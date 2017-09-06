Gold Miners Could See Massive Gains

The financial markets have become increasingly erratic over the last few weeks, as stocks are showing reversals in the long-term bull run and energy markets have been disrupted by unpredictable weather events. The primary beneficiaries here (and there have not been many) are those with substantial exposure to the precious metals space -- and a key instrument that is commonly overlooked is the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ). This increases the potential for gains, and when we look at many of the individual performances of the fund’s largest holdings we can start to see that there is a growing potential for gains as we head into the final months of this year. From the macro perspective, the bullish outlook is further confirmed as continuing geopolitical tensions should support the sector outlook on its safe haven basis. All combined, we expect GDXJ to trade with an upside bias well into next year with an initial target of 41.80 but a clear break here would drastically change the long-term outlook and suggest a much higher spike in valuations.



GDXJ Returns: Morningstar



When assessing the trends in the junior gold miners, it is especially useful to consider the Gold Fields Limited ADR (GFI) and Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) as this gives us an idea of what is happening in assets tied to both gold and silver. For the most part, there is a high correlation between the two assets but it is critical to reassess anytime new positions are considered in order to ensure that the primary trend directions are in alignment. These two stocks make up roughly 9% of the total valuation in the ETF and so they can be excellent indicators of the likely trajectory in GDXJ given the weighting and the asset diversification present in both of these companies. In the chart above, we can see that NAV has been moving higher since 2014 and when we combine this with the strengthening potential for precious metals to rally over the next year we can see that the broader outlook supports long positions at current levels.



The Gold Fields Limited ADR has had a strong performance for most of this year, which has been somewhat rare in the more volatile precious metals space. Most of the strength has been seen since the beginning of the summer period as a weaker US Dollar brightened the outlook and the markets ultimately saw new highs above prior resistance at 4.10 gave way. This area was a double top and so it is not surprising that the ensuing moves have been forceful to the upside. The Commodity Channel Index is highly bullish for GFI and so a break through the 200-period exponential moving average on the weekly charts suggests a move toward 6.50 next year.



Similar activity has been seen in Pan American Silver Corp. but the path to the topside has seen alterations. Specifically, this means that trend reversals have coincided nicely with changes in the underlying price of silver and the downtrend that had been in place for most of 2017 has since been erased. We are actually seeing a bullish divergence in Commodity Channel Index readings and the constricting Bollinger Bands also suggest that a major trending move is now unfolding in the early stages. Key valuations here come in near the 21 region, which is the double to formation for PAAS and an upside break of resistance validates a bullish trend that should see retracements back into the upper 20s.



Chart Analysis: Dividend Investments.com

All of this activity supports the outlook for GDXJ, which should continue to see benefits from the recent moves in precious metals (both gold and silver). The positive outlook is supported by a diversified view of the space as a whole, as geopolitical tensions bring investors back to safe haven assets. With stock markets still trading at relative extremes, political stalemates slowing tax reform in the US, and military tensions in North Korea Dominating the headlines, we expect these trends to continue well into next year. As long as global interest rates remain low, investors will continue to gravitate toward undervalued mining companies with safe haven exposure and GDXJ sees nothing resembling resistance until the 43 handle. The ETF’s bullish Commodity Channel Index validates the ascending triangle formation seen currently and we expect these patterns to show upside breaks in the early part of next year.

What is your position on GDXJ? We look forward to reading your comments. Stay tuned to Dividend Investors and receive our next alerts by clicking the FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Happy trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.