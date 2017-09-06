Francesca's Holdings'(FRAN) CEO Steve Lawrence on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Francesca's Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:FRAN)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

September 06, 2017 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Kelly Dilts - CFO

Steve Lawrence - President and CEO

Analysts

Noah Zatzkin - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Susan Anderson - FBR

Operator

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Kelly Dilts, CFO.

Kelly Dilts

Thanks, Mandy and good morning, everyone. We appreciate your participation this morning in Francesca's second quarter fiscal year 2017 conference call. Earlier this morning, we issued a press release outlining the financial and operating results for the second quarter ended July 29, 2017.

Please note the following discussion includes forward-looking statements. And actual results may differ materially from these statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected results are contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As usual, a replay of today's conference call will be posted on our corporate website.

We'll begin today's call with comments from our President and CEO, Steve Lawrence. Steve?

Steve Lawrence

Thanks, Kelly. Good morning, everyone. And welcome to our second quarter earnings call. I'd like to start by saying that our hearts go out to all of the people who are suffering in the aftermath Hurricane Harvey. What was hard to watch so many people go to such a catastrophe, it’s also inspiring to see the determination in the community to rebuild them not let to speed [ph] them.

As you may guess, we have many of our associates who have been impacted by the flooding and we've established some internal fund raising campaign to help them out. We're also making a donation to the Salvation Army to help out the greater community. While this has been a challenging couple of weeks, Houston will persevere and emerge from this even stronger.

Shifting gears, during our call today, Kelly and I will give you some color around the second quarter performance along with our updated thinking on both Q3 and the reminder of the year. As we previously announced, our back-to-school was very challenging as our assortment didn't resonate with our customer.

With our headquarters and distribution center being located in Houston, we've also felt the effect of Hurricane Harvey on the business. We’ve done our best to include our current thinking on the impact of this event into our third quarter guidance. Finally, we'll also give you an update on our long-term initiatives and then open it up for Q&A at the end.

As we announced on August 21st, our second quarter comparable sales were at the low end of our guidance at negative 3% while our earnings per share was above the high-end of our guidance at $0.20. If you step back and look at the flow of our business, over the first seven months of the year, you would see an uneven performance.

We had a tough start to the year, with a soft line sales trend -- soft top line sales trend in Q1. This was followed by a strong surge in the business during Easter through Mother’s Day. We then saw a slowdown in our sales trends, starting around Memorial Day that carried through the summer clearance cycle. This deceleration in business deepen during the back-to-school time period.

While we attributed some of the Q1 miss to weather. As the year has progressed and our conversion rate has continued to decline, it’s become increasingly apparent that our guest is not responding to our current merchandise assortment. After a thorough assessment, we have concluded that the current assortment has deviated from our core merchandising philosophies. We have identified a number of areas, where we think we missed the mark, with our back-to-school assortment.

First, value is always been a key component of our formula. While our ticketed price points in most of our categories have been consistent year-over-year, waiting of the assortment has skewed to the higher ticketed price points. We believe this has given our guests a sense that we are more pricy than we were in the past.

Second, we have been too focused on the younger end of our customer spectrum. We have been pushing assortments towards the early adapters at the edge of the trend curve versus focusing on the guests who wants to be on trend, but not too fashion forward.

Third, as we gradually narrowed our vendor base over the last two years we shifted too many receipts to vendors, who service the big box retailers and away from our traditional West Coast supplier base. While we continue to add a Francesca’s touch to the product some of the current assortment was too similar items being sold by other retailers. We believe this has made our assortments less special erasing [ph] some of the uniqueness of our offering, which in turn has made us more susceptible to competition on pricing.

Finally, we will allow color multipliers to become a larger percentage of our assortment than we have in the past. This has chipped away at our broad and shallow merchandising philosophy and increased the guests' perception that our selection is narrower than what they have seen in prior years.

Having identified many of the root causes of our slowdown in selling, we are taking the following actions to quickly rectify the situation. First we made a change in our merchant leadership. The Chief Merchant position previously had a broad based responsibility including planning and allocation and digital merchandising. Going forward, this position will be solely focused on building compelling product assortments for our guests.

