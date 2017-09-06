All You Need To Know About Services

Bonus: an overview of the historical performance of all service industries.

In this article, you will read everything you need to know about the latest leading ISM non-manufacturing report. I also added a PDF file with an overview of all non-manufacturing industries.

Higher Growth In August

After a very strong manufacturing reading for the month of August, we see that services are following the trend. The ISM non-manufacturing index (NMI for short) added 1.4 points in August which pushes the index up to 55.3 points.

Even though services are growing, it is clear that we are still well below 2017 highs. Add to that the outperformance of manufacturing surveys.

The higher overall PMI number was supported by strong growth of new orders, employment and prices. Especially new orders soared back to almost 60 points. new export orders gained 2 points versus a 1 point imports decline. This is the simple result of a massive dollar devaluation.

Source: ISM

15 Industries Reported Growth

August saw growth in 15 industries (out of 18). Retail and information are leading while transportation & warehousing and agriculture related companies saw declines.

To me, it is important that mining is showing strength since this is one of the most cyclical industries (graph below).

Speaking of industries, below you will find a powerpoint presentation (PDF) which includes an overview of the historical performance of all non-manufacturing industries.

Conclusion

Services growth is strengthening along with massive momentum in the manufacturing sector. This growth was supported by strong results in 15 out of 18 industries.

Going forward, we can expect coincident numbers in the service industry to go up as well. This means that retail sales and employment will see further tailwinds.

Many thanks for reading my article. Feel free to leave a comment if you have questions or remarks.

