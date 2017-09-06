Famous Dave's Path To $8

Also, note the insider buying by the CFO, a member of Dave's board, and more purchases by its chairman.

This is a comprehensive update and a piece explaining why Famous Dave's (NASDAQ:DAVE) stock can return to the $8 per share level. Before we dive in, I want to remind readers that, as of Aug. 15, 2017, there were 814,157 shares of DAVE sold short.

Source: WSJ

Referring to the Q2 2017 institutional holders list as well as updated SEC filings (as Bandera Partners added more shares post June 30, 2017), I created the new chart below.

As you can see, the top three holders own 3,091,530 shares for a company with only 6,957,628 shares outstanding. Moreover, if you look at the next tier of holders, their positioning was relatively flat from Q1 to Q2 2017, and note that Blackrock and Vanguard most likely own shares as part of small cap indexes they mirror and manage. Therefore, it is theoretically possible that DAVE's short interest is actually closer to 33% or 34% as most of the top holders aren't sellers in the mid-$4s. I have no idea where the short will find 814,000 shares to cover their short and Q3 2017 earnings will not be printed until early November.

Now let's look at the fundamentals, and as we have a lot of terrain to cover, so let's get started.

Company Owned Units

Here is Famous Dave's company owned units. By the way, I took the time to look up every company owned store, on Yelp, and based on this, I believe I have worked out the units that have been closed.

Here are what I believe to be the nine closed units.

Here are the 28 remaining company-owned units.

At face value, readers might think that closing 9 company owned units is bad news. In fact, this is well planned and the company is doing exactly what they said they would.

Here is a link to the Nov. 3, 2016, Q3 2016 Dave's earnings transcript, and below are quotes from the Nov. 3rd conference call regarding the 11 out of 37 company owned stores that weren't responding to late-2016 revival initiatives.

Exhibit A

Here is the March 6, 2017, commentary from the Q4 2016 earnings call:

Also, when I met with DAVE's management during the May 2, 2017, annual shareholders meeting, the subtext (my emphasis not theirs) of the underperforming company owned units was very poor real estate selection as the common denominator.

Next, let's look at same-store sales. Note that despite the very weak same store sales, company-wide, overall store count is only down 31 units from the Q4 2013 peak. This would indicated that franchise operators are talented and that unit economics, at the franchise level, aren't nearly as bad as the market fears.

Here is a look at the states where new stores have opened or closed. Note the franchise data is as of Dec. 31, 2016.

Here is the cash flow from operations data before changes to working capital.

Next, let's look at key metrics breaking out on a quarterly basis. Here is Q1 and Q2 data from FY 2013 to FY 2017.

Here is FY 2013 to FY 2016 (Q3 and Q4):

Here is FY 2011 to FY 2016 on an annualized basis:

Here is another look at the historical data.

Here is Dave's valuation.

Thesis

My thesis is straightforward. Qualitatively, on the last earnings call (see my article "The Bottom Is In"), there were plenty of "green shoots," including an improved beverage offering, online ordering, partnership with food delivery services in local markets, and positive "to-go" and catering comps in Q2 YoY. Also, the progress on the SG&A is a big plus.

Moreover, if/when Famous Dave's pulls off its re-franchising then all of the off balance sheet lease obligations or shadow debt gets eliminated and you have an asset-lite business. Next, SG&A needs to and will be reduced further from Q2's $14 million run rate to perhaps $13 or $12 million, as was alluded to but not specified on the Q2 earnings call.

As long as your franchisees are generating respectable operating margins then you essentially can calculate revenue by multiplying average restaurant sales x numbers of units. If/when comps turn positive, which I think they will, given the management's logical initiatives and lower base line comps that you are lapping, you get tremendous operating leverage for the franchisees and shareholders of DAVE.

Here is my back-of-the-envelope analysis. Essentially, my vision is that management rights the ships and with its attention on franchisees, with a laser focus on helping them succeed, as opposed to managing the 11 problem child company owned restaurants. My sense is that a decent portion of corporate G&A budget was related to managing the company owned restaurants and unrealistic staffing for an era when new franchised units were growing faster (circa 2012 & 2013).

For context, as you can see from my numerous exhibits, the $2.5 million average revenue per unit for franchisees is FY 2016 data. I then multiple by the number of franchise units. Then I add $1 million for licensing, which is based on empirical data.

For the pro-forma, I assume that 10 out of the 28 remaining company owned units will be re-franchised. Perhaps, more will be re-franchised. Keep in mind, the company actually owns the underlying real estate for four of the remaining 28 company owned unit. This combined with nominal fees from re-franchising should pay for a lot of DAVE's debt (which is relatively low at net $5.2 million as of June 30, 2017). Again, this is just one scenario and it could materially differ from management's vision and current plans, but I am simply providing it for discussion.

Given the assets on DAVE's balance sheet, if DAVE provides accommodate terms to existing and successful franchisees like Elliot Baum or Anand Gala (just to name two successful franchisees) then DAVE will have plenty of NOLs that can be used to offset future operating and taxable income. Under this pro-forma scenario, and I was conservative, as it is possible that more units can be re-franchised, if we apply a 10x earnings multiple to $0.81 then we arrive at my $8 price target. Moreover, if comps markedly improve then the stock could trade higher than $8, given the operating leverage discussed above.

Finally, for dessert, note DAVE's Non-Executive Chairman Charles Mooty recently added 16,350 shares and now owns nearly 83,400 shares.

Famous Dave's CFO, Dexter Newman, also made his first open market purchase of a mighty 3,400 shares.

And finally, a Famous Dave's Director, Bryan Wolff bought 3,000 shares on the open market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DAVE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.