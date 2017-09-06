Here's How I Handicap Wells Fargo

Let's recap the overall narrative, check the financial results, and do some stand-alone Fair Value analysis, then a quick-check versus peers.

I tend to remain focused upon the business model, franchise durability, and operating results.

Wells Fargo is taking a beating in the media and among investors.

Nearly a year ago, Seeking Alpha editors published an article I wrote about Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) entitled, “Moving Forward With Wells Fargo.” It outlined the facts as understood at the time, and my associated observations.

Today, I'd like to offer my current thoughts on Wells Fargo and its stock.

Overarching Investment Philosophy

As an equity holder, WFC stock represents a passive ownership position in the company. I do not consider my stock an instrument whereby to make political or moral "statements." I believe my buying or selling shares makes no difference to anyone other than me and my pocketbook. Wells Fargo common shares are an investment vehicle. Period.

Post-scandal Narrative

Since the cross-selling incident broke, I compiled a post-scandal highlight summary as found below. Reviewing the broad story line adds important investment context. Here's news, sans opinions (source: Seeking Alpha WFC news feed).

July 2016

Mary Mack replaces ex-Community Banking President Carrie Tolstadt.

September 2016

Wells Fargo claws back remuneration from CEO John Stumpf and Community Banking head Carrie Tolstadt. Cross-selling practices and goals dumped. Additional claw backs for Stumpf and Tolstadt follow-on in April 2017.

September 2016, October 2016, and July 2017

Additional Wells Fargo malfeasance incidents reported with respect to: 1) military loans (September); 2) overdraft protection, 3) homeowner bank charges (October); and 4) auto loan insurance policies (July).

October 2016

CEO John Stumpf out, new CEO Tim Sloan in.

November 2016

Calls surface for an independent board chairman.

January 2017, February 2017, March 2017, May 2017, and July 2017

New Community Banking corporate structure implemented (January); Four (4) senior execs sacked (February); Multiple retail execs fired, others demoted, new General Counsel named (March) CB organization further streamlined (May); Seventy (70) executive managers cut (July).

January 2017

Banking branches no longer receive 24 hours' notice before arrival of internal auditors.

March 2017

Board of directors deny 2016 executive bonuses.

April 2017

ISS recommends shareholders vote to remove board members. All board nominees re-elected, but several receive abnormally low shareholder votes.

May 2017

Reports surface that the number of fake accounts total ~3.5 million, far greater than the 2.1 million reported originally.

August 2017

Wells Fargo announces Elizabeth Duke will be a new, independent board chairperson. Two other directors elect to retire. In 2018, the company decides to add three (3) new, independent directors;

Wells' confirms about 3.5 million fake accounts were opened after the bank probe widened. Inquiry dates / dragnet span doubled versus the initial investigation.

Financial Results

The old saying goes, “A picture tells a thousand words.”

Using a series of charts, I offer WFC investors perspective on how the bank fared before and through the scandal. I offer just a few observations.

You are the ultimate arbiter.

Over the previous 14 quarters, Wells' management has not reported a downside EPS surprise. The business consistently meets or Street expectations, with an occasional "beat" stewed in. The most recent beat was 2Q 2017, though one could argue earnings quality was suspect.

The following slides were part of the company 2Q 2017 earnings supplement:

Net income is rising post-scandal. Higher interest rates are a factor. See below.

Since 3Q 2016, net interest income rose smartly on an 8 bps NIM improvement.

Deposits are growing.

Average loans outstanding are running flat. Recent industry loan growth has been lackluster. 2Q year-over-year loans improved less than one percent.

Higher expenses, many tied directly or indirectly to the cross-selling scandal, lead to an elevated efficiency ratio. CEO Sloan Tim Sloan called the current situation, "Unacceptable."

2Q 2017 expenses and ER improved somewhat.

Forward Estimates

I've enlisted F.A.S.T. graphs to help illustrate past and future earnings estimates. Purposely, I've focused upon GAAP EPS.

