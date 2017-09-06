How Bank Of America Reacts When The Stock Price Has A Nine In It

We'll analyze both the past and the current trading patterns of BofA with the goal of giving investors another tool to manage their portfolio risk.

Since 1998, BofA has had a fairly consistent pattern of reacting at key levels including at stock prices with a nine in it.

As Bank of America approaches the $29 level, we'll look at the historical trading patterns to see how the stock has reacted at that level.

In this article, we'll look at the historical trading patterns for Bank of America Corporation (BAC) to ascertain what levels have lead to pullbacks and what levels have lead to rallies in the stock.

Every investor has their own trading thesis and investing strategy. Some are risk averse and seek low percentage gains while other investors are seeking growth and as a result, take on more risk. However, at some point a risk, reward-to-ratio needs to be factored into the trading plan. In developing a risk management strategy before going long a stock, it helps to know what levels traders have historically placed buy and sell orders.

As Bank of America approaches the $29 level, it makes sense to look back and see how the stock has reacted when the price had a nine in it. In this historical analysis, we'll review the trading behavior at the nines (i.e. $19, $29, $39) and try to ascertain as to why there's a remarkably consistent behavior at a nine in the majority of the years since 1998.

Please bear in mind, this analysis should serve as a risk management tool to help investors, myself included, to determine where buy and sell orders might be located given the historical trading patterns in the Bank of America. However, these patterns can break down at any time and are not a recommendation to buy or sell at a particular price.

Monthly chart of Bank of America:

Selling at the nines:

The yellow lines represent the stock price with a nine in it from $9 to $49 dating back to 1998. The purple boxes highlight where BofA stalled at a nine. Each candle represents one month's of price action, green being an up month and red being a down month.

We can see that historically BofA's stock price typically stalled at a nine, or going into a nine.

We can see back in 1998 and 1999 when the tech bubble occurred, BofA stalled consistently at $39. In 2001, BAC stalled just after $29 and in 2002, BAC stalled at $39 again (just like in '98 and '99).

when the tech bubble occurred, BofA stalled consistently at $39. BAC stalled just after $29 and BAC stalled at $39 again (just like in '98 and '99). In 2004 through 2006, BofA stalled several times in those years just before $49. Even on the way back down in 2007, the stock stalled and consolidated as it tried to break $49 to go lower.

BofA stalled several times in those years just before $49. Even on the way back down in 2007, the stock stalled and consolidated as it tried to break $49 to go lower. In 2008 during the height of the financial crisis, if you recall, the market was waiting for Congress to pass the TARP. In all through those weeks, we can see volatility in BofA's stock price spike in and out, of the $39 level. The wicks on the candles in 2008, represent massive buying and selling going back and forth whereby buyers rush in, only to have sellers take over, creating the wick on the candle (or a lower close for the month).

during the height of the financial crisis, if you recall, the market was waiting for Congress to pass the TARP. In all through those weeks, we can see volatility in BofA's stock price spike in and out, of the $39 level. The wicks on the candles in 2008, represent massive buying and selling going back and forth whereby buyers rush in, only to have sellers take over, creating the wick on the candle (or a lower close for the month). Nonetheless, there's a consistent historical trading pattern where BofA either stalled at a nine or shortly after blowing through a nine and a break of a ten (i.e. $40 in 1998 and $50 in 2006).

From a technical standpoint, the nine is a resistance level as in the case of $49 in 2004, 2005, and 2006. However, once the stock broke above $49, the prior resistance became a support level. In other words, $49 became the floor and as a result, BofA's stock bounced off $49 on the way to $55.

Below is the same monthly chart, blown up to highlight the last eight years.

Since 2009 , BofA has stalled in five of the last eight years when the stock price had a nine in it; or at $9 and $19 .

, . In 2016, the Trump rally pushed BofA through the $19 level with gusto as yields and economic optimism reached fever pitch.

the Trump rally pushed BofA through the $19 level with gusto as yields and economic optimism reached fever pitch. From a risk management standpoint, at $29, BofA is likely to see either selling leading to a pullback, or a consolidation before moving higher. In this precarious area (at a nine), volatility is likely to spike. As a result, stops could be triggered as investors possibly sell (taking profits off the table). Or short sellers could rush in at $29 hoping BofA falls lower.

Chart by tradingview.com. Analysis by Chris B. Murphy.

It's very likely (in my opinion) given historical patterns and if fundamentals warrant, that BofA will push higher towards $29 as traders play the rally between the tens ($20 to $30). Once $29 is touched, we're likely to see investors unwind some of their positions (take-profit orders) as they wait for a pullback at the nine before BofA moves higher.

