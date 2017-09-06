Spectrum Pharmaceuticals: The Tea Leaves Look Good For Poziotinib

I believe that there is a high likelihood that there will be excellent clinical results for Poziotinib in Exon 20 insertion lung cancer patients presented on October 18th.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) is a $825 million market cap biopharmaceutical company with 6 marketed drugs. The company has an annual revenue run rate of about $125-140 million. This helps cover much of their drug development costs. Annual cash flow burn is about $40M, cash on the balance sheet is $139 million, and debt is about $100 million.

None of this is what is remarkable about this company. What is remarkable is that they also have three potential blockbuster drugs in their pipeline that appear to have been given limited consideration in Spectrum's valuation. In this article I will focus on one of them that is due to present early data soon. This early data, if promising, could transform investor perception of Spectrum from a company with a basket of niche legacy drugs to a cutting edge precision medicine biopharma company on the cusp of billions of dollars of revenue.



About Poziotinib

Poziotinib is an oral, quinazoline-based pan-HER inhibitor that irreversibly blocks signaling through the HER family of tyrosine-kinase receptors including HER1 (erbB1; EGFR), HER2 (erbB2), and HER4 (erbB4), as well as HER receptor mutations. Spectrum has a license to develop and commercialize it in territories outside of China and Korea.

Spectrum acquired rights for the drug to test principally in breast cancer. Here is a graphic illustrating some of the early results of this drug across tumors, and why Spectrum chose breast cancer as the primary indication.

Source: Recent Spectrum Investor Presentation

This could translate into favorable outcomes in breast cancer, but it wasn't enough for me to get excited about Poziotinib, especially with all of the other Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors out there that may be able to achieve favorable results. There is too much risk that Poziotinib could be a "me too" drug in the already saturated field of TKIs for breast cancer.

But then something happened. Pre-clinical models at MD Anderson showed that Poziotinib may be particularly effective in a very specific type of lung cancer, where patients have an Exon 20 insertion mutation. This population is estimated to be about 5000-9000 people in the US, and they are in desperate need of therapy options as progression-Free Survival of 2 months versus 14 months for the typical EGFR population.

Source: Robichaux et al. World Lung Congress 2016

Given the burden of this terrible mutation, Spectrum and MD Anderson were granted a compassionate use waiver for a patient from FDA, and that patient responded very well. Then they got another compassionate use waiver, and another patient responded.

The first real clinical data readout from the first 30 patient MD Anderson trial is slated for October 18th at the World Lung Cancer Congress. MD Anderson should have data from 9 or 10 patients at that time, according to Spectrum. I think this presentation could be a transformative event for Spectrum and Poziotinib.

Why? Well with no real clinical data other than two patients, it's hard to handicap the data, but if you read the tea leaves, I think there is a high probability that the data could show this is a real breakthrough that could dominate treatment for Exon 20 Insertion Lung Cancer patients, and one that regulatory authorities should be eager to accelerate to market.

The Tea Leaves

I have listed below, in order of perceived probabilistic impact, the reasons why I think there is a good chance we see breakthrough-caliber data in October.

Preclinical Data: Poziotinib has remarkable preclinical data for Exon 20 insertion lung cancer mutations. In vitro, Poziotinib was compared against other EGRF inhibitors such as erlotinib, gefitinib, afatinib, dacomitinib, neratinib, poziotinib, ibrutinib, rocilentinib, EGF816, and osimertinib. Besides Poziotinib, only osimertinib and rocilentinib showed some activity but it was paltry compared to Poziotinib. The IC50 (concentration needed to inhibit the biological process by half) was only 2.9 nm for Poziotinib versus 103nm and 850 num for osimertinib and rocilentinib respectively. This potency translated in vivo, where Poziotinib reduced ≥80% of tumor burden in multiple mouse models.



Early responses: Remember, with a 2 month median PFS, patients with this mutation unfortunately don't last long on therapy and very few respond. The fact that the first two compassionate use patients responded and are still on therapy is very promising. Even if they were the only 2 who responded out of the first 10, a 20% response rate would be much better than the current standard of care for these patients. But of course, I am hoping for much better than that.

