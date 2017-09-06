Snap: Huge Upside Potential In The Long Term

Huge upside potential in the long term if strategic acquisitions are made in the US and in Europe.

Investment Thesis

Snap Inc. (SNAP) recently reported its second earnings 112 trading days after it went public as an early-stage social media platform on March 2, 2017. The disappointing results, the unwillingness to provide Street guidance in the subsequent conference call and the final lockup expiration on August 14, 2017 has been driving down the share price by more than 40% since the first day closing on the day of the IPO.

Probably this was the major reason for the company founders of Snap to announce that they won't sell any of their stock in 2017 in order to give existing and potential investors confidence regarding the upcoming share price movements.

Despite all of the short-term difficulties of this young start-up company, it might make a run in the long term. The potential of Snap to be the next Facebook is very real as it all depends on the management's ability to ensure further internal growth as well as business expansion of the company.

Short Term Perspective - Bearish!

The company's share price tanked by 52% from the IPO date in March 2017 to the end of the second lockup period in August 2017 as you can see from the chart below. In other words, the IPO turned out to be overpriced due to the poor share price performance in the aftermath.

This was primarily driven by disappointing earnings results due to the slow user growth as many features are being imitated by its rival Facebook (FB) and that it was not generating more revenues through its app during the first and the second quarter. Another reason was the IPO lockup expiration periods, allowing the early insiders and employees to dump their shares, which simply caused investor fear.

Source: TradingView, CNBC, Own calculations

Short sellers

Because of the very bearish stock phase, it shouldn't be surprising that Snap is one of the most-shorted tech IPOs of the year, with a high number of traders, here for example one trader betting either legal (covered short selling) or illegal (uncovered short selling = naked short selling) that the stock will fall. In June 2017, Anthony DiClemente, an analyst at Nomura Instinet commented this behavior as follows:

It looks like short sellers are positioning themselves for a dramatic selloff in Snap’s stock price after the lockups expire.

Unlike covered short selling, (uncovered) naked shorting is the illegal practice of short shares that have not been affirmatively determined to exist. In other words, "you are selling something which you don't own" and because of this it is most unlikely that you can do this as a retail investor via your broker. In the following, we will see the historical naked short volume chart and data for Snap for the past 20 trading days.

Source: Naked Short Report

According to the report, the stock has been systematically naked shorted since August 8, 2017. The naked short selling accounts for 3 to 16 million shares daily. We also see that there is a general up-trend of naked short selling for the last 5 trading days with the highest % of volume shorted on last Thursday's trading day (65%).

Date Close High Low Volume Short Volume % of Vol Shorted 5-Sep NA NA NA 7,823,521 4,359,228 55.72% 1-Sep NA NA NA 10,918,381 6,707,361 61.43% 31-Aug NA NA NA 9,533,505 6,170,329 64.72% 30-Aug NA NA NA 8,076,364 4,672,353 57.85% 29-Aug NA NA NA 8,423,243 3,265,733 38.77% 28-Aug NA NA NA 8,616,459 3,159,088 36.66% 25-Aug NA NA NA 8,954,416 3,298,562 36.84% 24-Aug NA NA NA 11,608,526 5,507,318 47.44% 23-Aug NA NA NA 27,913,427 12,032,324 43.11% 22-Aug NA NA NA 14,998,522 4,944,729 32.97% 21-Aug NA NA NA 18,768,913 7,684,459 40.94% 18-Aug NA NA NA 18,837,879 7,534,004 39.99% 17-Aug NA NA NA 13,778,090 6,730,213 48.85% 16-Aug NA NA NA 13,623,615 5,509,182 40.44% 15-Aug NA NA NA 16,728,172 7,843,515 46.89% 14-Aug NA NA NA 37,461,202 15,857,779 42.33% 11-Aug NA NA NA 32,066,562 15,559,111 48.52% 10-Aug NA NA NA 18,717,129 8,491,483 45.37% 9-Aug NA NA NA 10,388,385 4,435,551 42.70% 8-Aug NA NA NA 12,122,661 5,906,176 48.72%

Source: Naked Short Report

Due to the high number of short sellers, whether covered or naked, we understand that Snap is not only a heavily-shorted stock but also take away that most short sellers simply expect that Snap will keep on having significant downward price pressure by the share dump, mainly due to the lockup expiration and the next (third) earnings report in November 2017.

Institutional Investors

Despite the high short selling pressure however, the stock has recovered by 21% since the end of the lockup period on August 14, 2017, mainly due to the fact that institutional investors started to add more shares, which can be explained by the following quote from Michael Graham, an Analyst of Canaccord Genuity:

Often you can see these lockup expirations be more of a bottoming event for stocks rather than a negative event.