To facilitate this focus, we have shifted planning and allocation responsibilities over to Kelly, we have moved digital merchandising under a Head of Boutique, David Minnix. We have now done the search and are identifying candidates to fill the open positions. While we work through the process, I work closely with our two DMMs who are reporting directly into me.

Second, we have taken decisive markdown actions in August to accelerate the selling in our back-to-school assortment. The team has already taken a markdown on all apparel items that we are selling below the departmental average. In previous years, we would not have taken these markdowns until later in September or more likely October. We have also built-in additional markdowns in our forecast for September and October to ensure we can continue to sell these items at the appropriate pace.

Third, we are reviewing the remainder of our Q3 on order, and working with vendors to cancel items that do not reflect our core merchandising strategy. Within the items categories where we are maintaining the on order, we are reprising a significant amount of tops and dresses to get our mix price point back in line.

Our goal is to contain our back-to-school assortment issues in third quarter and sell these goods in the natural selling season versus waiting until the end of the year and marking these goods out of stock, which was the prior practice. As a result of these actions, we expect inventory at the end of Q3 to be down in the high single-digits for boutique.

This leaves me to our fourth key actions, which is refocusing the team back on our core customer, ensuring that we’re sticking to our guiding merchandising principles on broad and shallow buying and to focus on providing value and a unique and special product assortment that can only be found at Francesca’s.

We have a very talented team of merchants, many of whom have been with us five years or longer. They know what the mission is, and they are energized by the challenge of turning the current trend around reconnecting with our core guests. One piece of good news is that at this point we still have roughly 75% of our fourth quarter receipts to be placed. This gives us confidence that our holiday assortments can be crafted to reflect our foundational merchandize strategy.

Shifting gears to third quarter, we have felt several impacts on our business from the historical levels of flooding created by Hurricane Harvey. First, we have had in most of our boutiques in Southern Texas closed for multiple days over the past two weeks. As the waters have receded we have started to reopen our stores. Fortunately we have only six boutiques to sustain real damage and even these six are in good enough shape to be operational. As the boutiques reopened, many centers worked on reduced hours, but at this point, all but one are back to open during normal business hours.

More challenging impact for us has been on our supply chain. We are very fortunate that our home office and distribution center were relatively un-scabbed by the flooding. That being said, as most of our work force were stranded in their homes for a week or more, we were unable to either receive new goods at our DC, or send merchandise out to our boutiques. One of our core merchandising focuses is to deliver a constant stream of newness to our guest so this disruptiveness had a meaningful impact on all of our boutiques.

We had a skeleton crew working in the DC over the weekend and we fully reopened home office in DC yesterday. We're still playing catch up on shipping goods to our boutiques and some elements of our supply chain network are solely getting back to the speed. This means we will see some level of disruption continuing for another couple of weeks.

While we feel like we had a solid plan of action to deal with our merchandising issues and the impact of Harvey, we are also realistic about the challenges ahead of us which is why we're lowering our comp sales guidance for third quarter to reflect the decrease in the mid-to-high teens. We expect some improvement in Q4, and have full year sales forecasted down high-single-digits. Even with the markdown activity we're taking, we see merchandise margins for the back half of the year coming into slightly ahead of last year however it is below our previous guidance.

The combination of lower sales coupled with margin impact of addressing our current inventory content issues takes us to an annual EPS guidance range of $0.71 to $0.81. While we clearly have some short-term issues to work through, I'd like to highlight some of our key long-term strategies many of these ideas start to rollout and take route in the second half of the year, but we feel that the impact of most of these initiatives will start to moving the needle in 2018 and beyond.

Our number one growth initiative continues to be to increase ecommerce business from roughly 7% penetration today to the mid-teens over the next five years. We have several new initiatives to help drive this including buy in boutique ship to home and buy online ship to boutique capabilities that are currently being piloted with a plan to rollout to all boutiques later in this year.