Clinical Trial Enrollment and Initiations: In the last few months Spectrum and MD Anderson have been on a tear trying to initiate trials as fast as possible, suggesting strong conviction in the drug and also strong investigator and patient demand. MD Anderson initially started with a 30 patient trial and just recently expanded it to 60 patients. Spectrum is about to initiate an 87 patient trial in the next couple of months as well. The initial 30 patient trial has enrolled very rapidly considering the size of the eligible population.

Podium presentation: Spectrum has been granted a podium presentation for the October 18th presentation of Poziotinib data at the World Lung Congress. If the abstract data was unremarkable or at parity with others, it would likely be given in a poster session. Typically podium presentations are given to more clinically or scientifically meaningful data.

Inspire Posts: Inspire is a website / blog where patients share information about promising new therapies (amongst other things). While anonymous posts should NOT be a strong pillar of any investing thesis, perusal of the various Poziotinib and Exon 20 posts does give one the sense that excitement is building for Poziotinib among patients who have this difficult mutation.

CEO posturing: I am of two minds about Spectrum CEO Dr. Raj Shrotriya. In his recent investor presentation, he referred to Poziotinib as the "Eureka Moment" for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals on several occasions. I have been following Spectrum for a while and I have found that the CEO has at times come across as overly promotional and optimistic, so his "Eureka Moment" commentary should be taken with a big grain of salt. And yet, at the same time, I do believe the CEO is highly capable from a strategic and execution standpoint. It's not like he is making any of this up - most of the driving force behind this is MD Anderson. The Exon 20 opportunity literally fell in Spectrum's lap. Unfortunately I think the CEO may have 'cried wolf' one too many times over the years, and now investors aren't listening, and thus the stock is not reacting as well as it could to his positive signaling on Poziotinib. But that doesn't mean there isn't a wolf.

So what?

I believe positive clinical data for Poziotinib in Exon 20 insertion mutation lung cancer patients could be transformational for the company. If the results lead to some form of regulatory breakthrough designation, the drug could be on the market by 2020. There would be little competition and Poziotinib will be an ultra orphan drug with strong pricing power. Addressing a 10-20k patient opportunity (US and Europe) could translate into over $1 Billion in sales, and reasonably could add $3-4 Billion in market capitalization once approved. I don't see why Spectrum would not gain a reasonable fraction of that value soon when it becomes clear that Poziotinib has a high likelihood of success.



More meat on the bone

I think it's also important to mention that Spectrum has two other phase 3 drugs that are being missed by wall street.

Apaziquone has a bit of a sad history where they barely missed their primary endpoint on the last Phase 3. Now they are running another one under SPA but the results are not due for a few years. Although this drug could be successful the second time around, I am not assigning a high probability of success or strong contribution to expected value of the stock.



Rolontis, on the other hand, has fantastic near term potential. It is a Long-Acting Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factor designed to treat chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. The primary Phase 3 is fully enrolled and due to report out in Q1 2018 (another international-focused trial is due to read out later next year). Rolontis only needs to show non-inferiority versus Neulasta (pegfilgrastim), which it already achieved in a Phase 2 study. This is a $6 billion market where Amgen's (AMGN) Neulasta is a $4.6 billion drug. Recognizing that this is an entrenched market with biosimilars coming soon, I don't anticipate a huge share for Rolontis, but there is a reasonable chance they achieve superiority on reducing duration of severe neutropenia, as they did in the high dose of the phase 2 study. This would give them a distinct marketable advantage that could give them over a billion dollars in sales in my opinion. I don't see how this drug is priced in to Spectrum's current market capitalization in any meaningful way.

Risks

As with any biopharma company, Spectrum harbors the typical risks such as clinical trial failure, dilutive financing and competition. Particular to Poziotinib are possible side effects. We know it does often cause a rash, which although is undesirable it probably not a significant detractor if it is in fact effective. There could also other side effects that are more serious and alter the benefit / risk profile to an undesirable level. It should also be noted that management may not be completely forthright with all the necessary information for investors.

Summary

With two near term catalysts that could elevate blockbuster-potential drugs into the spotlight soon, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is a promising opportunity for investors with a market cap of only $825 million. Considering the fact that Spectrum has three promising or late stage candidates and 6 marketed drugs, there should be limited downside in the event of a negative binary event on one of its pipeline candidates in the near future, especially at the current valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPPI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.