The following table represents the Top 10 Institutional Investors of Snap based on last Tuesday's closing (09/05/2017) and shows that most of them added more shares since the lockup expiration with the largest adds highlighted in yellow.

Source: Fintel, Own calculation

T. Rowe Price Associates has become the largest institutional investor with 37.9 million shares (19.2% of total), followed by a massive share purchase by Lone Pine Capital (+325%) and Sands Capital Management (+44%), respectively. It can be assumed that investors believe the bottom price of $11.83 per share was reached with the lockup expiration, making them so confident to buy more shares for a low price.

The previous largest institutional investor FMR however, sold 55% of its shares when the price bounced back up to $15.19 per share and is now the third largest institutional owner of Snap. The reason for the huge sell-off is most likely due to profit taking. Interestingly, we observed a huge increase of naked short selling in the subsequent days of the FMR sell-off (see Naked Short Report).

Retail investors and traders should keep an eye on this as the change of institutional ownership is an excellent indicator regarding the level of confidence of the professional investors towards the firm's future and its management.

Analyst Ratings

As a consequence of the overall poor stock performance and its short-term outlook, Wall Street Analysts have substantially downgraded Snap with lower price targets. Source: The Wall Street Journal

As we can see from the snapshot above, the current analyst consensus recommends to "hold" (19) the stock, offset by a "buy" consensus with 11 analysts. The average stock price target is now at $15.26, giving an upside potential of 6.9% based on the last price from Friday, September 1, 2017.

Management

Source: nymag

Snap company founders, Evan Spiegel (27) who is in the CEO role and Bobby Murphy (29) who is in the CTO role, belong to the youngest billionaires in the world for a very good reason: Driven by a genius idea and the entrepreneurial spirit during their studies at Stanford University, they together worked and created social media app Snapchat, targeting teens and young adults in the U.S. and ultimately resulted in 170 million daily users for the app between the ages of 18 and 34.

The on average young user loves the app due to the mix of adventure, young and rebel spirit, something very new, fun and probably the fact that it is not a part of the "giant Facebook network where you could even find your parents profile." The outstanding success story of the young start-up tech firm with now roughly 2,500 employees and its astonishing beachfront offices in Venice, California, resulted in the debut as Snap Inc. on the New York Stock Exchange in March 2017.

Since the IPO however, Snap now as a listed company is facing rough winds in the finance world as it, for example, comes along with obligations to deliver results on time, at least five times a year (quarterly earnings and year-end report), to address analyst questions in conference calls in a professional manner and to act in the best interest of its shareholders at any time. Because of the two special characteristics, questions raise up if the young leadership team is capable to lead Snap in the post-IPO area.

In my opinion, people should not forget what Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy have achieved so far from scratch. I agree that they both still have to learn and improve a lot, but as times goes by, they will get used to the new professional environment and be more mature with the right people and mentors on their side. But one thing investors and analyst should never forget: If the founders would not have had this young, rebel and funny California character that created this outstanding app, Snap would probably never be successful!

Long-Term Perspective - Bullish?

Like Facebook, when Snap made its market debut, it was the star in the tech world; however, shares plunged fast in the first weeks and months after the IPO (Day 1), especially with regard to the lockup expirations as we can see from the chart below, representing historical share price developments between Snap and Facebook since Day 1.

Source: Yahoo Finance for Snap, Yahoo Finance for FB, CNBC, CNN Money

Based on time series analysis between the two companies from Day 1 to Day 130, I calculated a 67.3% correlation coefficient, which indicates a positive association and can be also seen in the chart above. The reason why I computed with maximum 130 days is mainly driven by the fact that it was the last available record day of Snap after the IPO. Although this is not a reliable measurement to predict the upcoming share price development of Snap in the future, we must admit that there are some similarities between both the companies.

Interestingly, Facebook stock rose when its lockup ended, in part because the company bears had highlighted the date so aggressively that bulls were waiting for the expiration to jump in. We also know that Snap stock recently started to rise when its lockup ended, mainly due to the confirmation of the co-founders that they will not sell their shares by end of 2017.

Competitor Landscape

Based on the IPO prospectus from Snap, the company stated the following regarding its competitors:

We compete with other companies in every aspect of our business, particularly with companies that focus on mobile engagement and advertising. Many of these companies, such as Apple, Facebook (including Instagram and WhatsApp), Google (including YouTube), and Twitter, have significantly greater financial and human resources and, in some cases, larger user bases.