On a longer term basis, we have a solid game plan to build out the technology assortment plans, marketing strategies and fulfillment capabilities needed to achieve this level of penetration. We also believe that our existing platform and warehouse capabilities can be augmented to achieve these plans.

Second, we continue to see opportunities to open up new boutiques in underpenetrated markets and in key retail nodes in large metro markets where there is a strong demographic fit. Our boutiques continue to generate a high overall contribution. When you couple that with our strong sales per square foot and a payoff period of under 18 months, we continue to seeing new boutiques is a great investment for us. We are refining this strategy by refocusing all of our new boutique openings into A and B centers. At the same time, we're proactively working our way out of C and D centers with a focus on reducing our exposure from the current level of roughly 20% of our boutique count to under 10% over the next five years.

We also see this as a driver of our ecommerce business with the small footprint in the country coupled with the relatively low advertising spend our boutiques also serve as a marketing tool to help raise brand awareness. When we open up a boutique in a newer underpenetrated market, we typically see a meaningful lift in our ecommerce business from that same zip code.

Third, we also see an opportunity to improve our guest experience in our existing fleet. As we stated in the previous earnings call, we piloted three boutiques in a refresh format during the second quarter and the results for the first three months have been very encouraging. Starting in 2018, our plan is to refresh approximately 90 boutiques a year with this new concept. The plan is to prioritize boutiques based on the largest volume coupled with those boutiques most in need of updating going first. The goal is to stay on this cadence over the next five years so that we can get the majority of our boutiques refreshed.

Fourth, we have a sizable opportunity to improve engagement with our existing guests. As we stated previously, we feel that we only have information on about 10% of our existing customers. Step one for us is to start building out our database with emails and phone numbers. Our new POS rollout which enables us customer data capture is on track to be completed prior to holiday. To help to facilitate this, we're kicking off a loyalty program which is slated to run remainder of the year.

As we've discussed before, while there is some elements of [indiscernible] in our pilot such as a 10% discount on your first purchase for signing up the focus will be on increasing guest engagement by surprising and delighting her with free gifts, early access to planned promotions and special events. Any successful completion of the pilot we're targeting rolling out chain wide in early 2018.

We believe that with our new POS and loyalty program in place, we can more than double our customer file in a 12 to 18 month period, which will open up huge marketing opportunities along with providing us richer data to help analyze and improve our core guest shops and engaging with us.

To summarize, while we're experiencing short-term challenges from the impact of Hurricane Harvey in some of our merchandising missed steps, we believe we have an aggressive plan to address these issues and get the business back on track. We believe that refocusing on our core merchandising principles and delivering an assortment and boutique experience surprises and delights her is our path forward and will allows us to reclaim our competitive mode. On a longer term basis, we have a multiple initiatives that will drive growth in 2018 and beyond.

I will now turn it over to Kelly to walk you through a more detailed financial breakdown of the business. Kelly?

Kelly Dilts

Thanks, Steve. Today, I'll discuss our second quarter 2017 results, as well as provide some color around our 2017 third quarter guidance and our revised full year guidance. Net sales for the second quarter increased 4% to $119.7 million compared to $115.3 million last year, primarily due to the addition of 40 net new boutiques since the second quarter of last year. This was partially offset by a comparable sales decline of 3%. While we saw a positive comp in May, second quarter comp sales decelerated each month thereafter. That deceleration continued into August with a tough back-to-school.

As Steve noted in his remarks, we believe that our merchandise assortment did not resonate with our core guest. Second quarter decrease in comparable sales was primarily due to the decline in boutique conversion rate. As our average ticket value increased slightly due to higher units sold per transaction and the flat average unit retail.

On a positive note, our gross margin rate was higher than expected with merchandise margin essentially flat for the quarter, the end season clearance strategy that Steve implemented had a positive impact with better than expected sell through of clearance merchandise at shallower markdowns. This also resulted in a lower markdown of stock than expected.