Here's the 15-year chart:

Consensus Street analysts do not simply project 2017 - 2019 earnings growth; they expect earnings growth acceleration. This indicates more than just a post-scandal recovery.

Indeed, consensus EPS trends indicate estimates are increasing. Shortly after the cross-selling story broke, 2017 and 2018 EPS estimates were $4.08 and $4.34, respectively. Today, the Street two-year estimates call for Wells to earn $4.16 and $4.41. Evidently, Wall Street is focused upon interest rate increases, loan growth, and anticipated cost containment.

Valuation

Accepting Wells Fargo's long-term, trimmed-average 13.4x P/E suggests the stock is inexpensive. Earnings are expected to accelerate, yet the trailing multiple is just 12.3x.

A 13.4x price-to-earnings ratio is perfectly reasonable for a banking stock in a growing economy.

Placing 13.4x on estimated 2018 EPS yields ~$59 Fair Value Estimate. Including dividends, that suggests WFC offers an approximate 15.4% total annualized return over the next 16 months.

Taking the analysis a step further, here's the same set of F.A.S.T. graphs for JP Morgan Chase (JPM) and U.S. Bancorp (USB).

I selected these two peer banks since both are large, U.S. based financial companies. Chase is oft-considered a “gold standard” banking institution, while U.S. Bancorp "Main Street" operation is quite similar to the Wells Fargo business model.

Here's the data.

JP Morgan Chase

U.S. Bancorp

Following is a short summary table gleaned from the above charts:

Notes and Observations

Currently, WFC shares yield 3.1%. Chase and US Bancorp stock yield 2.2%.



Wells Fargo has the lowest long-term price-to-earnings ratio.

Wells' may offer investors a better 2-year total return despite its lower estimated EPS growth rate. This reflects how inexpensive the shares have become. JP Morgan and US Bancorp are expected to grow EPS more quickly; however, these stocks are already trading at or above Fair Value.

If 2019 Street estimates are worth anything, Wells Fargo is forecast to see its YoY earnings growth rate compare favorably with these two peers.

The Warren Buffett Factor

In my September 2016, I stated Warren Buffett is helpful to all WFC stockholders. He is a stabilizing influence on the shares. Furthermore, I opined I did not believe he would use the cross-selling fiasco to sell down equity. He has not.

Most recently, Reuters reported Mr. Buffett...

“....was not concerned about Wells Fargo as a long-term investment, calling it a 'terrific' bank.”

Long-term investors focus upon the BUSINESS, the FRANCHISE, and RESULTS. Apparently, Buffett remains satisfied with the overall Wells Fargo business model. Unquestionably, mis-management tarnished the franchise; however, the Wells' franchise is bigger than the current problems. Furthermore, ongoing results show the company is by no means in a downward spiral.

Many key executives can be, and have been, replaced. Likewise, the board of directors is being overhauled, too. I wish it was happening faster, but it's progressing nevertheless.

My Take

Most of the bad news on Wells Fargo is out. Several recent headlines are a byproduct of the clean-up process. "There's never one cockroach in the kitchen."

Generally, I expect it takes about 18 months or so for severe dislocations like the Wells Fargo cross-selling scandal to play out. We about a year into it.

The post-event narrative indicates ongoing management exits and demotions, including several serving upon the board of directors. I'd like more speed, but it's moving along.

Investors will re-focus upon the business, the franchise, and its profitability.

Meanwhile, overall bank operating and financial performance hasn't cratered, despite higher expenses. On balance, it's been reasonably good. What's more, Street analysts expect 2017 through 2019 EPS to improve off the 2016 base; earnings are to exhibit accelerating growth.

The shares look cheap.

Warren Buffett, the bank's largest shareholder, is holding tight.

So will I; might even buy more if the stock falls below $50.

Please do your own careful due diligence before making any investment decision. This article isn't a recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Good luck with all your 2017 investments.