It's important to remember that any selling at the $29 level doesn't mean the year-long bank rally is finished. It's simply the ebbs and flows of trading. Instead, the pullback following a $29 touch or shortly thereafter, could be an opportunity for investors to get in and play the long-term bullish trend that's likely to follow in a rising yield and a higher growth environment.

In putting this analysis together, I have to admit I was skeptical that a stock could be this consistent at a certain level. I was about to put the finishing touches on this article when a thought occurred to me. What happened in the years BofA didn't sell at a nine?

I figured, there must have been a series of one-off events that prevented BofA from ascending to a nine and pulling back. I was wrong. And I was surprised at what had occurred.

In the years where BofA didn't sell at nine, it consolidated at a five:

We can see from the chart (orange boxes) that BofA often stalled at a five and consolidated. In 2004, 2005, and 2006 , $45 was a key support level, bouncing off it many times during those three years.

, was a key support level, bouncing off it many times during those three years. In the case of 2006, where did BofA's massive rally stop and begin to correct? At $55. In fact, two of the all-time highs for BofA sold off at a $5; in '98 at $45 and in '06 at $55.

In most recent history, we can see from the chart below, that a price with a five for BofA was a key support or consolidation area.

In 2011, 2013, 2016 , BofA consolidated at a five ($15).

, BofA consolidated at a five ($15). This year, where did the rally stall and take-profit orders kick in? At $25. BofA's stock has been consolidating in or around the $25 level since its YTD highs in March.

where did the rally stall and take-profit orders kick in? At $25. BofA's stock has been consolidating in or around the $25 level since its YTD highs in March. In every year, since the rally from the '09 lows, BofA has either sold off at a nine or consolidated at a five.

Chart by tradingview.com. Analysis by Chris B. Murphy.

I wouldn't be surprised upon a break above $25, BofA stalls, retraces back to $25 (now support) and bounces on the $25 level for a period of time as if waiting to be pushed higher by solid financial results and/or economic fundamentals. In short, the five area is like a weigh station whereby traders await news or a signal of the next direction in the stock.

For historical patterns of the wait-and-see attitude by traders at a 5 level, we look to the last stock price with a five in it, $15. BofA traders used the $15 level as a support zone repeatedly in 2009, '10, '14, and '15 as if to hang out until fundamentals kicked in signaling the next directional move in the stock.

The takeaways:

Bank of America isn't the only stock that exhibits this behavior. Taking profits at a nine is a popular trading strategy.

For BofA, it appears that traders are playing the $10 moves between two tens ( i.e. $10 to $20), whereby the five is the half-way point and whereby take-profit orders are placed at the nine or shortly after.

I hope this analysis is helpful to long-term investors who are either looking for an entry point in the current uptrend or investors who have been long and wish to unwind some of their positions, taking profits.

From a risk management standpoint, please be aware that you're likely to find resistance at a five or a nine since BofA has historically consolidated at a five or pulled back shortly after a nine was breached.

please be aware that you're likely to find resistance at a five or a nine since BofA has historically consolidated at a five or pulled back shortly after a nine was breached. If you're a long-term bullish investor , this information presents opportunities to get in and go long, perhaps following a consolidation at a five since it's quite plausible BofA could go to the next nine (if fundamentals warrant). Also, if an investor fails to get in and shortly thereafter, BofA touches a nine, the chances are in your favor that the stock will pull back allowing you to enter a position to get in for the long haul.

, this information presents opportunities to get in and go long, perhaps following a consolidation at a five since it's quite plausible BofA could go to the next nine (if fundamentals warrant). Also, if an investor fails to get in and shortly thereafter, BofA touches a nine, the chances are in your favor that the stock will pull back allowing you to enter a position to get in for the long haul. If you follow my articles on SeekingAlpha.com, you know that I believe the fundamentals drive stocks not the charts. The charts simply show where buy and sell orders might be located in the event a stock moves, driven by those fundamentals.

Of course, historical price movements whether higher or lower don't guarantee that the stock will move in a similar pattern in the future. However, I believe that by knowing where buy and sell orders are likely to be located, investors might be able to avoid the dreaded trade of going long and getting quickly stopped out. Unfortunately, I'm speaking from experience.

Any move higher in BofA must be backed by solid fundamentals. A few of those fundamentals might include a solid earnings report, economic growth, rising yields, higher inflation and subsequent Fed action, steepening the yield curve. A break of the levels outlined in this article is only valid when the momentum of the fundamentals is behind the move in price.