Total gross profit as a percentage of sales decreased 50 basis points to 46.3% from 46.8% in the prior year due to occupancy cost deleverage. SG&A expenses increased 18% to $43.5 million compared to $36.8 million in the prior year quarter. This increase versus prior year was due to higher boutique payroll and selling cost to support the larger boutique base, higher professional fees, software fees and appreciates and related to our new POS, CRM and HR Systems. Higher corporate payroll to support our infrastructure investments and higher marketing and website expenses.

Additionally the prior year period included a $2 million net benefit associated with our former CEO's resignation. Excluding this prior year benefit SG&A increased 12%, which was favorable to our previous guidance of a high-teen increase. SG&A was lower than expected mainly due to an adjustment in our performance based compensation estimates and continuing cost management efforts.

Our effective tax rate for the second quarter was 38.7% compared to 37.9% last year. The increase in our effective tax rate was principally due to higher state tax rates. Diluted EPS for the second quarter was $0.20, exceeding the top end of our guidance and compares to diluted EPS of $0.27 in the same period last year. We exceeded our EPS guidance due to better than expected merchandize margin as well as favorable SG&A.

Now, let’s turn to the balance sheet. We ended the quarter with $33.3 million in cash compared to $26 million at the end of second quarter last year. The company had no debt outstanding at the end of the quarter. Inventory at the end of the quarter increased by 4% to $34 million from $32.7 million in the prior year and was consistent with the total sales increased.

On a per boutique basis, our ending inventory was approximately $49,000, down 2% compared to last year's second quarter of $50,000 and favorable to our guidance of flat per boutique inventory.

We continue to diligently control inventory levels through enhanced inventory management processes that began in the second quarter of last year. During the second quarter, we repurchased 513,000 shares of common stock at a total cost of $5.7 million. At the end of the quarter, we had $48.7 million remaining available for future repurchases under the $100 million program announced last year.

Our primary use of cash is investment in our long-term strategies as developed with Steve which he discussed in his remarks and which we believe will have a strong return. When cash is available outside of this investment, we will continue to assess the best use. Currently we believe that is through share repurchases, we will continue to evaluate the best use of excess cash including our capital structure.

During the quarter, we opened 16 new boutiques and closed 3, bringing our total boutique count to 692. This consists of 343 mall locations and 349 non-mall locations including 58 outlets. Our capital expenditures for the year-to-date period totaled $12.9 million compared to $11.1 million in the prior year, most of which was spent on opening new boutiques and remodeling or relocating existing boutiques.

Now let’s move on to our guidance. For the third quarter we expect net sales of $105 million to $109 million, a decrease of 9% to 12% versus last year. This assumes a mid to high teen decrease in comparable sales and 31 net new boutiques opened during the quarter. Please note that our sales guidance reflects the trends we saw in August through Labor Day and includes our expectations for the remainder of the year, which includes our best estimate of the impact of Hurricane Harvey.

As Steve pointed out, the impact reaches further than just boutiques that were closed as we are experiencing a supply chain disruption to both revenue channels.

Gross margin for the third quarter is expect to decrease significantly versus last year, with the majority of the decline coming from occupancy deleverage. Merchandize margins are expected to decrease around 180 to 200 basis points, as we anticipate an increase in both promotion and clearance activity in order to work through the current merchandize assortment while in season.

SG&A is expected to increase in the low single-digit range, primarily due to investments we are making or have made related to IT systems, new boutique payroll, corporate payroll, marketing, as well as cost associated with the CMO departure. This is expected to be partially offset by lower performance based incentive expense.

Diluted earnings per share for the third quarter are expected to be in the range of $0.00 to $0.05 based on 36.2 million diluted shares outstanding and a 38% tax rate. This compares to the prior year’s diluted EPS of $0.26.

I’d also like to point out that in the second quarter we anniversaried the inventory management initiatives and had originally believed that inventory per boutique in the third quarter would be about flat to slightly up compared to last year. However as Steve noted with the expected comps decline, we are working towards decreasing the per boutique inventory by high single-digit.

Let’s move on to the revised full year guidance now. For fiscal 2017 we now expect total sales to range from $481 million to $491 million or a decrease of 1% to an increase of 1%. This assumes a decrease in comps in the fourth quarter, but improving from the third quarter. For the full year, a high single-digit decrease in comparable sales is expected, as well as 50 to 55 net new boutiques for the year.

