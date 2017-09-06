Coupa: Great Quarter, But Stock Overpriced

Coupa's (NASDAQ: COUP) management team knows how to manage expectations well. In its fourth quarterly release since going public in October 2016, the company delivered yet another beat-and-raise quarter. Its track record is four for four now.

Does the pattern owe to bona fide outperformance, or is management setting the bar low with Wall Street analysts? Probably a little bit of both. What's certain, however, is that a ~3% guidance bump should not warrant a 7% stock spike, especially when the company in question already is pushing valuation limits.

Coupa, the innovative cloud-based vendor of procurement software, is a fantastic company making inroads into a largely legacy arena littered with uprootable technologies. However, great companies don't always make for great trades, and Coupa has a lot to prove to live up to its lofty valuation. The slightest disturbance to its business - especially the entrant of a larger competitor into the fray - could send its stock spiraling down. We already know large-cap companies like Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) have increased its ambitions in the enterprise app arena with offerings like Dynamics 365, and Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) has already pitted its own horse, the Oracle Procurement Cloud, against Coupa.

Given Coupa's technology is based on a "supplier network" - the more people using the network, the better the network effects are, and if anything less than a critical mass is set up on the application, it loses all relevance - any loss of market share harms Coupa's long-term potential.

It's still early days to see how Coupa shakes out in the long term versus its competitors. What is clear in the short term, however, is that it's a good company trading at a not-so-good price.

Q2 Recap

First, the good news.

Coupa delivered revenue of $44.6 million in Q2, a 43% y/y increase. Note that this is an acceleration over the company's 41% growth in Q1, and a large part of the stock price movement after hours is probably due to the acceleration, which is always fantastic to see in a growth company.

Coupa had originally projected $41.3 - 41.8 million for the quarter in its Q1 guidance (complete aside, but that's an extremely narrow guidance range), implying 33% y/y growth. Analyst consensus called $41.6 million (+34% y/y), so Coupa exceeded consensus by 9 points.

Top-line growth wasn't the only headliner in the quarter. Coupa also delivered 450bps of operating leverage improvement. Coupa's operating margin clocked in at -32.2%, delivering significant improvement over 2Q16 at -36.7%.

Pro forma EPS came in at ($0.10), better than analyst consensus at ($0.19).

Turning next to guidance, Coupa raised its FY18 revenue guidance to $177-$179 million (+29% y/y at the midpoint). This is up ~3% from its prior guidance of $172-$175 million. Also notable in Coupa's updated guidance is a weighted average share count of 53 million shares, down from 54 million shares in its prior guidance, implying that stock-based comp will be slightly less dilutive than originally forecast.

So that all sounded like good news, right? Make no mistake, Coupa had a fantastic quarter - a 9% beat over consensus is truly astounding - but the stock's high valuation had already priced in strong earnings, perhaps more than one. At 8x forward revenues, among the highest in software's top echelon of stocks, Coupa is priced for perfection - and anything less than perfection could send the stock into oblivion.

Competition: it takes a big network to make Coupa successful

A brief note on competition, of which there is plenty.

As mentioned previously, Coupa really works well when it has a large user base on its platform. For the unfamiliar, Coupa is basically the Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) of business spend. Coupa's basic pitch goes like this: today's consumer is used to buying everyday items like toilet paper on Amazon Prime, so why not take that user-friendly experience and deliver it to the enterprise? Surely, procurement managers want an Amazon-like experience and UI when they're buying, say, 10,000 staplers or jet engine parts from suppliers.

Figure 1. Coupa screenshot Source: Coupa website

The only thing is: this really only works well when a majority of the client's suppliers are using the platform. If you're Toyota (NYSE: TM), for example (which happens to be a Coupa client), you're really only want to bother using the Coupa platform if you can buy your wheels, your sheet metal, your accelerators, and all that stuff on Coupa. If you can only buy a few things for your business on Coupa, then it's not worth the implementation and the hassle.

For Coupa to really be the Amazon of enterprise spend, it has to be big and dominant like Amazon, with a wide network of suppliers and buyers all using the platform. If it succeeds in achieving this massive network, then Coupa will be a massive company indeed. But the signs don't point to this outcome yet.

SAP (NYSE: SAP) is Coupa's main rival in this space, with SAP Ariba (acquired by SAP in 2012 for $4.2 billion) covering the procurement space and SAP Concur (acquired by SAP in 2014 for $8.3 billion) covering travel and entertainment spend management, or T&E.

Just to put the size of SAP's competing offerings in perspective, Ariba generated $444 million in revenue (2011) before it was acquired by SAP, and Concur generated $546 million. These apps alone generated $1 billion (7x the size of Concur) before they were folded into SAP, and SAP's cloud apps portfolio is still growing on the order of ~30%.

To put SAP's scale in another way: according to this article, SAP Ariba and Concur together manage $600 billion in annual spend on its platform. And according to Coupa's S-1, the Coupa platform managed only $360 billion cumulatively since inception, not even annually.

With SAP's scale much larger than Coupa, it looks like SAP is winning the war of the procurement platforms for now.

And let's also give a nod to Coupa's other competitors, Oracle being the most prominent. The Oracle Procurement Cloud, a module of the software giant's larger ERP Cloud, offers similar features to Coupa and Ariba. What's different about Oracle, as always, is aggressive pricing. Oracle is known for undercutting deals left and right to get into a customer's door, and while the Procurement Cloud is nowhere near SAP's scale, Oracle's discounting practices are sure to steal at least some share away from Coupa.

Oracle Procurement Cloud's native integration to Oracle ERP is another standout feature, shared as well by SAP. Coupa, which has no native ERP platform, has APIs that integrate to third-party ERPs - Oracle, Netsuite (now owned by Oracle), and SAP being the largest three.

Coupa's lack of an in-house ERP system is likely to disadvantage it in a number of bakeoffs, as some CIOs prefer to put all like-for-like systems under one roof. When SAP and Oracle have the ability to bundle procurement features into a larger SAP deal, Coupa has a lot of ground to make up to explain why it can beat an all-in-one solution.

While SAP and Oracle are the major contenders in the procurement game against Coupa for now, this is not always going to be the case. Other ERP providers such as Microsoft Dynamics or Workday (NYSE: WDAY) could step into the fray. As procurement is technically an add-on feature of the entire ERP suite, it would be more than possible for these vendors to step in and fill the gap in their systems. Entry of new players into the market would greatly test Coupa's viability in the long term, and could result in the stock plummeting in response.

Final thoughts and valuation

Trading at 8x forward revenues, Coupa already is one of the most expensive stocks in software, even in its peer group of recent software IPOs:

Note on methodology: forward revenues are based on an extrapolation of management guidance; balance sheet figures are taken from the most recent quarter and market cap is based on close of trading on September 5, 2017. Coupa market cap based on after-hours trading price of $31.80.

Given that it would take a major upside catalyst to propel Coupa significantly beyond this peer group, I would stay on the sidelines for now. The 7% upshot in after-hours trading has made Coupa prohibitively expensive for a safe long position, and there are few upside catalysts left until its next quarter.

A ~6x EV/FTM revenue multiple would ($27) would be the lower bound at which I would consider a long position in Coupa, and even then, I'd want to wait until long-term questions about its viability in the competitive procurement space become more clear.