VER), which only sports a Baa3 rating from Moody’s, 2 notches below that of Realty Income. As a result, Realty Income has better access to capital and lower leverage which leads to a safer investment for the equity holder perspective, thus warranting a higher valuation. Realty Income can more easily grow, since its lower cost of debt capital allows more acquisitions to be accretive for the company that wouldn’t be for a competitor with a weaker rating.

This is not mere conjecture, since Realty Income’s bonds due in January 2027, or about 10 years away, traded last at a yield of 3.18% compared to VEREIT’s bonds due August 2027, also about 10 years away, which currently trade at a 3.95% yield as of September 1, 2017. The approximately 0.8 percentage point advantage in borrowing rate for Realty Income compared to VEREIT gives Realty Income a huge competitive advantage that allows it to do more acquisitions that are accretive, and grow faster.

So, to neutralize the effect of changing credit ratings and higher historical interest rates which suppressed historical P/FFO multiples, let’s view the same multiple from 2007 to present.

As we can see, the average multiple increases to 17.0 for 2007 to present period, instead of 15.2 for long term average.

One can argue even the 17.0 average multiple from 2007-present is too low, since the average 10-year note yield from 2007-present was 2.79%, above the current 2.16% yield. Also, Realty Income may be closer to a A3 rating than ever before. However, let’s ignore these points for the time being.

Using the 17.0 average multiple from 2007 to present, the stock’s fair value would be about $50 per share.

Dividend Yield Metrics

In order to use dividend yield metric, we want to ensure that there hasn’t been a substantial change in the payout ratio over time. The projected FFO payout ratio for 2017 is 85%, with the dividend projected to be 2.54 against 3.00 in FFO. This 85% ratio is in-line with the historical average of 86%, so there doesn’t appear to be any issue with relying on dividend yield.

Year FFO Payout Ratio 2000 87% 2001 84% 2002 82% 2003 81% 2004 79% 2005 83% 2006 84% 2007 83% 2008 91% 2009 93% 2010 94% 2011 88% 2012 88% 2013 90% 2014 85% 2015 82% 2016 83%

Next, let’s compare the current spread of Realty Income’s dividend yield to that of the 10-year note. Currently, with annualized dividend yield of 2.54 per share, and a price of 57.86, Realty Income’s dividend yield is 4.39%, versus the 2.16% yield on 10-year notes as of September, 1, 2017, so the spread is now 2.23%.

Compared to the average spread for the last 20 years, the stock appears quite overvalued since the average and median spread are both 2.47%. If the stock had the average long term dividend yield spread of 2.47%, it would be trading at $54.9 per share, or about 5% lower than the price as of close on September 1, 2017.

Even if we focus on 2007-present, when the stock had a credit rating of Baa1, and thereby may warrant a tighter spread to the 10-year note, the results are similar:

A Wide Variety of Metrics Indicate that Realty Income is still Slightly Overvalued

It appears most reasonable to use a few different metrics—historical price to FFO multiple, and the historical dividend yield spread to 10-year note spread. The most appropriate time period is likely from 2007-present since it has more than 10 years of data to be stable, but also is more recent to reflect the stock having a Baa1 credit rating the entire time.

The overall average indicated fair value from the metrics is $53.0, indicating that the stock would need to decline about 8% from the close on September 1, 2017 of $57.86 per share.

Implications to Investments

First, the above indication of $53.0 still may be slightly understated to the extent that the 10-year note yield of 2.16% is a bit below its longer term averages. Also, Realty Income is possibly closer to attaining an A3 credit rating from Moody’s than ever before, so maybe presently deserves more of a premium, than ever before.

I am looking to add more shares below the $55 mark. Although that is above the indicated fair value of $53.0, I believe a minor premium is warranted due to the prospect of an upgrade to A3 credit rating in the near future.

Perhaps a recurrence of fears about higher interest rates from the Federal Reserve at a upcoming meeting may knock the price of Realty Income down closer to the indicated fair value. The market is only currently pricing in a 58% chance of a rate hike over the next 12 months, so a hawkish tone from the Fed may scare investors in REITs, providing a better buying opportunity.

Additional Disclosure: The information contained in this article is an opinion and does not constitute actionable investment advice nor is it a recommendation to trade any security.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VER, O.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.