Also please note that fiscal year 2017 is a 53 week year, so our guidance includes approximately $5 million to $6 million in sales for the 53 week. This additional week is expected to be neutral to EPS.

We expect full year total gross margin to decrease, compared to last year as a result of occupancy costs deleverage. Merchandize margins will increase slightly for the year as we expect to benefit from the clearance management disciplines. Fourth quarter merchandise margin will be significantly more favorable than the prior year as we anniversary the accelerated markdowns and marked out of stock taken in the fourth quarter 2016.

We expect full year SG&A to increase in the high single-digit range compared to fiscal year 2016, excluding the $2 million net benefit included in the prior year associated with the former CEO’s resignation. This increase is due to higher boutique payroll and selling costs to support the new boutiques, cost related to system investments and implementation, higher corporate payroll to support our infrastructure investments and marketing and ecommerce investments. This is expected to be partially offset by lower performance based incentive expense.

GAAP diluted earnings per share for fiscal year 2017 is now expected to be in the range of $0.71 to $0.81 versus the prior year EPS of $1.09. Assumed in this guidance range is average diluted shares of 36.5 million and an effective tax rate of 38.3%. Capital expenditures for the year are now expected to be in the range of $30 million to $33 million, primarily for new boutique openings, existing boutique remodels and relocations and IT and corporate investment.

This concludes our financial review. And we'd now like to open up the call for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We will go to our first question with Simeon Siegel with Nomura.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible] for Simeon. First, let me say that our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the storm and we hope that recovery efforts are going smoothly. Yeah of course, and in context of the 32 stores you plan on opening in the quarter, just wondering how you're thinking about resource allocation for the e-com versus store channels. And can you talk about your comfort in opening more stores versus trying to move more of the business online.

Steve Lawrence

So obviously we said our number one priority continues to be growing our online business. And I will tell you that there is really no resource constraint put on growing the online business. We basically say how much do we think we can grow the business by on an annualized basis, what are the resources needed, we allocate those resources and then we move on and prioritize other things after that.

So there is really no really constraint on ecommerce business from certainly CapEx perspective. I will say there is a bandwidth. We have a team of people and there is certain amount of things that we can take on in a given year and so we always try to make sure that we have that right balance of projects that are going to help move the dot.com business forward kind of thoughtfully planned in versus what our teams can take on and implement. So I really don't -- we don't look at it as a tradeoff between growing our ecommerce or brick-and-mortar business we see them as complementary.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. And just a follow-up, if just looking for the next year as well, in terms of a longer term store optimization, do you have any number or thought in mind in terms of your store goals?

Steve Lawrence

A good number is probably somewhere around 65 new stores, we'll probably close somewhere around 15 under performers for a good number of maybe being net of 50. But it could always -- the new store could be slightly higher the store closures could be a little bit higher as well. Once again I mean our goal really in the store closure is to really look at those centers that are in C and D centers and more proactively kind a work away out of those and make sure that our portfolio going forward is really focused on the A and B centers.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Thank you.

Kelly Dilts

Thank you.

Operator

We'll go next to Ed Yruma with KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Noah Zatzkin

Hi, this is Noah on for Ed. Thanks for taking our question. Just around the vendor commentary that you gave. In the past you had talked about limiting the base as part of your strategy in terms of improving speed to market and maintaining open to buys closer to selling. So I'm just wondering are you looking to increase your vendor base, or just shift the vendor base and how does that affect your open to buy cadence moving forward? Thanks.

Steve Lawrence

Yeah, I think there is -- this is one of those things where sometimes you can tip too far in one direction. So in the past I've heard a number sighted that we were doing business with 900 vendors several years ago, probably too many. And I think the team have been focused on trying to be more efficient in their buys and make sure that team is working with the right vendor base and they narrowed it down. I think we're probably at maybe the right number maybe creeps up a little bit.

