Thomson Reuters: Stable Business Model And Dividend

The company has delivered dividend increases for the last 24 years, and has significantly expanded its share repurchasing program in the last five.

Thomson Reuters' attractive dividend yield, consistent revenue and cash-flow generation, and reasonable valuation make the company's stock a worthwhile addition to any dividend/income portfolio.

Business Overview

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) is a multinational corporation that specializes in the generation and sale of information for, mainly financial, professionals.

The company went on an acquisition spree from 2003 to around 2013, buying more than 300 different companies during that time period. From 2014 onwards, the company has successfully endeavored to consolidate its holdings to cut costs. Income growth is expected to be moderate, as revenues are growing slowly, but expenses have decreased as the company successfully integrates different acquisitions into their overall business.

The company has three main business lines:

Financial and Risk: Focusing on the development of news, analysis and trading platforms for financial professionals. The flagship product in this segment is Thomson Reuters Eikon, with around a third of the world's market share.

Legal: Focusing on the development of news and software for legal professionals. Westlaw, developed by the company, is the world's largest online legal research delivery platform.

Tax and Accounting: Focusing on the development of tax, accounting and compliance software and information, for accountants. The largest product in this segment is ONESOURCE: tax software for companies.

Besides the above, the company has a few other smaller business lines, including Reuters, a news organization, and an Enterprise Technology and Operations Group, which is being expanded in Toronto. Financial and Risk generates most of the company's revenues, but these are still reasonably diversified:

Most of the company's products operate on a subscription basis, ensuring stable revenue and cash-flow generation for the company:

The company generates most of its revenues in the Americas, although there is some diversification:

The company's financial performance hasn't been particularly great for the last few years, although there has been some improvement in 2017. Revenues have decreased throughout the years, with a CAGR of -2% for the last five years, excluding discontinued operations. Revenue has been decreasing as the company consolidates and sells many of its products and services, and due to the anemic performance of many legacy products and services. EBITDA, on the other hand, has had 1.8% CAGR, on the back of decreased costs, as the company consolidates its product line, departments, office, and data center locations.

Performance slightly improved in 2017, with revenue increasing by 2% on a YoY basis as of 2Q2017. Most importantly, operating profit increased 38% on a YoY basis, as costs decreased quite significantly.

Moving forward, the company expects low revenue growth, further cost reductions, and therefore moderate income growth. Overall revenue growth will be hampered as the company's legacy products and services continue being eliminated, while costs are expected to go down as the company continues consolidating its operations.

Thomson Reuters' business models ensure stable revenue and income generation, from the company's highly diversified revenue streams and subscription based service model. As a market leader in a mature industry, focusing on cost reductions, income is expected to grow in the single-digits for the coming years, as organic revenue growth has been, and will continue to be, anemic, and the company lacks any large initiative that could grow revenue significantly.

Dividend and Share Buybacks

Thomson Reuters currently has a dividend yield of 3.2%, and a FCF yield of 6.5%. The company has spent around the same on share repurchases and dividends in the last five years, although the share repurchasing program has significantly sped up recently.

The company has had 24 consecutive years of dividend increases, with the dividend having a CAGR of 2.8% for the last ten years. With a dividend payout ratio of only 57%, and the company's high percentage of recurring revenues, the company's dividend is extremely safe, and further increases are quite certain.

Moving forward, the company expects further dividend increases and share repurchases. The company has already announced a $1 billion dollar expansion to its share repurchasing program, available until mid-2018. It is unlikely that the program can continue increasing at previous year's rates, as the company was generating quite a bit of cash from selling entire business lines and products to competitors in prior years. Management has given no guidance regarding its dividend increases, but low-single digit raises are common for the company.

Investors in the company can expect further, moderate, dividend increases and share repurchase programs, as the company is able to consistently generate the revenue and cash-flow necessary for these, and management policy for further increases. Having said that, the potential for significant increases in either of these is unlikely, as the company's revenue and income growth hasn't been, and is unlikely to be, strong enough.

Valuation

The company's trailing P/E ratio of 33.2 is quite high, although this is mainly the product of the company's aggressive share repurchase agreements, and recent cost reductions that have yet to be completely reflected in the ratio. On the other hand, the company's forward P/E of 17.1 is slightly below the 18.8 of the S&P 500, quite good for a company with such stable business model. On the other hand, income growth for the company will probably lag behind the S&P 500, due to the company's legacy products and slow revenue growth during the last few years.

Conclusion

Thomson Reuters business model has been successful in generating consistent revenues and cash-flow, which the company has used to continuously deliver increasing dividends and financing share repurchase programs. As the company's cost cutting measures continue delivering results, expect a continuation of the share repurchase programs, and further small dividend increases. As a mature company, with low organic revenue growth, don't expect significant upside potential, as income growth is likely to be in the low-mid single digits moving forward.

Due to the above, Thomson Reuters would make a solid addition to any income or dividend portfolio, as the company's business model ensures stability and growth in the company's revenue, income, dividend, and stock price.