Its largest competitor however is Facebook, especially its internet-based photo-sharing application and service that allows users to share pictures and videos either publicly or privately, Instagram. Due to the slow user growth among teens and young adults in the U.S., Instagram has massively started to clone most of Snap's features aiming to attract young people from Snap to Instagram = Facebook. The CEO of Snap responded to that action in a conference call for the first quarter in 2017:

If you want to be a creative company, you have got to be comfortable with and basically enjoy the fact that people copy your stuff. We believe that everyone is going to develop a camera strategy. Just because Yahoo has a search box doesn't mean they're Google.

Without naming Snap, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in an earnings call for the first quarter:

I think we were a little bit late to the trend initially around making cameras the center of how sharing works. But I do think at this point, we're pretty much ahead in terms of the technology that we're building.

The fight with Facebook and its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg about the strong dominance in the mobile engagement and advertising will continue. Please keep in mind that CEO Evan Spiegel rejected a $3 billion buyout offer from CEO Mark Zuckerberg in 2013. The key to happiness here is on how can CEO Evan Spiegel make sure that he will remain in a unique position with its app without losing its young customer base to Instagram?

Talent Acquisition

Although the company did leave money on the table by raising only $3.4 billion when it went public, net proceeds should give the company at least a greater ability to compete for talent and acquisitions against larger Internet companies like Facebook, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), Apple (AAPL) or Twitter (TWTR). Getting the right people to innovate and grow the business is far more important in achieving overall goals than any other part of a business plan. People are one of the largest investment a company makes.

Because of that, management has to make sure that they keep on hiring developers, designers and marketing guys in order to ensure the competitive advantage against Silicon Valley rivals. A huge plus point is the beach office at Venice Beach in the Los Angeles area as we can also see in a review note from Glassdoor:

Venice is the best office place I can think of, really enjoy the work environment.

Based on the most recent job openings, I feel comfortable for the company's ambition to compete with Facebook. A lot of people will be hired in the fields of engineering, operations, sales and even legal; however, I don't see any open positions asking for Mergers & Acquisition (M&A) specific guys in the Finance & Accounting department (see attachment), which makes me feel uncomfortable. Source: Snap

When Snap went public, the management stated in the IPO prospectus at that time:

We may also use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire complementary businesses, products, services, or technologies. However, we are not contemplating any material acquisitions at this time.

A half year later, it appears to me that management is still not considering to grow its business via strategic acquisitions in the short term. On the other hand, I must admit that I don't have insights on the current size of the M&A team. I will discuss the importance of strategic acquisitions for a business in the next point.

Growing through M&A transactions/buyout option

Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) are a great way to grow a business without having to wait years for the marketing and sales strategy to pay off. When you need immediate growth for your business, this can be the best option for you that provides instant results.

Since its IPO in March 2, 2017, Snap completed two transaction with a total deal value of $450 million. The good news is that the management did a strategic acquisition out of the US; however, the bad news is that this is not enough when you want to grow and expand your business faster.

Source: MergerMarket

The amount of Snap post-IPO transactions (2) is still low in comparison to 5 post-IPO transactions Facebook had in 2012, with Instagram Inc. as the most important one. Facebook has even made a total of 37 post-IPO transactions in the US and in Europe, resulting in a total deal value of more than $19 billion. One of the most prestigious transaction was the acquisition of WhatsApp Inc. for $16 billion in 2014.

Please note that not all transactions made by Facebook were disclosed with deal values. Because of this, the total amount Facebook did spend for all the transactions ($19 billion) could be even much higher.

That being said, Facebook's success has been made by external growth through M&A transactions, leading to more revenue streams and a dominating market position in the world. If Snap would follow the same idea by doing some strategic acquisitions in the following months and years, I have no doubt that it can expand its products to the rest of the world much easier with even higher revenue potentials. One company that comes to mind as a strategic fit to Snap's business model would be GoPro (GRPO).

Based on the news on August 3, 2017, it appears that a buyout option is still not off the table, especially if the management determines business growth issues in the near term.

Conclusion

Snap offers significant opportunity as an investment in the long run if the management is able to address Wall Street concerns in the short term. In doing so, the company is hiring heavily to come up with the next great feature for users and new advertising products for its customers. For the greater achievement in the long term however, management must be also willing to expand its business through a series of strategic transactions in the US and abroad.

Overall, I believe that an investment in Snap's stock is still risky. However, I will keep on tracking this stock and will update my recommendation with the next earnings report in November 2017.