But I think it's really more beneath the surface kind of a shift away from guys who continue to supply big box retailers and erode some of that specialness or uniqueness that we find in our assortment and try to move a little more back to some of the West Coast suppliers who give us a more differentiated product. Once again, I don't want to over emphasize it and make it sound like this huge giant shift there is probably more of a course correction. But it's something that we think is part of our current problem.

Noah Zatzkin

Okay great. And maybe just one more quick housekeeping question. I noticed that you lowered the number of boutiques that you're closing this year. Are those going to be remodeled or relocated or I guess just any thoughts around that?

Kelly Dilts

Yes some of those we take a look at with the landlord and we're able to get the landlord to reduce the rent that made the contribution margin much more attractive. So we're -- what we're trying to do is take a look at that negotiate where we can and that's if we're not comfortable with the center and maybe it is a C and D center we may sign the lease for one to three years. So we'll go short-term as it make sense.

Noah Zatzkin

Thanks a lot.

Kelly Dilts

Thank you.

Operator

And we'll go next to Susan Anderson with FBR.

Susan Anderson

Hi, good morning thanks for taking my questions. Let me add too that our thoughts are with the team and their families as they recover from the storm. I was wondering if you could talk maybe about have you guys seen all categories kind of regain from second quarter, the end of second quarter, end of third quarter or is that one category in particular such as apparel. And then maybe if you could kind of parcel out a little bit the impact from the storm versus just a weaker sales trends that you saw going into second quarter and into third quarter. Thanks.

Steve Lawrence

I would say there is a slowdown that we saw a little more broad based it wasn't one area that you could pick and say this area is tough. But I do can goal when you get an area like back-to-school like we're in right now holding is kind of lead and sets the tone and drives the traffic into the store. So we think that that's probably where our biggest challenge is in terms of fixing the business. And that's where most of our focus is right now.

In terms of kind of disaggregating the impact of the hurricane on our business relative to the some of the assortment and the stuffs that we talked about, it's really hard to parcel out I'll be honest with you. We started off with a pretty tough business trends for back-to-school which we alluded to in our earlier announcement. As we took some of the actions that I mentioned in terms of markdowns and more aggressively trying to move through the product. We saw the business start to come back the second half of August. And so we felt like okay, we're chipping away at this.

And then all of a suddenly the hurricane came up and the business went back to being relatively tough again. So when we're looking at the current business trends over the last week or two it's really hard to disaggregate how much of that is the impact of the hurricane, how much of that is the impact of some of the merchandising missed steps. So we just try to give you our best thinking in terms of what we think the quarter looks like, which is included in the guidance we gave you.

Susan Anderson

Okay, great that's helpful. And maybe just one follow-up, if you could talk about the ecommerce business and have you guys seen also slow similarly to the stores as you guys went into third quarter?

Steve Lawrence

No the ecommerce business was actually a bright spot for us in August. We had a very good ecommerce business during back-to-school.

Kelly Dilts

I will say though that it has been impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Steve Lawrence

Over the last week or so.

Kelly Dilts

Absolutely with the supply chain disruption, so we're hoping to get new product on the web soon.

Steve Lawrence

Yes we actually even had to put up on our site for a couple of days because a lot of people don't know we're located in Houston. We’ve put up that we're located in Houston that shipments would probably delayed and I think that obviously over the week or so had an impact on our business.

Susan Anderson

Got it. Okay, that's very helpful. Well good luck guys getting everything back in order. Thanks.

Kelly Dilts

Thanks so much.

Operator

It appears there are no further questions at this time. Mr. Lawrence, I'd like to turn the conference back to you for any additional for closing remarks.

Steve Lawrence

Great, thank you. I'd like to thank you all for participating in the call today. I’d also like to thank all of our Francesca's associates for their passion and commitment to our brand. Events for the past couple weeks have clearly demonstrated that we have a resilient and dedicated group and fantastic team members to make up our Francesca's family.

We had a lot of work ahead of us, but I believe we have the team in place to tackle our current challenges also delivering the long-term strategy that we've articulated today to help drive our growth in the future. We look forward to giving you another update on our progress during our third quarter call.

Operator

This concludes today's call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

