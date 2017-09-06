Alphabet Stock: Strong Growth And Attractive Valuation

Conventional wisdom says that investors need to make tough choices when it comes to value vs. growth investing. Companies with promising growth prospects generally trade at demanding valuation levels, especially in the current market environment. On the other hand, stocks that trade at discounted prices many times offer mediocre fundamentals and uninspiring growth prospects.

However, that's not the case when it comes to Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL). The company behind Google and several other highly innovative businesses is quite an exceptional case, as it offers an attractive proposition for investors when looking at both growth and value.

Positioned For Growth

Alphabet is a combination of two different segments, Google and Other Bets. Google is the global king in online advertising, and one of the most powerful tech corporations in the world. The company owns seven different platforms and services with over one billion monthly users each, those are: Google Search, Android, Maps, Chrome, YouTube, Google Play, and Gmail.

Consumers around the world are moving away from traditional media and spending a growing share of their time and attention online, especially on mobile devices. Logically, advertising dollars are going in the same direction as consumers, and internet advertising is expected to reach $200 billion in 2017, growing at full speed and surpassing global TV advertising for the first time in history.



Source: Internet Trends 2017

Not only is online advertising stealing market share away from traditional media, it’s also attracting new advertisers to the market and increasing the size of the total advertising pie. Many small and local businesses that can't afford traditional media are finding in Google and Facebook (FB) a powerful tool to increase their sales via highly targeted advertising for a conveniently low cost.



According to data from Internet Trends 2017, Google and Facebook (FB) are capturing as much as 85% of all internet advertising growth in the U.S.



Source: Internet Trends 2017.

Mobile advertising is having a negative impact on ad prices. Google’s aggregate cost per click declined 23% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2017. On the other hand, Google is more than compensating for this weakness with explosive volume growth: Aggregate paid clicks increased by an impressive 52% year over year during the period.



The big picture shows that Google is producing rock-solid revenue growth and profitability. Revenue reached $25.8 billion last quarter, growing by 21% versus the second quarter of 2016. Google operating income came in at $7.8 billion during the quarter, a succulent operating profit margin of more than 30%.

The other bets division is an eclectic collection of businesses and projects in different areas. This includes startup investments in life sciences and robotics via Google Ventures, high-speed internet with Google Fiber, Calico is involved in research to explore ageing and extending human lifespan, Verily is reinventing healthcare using revolutionary technologies such as glucose-sensing contact lenses, Nest operates in home connectivity, X is developing revolutionary products like self-driving cars and Google Glass, and CapitalG makes investments in high-growth businesses such as Airbnb and SurveyMonkey.



It’s hard to tell what kind of commercial viability these projects can have on an individual level. On the other hand, when seen as a portfolio of businesses in areas with tremendous potential for disruption, things look far more exciting, especially with a long-term perspective.



Importantly, the whole is stronger than the sum of the parts. The Google division is still growing revenue at over 20% year-over-year, and it produces big sums of cash that the company can invest in different areas with enormous potential for disruption in the years ahead. This means that Alphabet doesn't need to worry about external financing or short-term profitability for its growth projects, and it can have a true long-term approach to developing the most promising futuristic technologies.



When you are trying to disrupt multiple key areas in business and technology at the same time, having access to permanent capital and a practically unlimited time horizon can make all the difference in the world.

A Convenient Price For A Superior Business.

Wall Street analysts are on average expecting Alphabet to make $40 in earnings per share during 2018. This puts the company at a price to forward earnings ratio of 23.4, not too expensive at all for such a high-quality business.



According to data from Morningstar, Alphabet stock is paying a cash return of 4.5% at current prices, while the S&P 500 offers a slightly higher cash return of 4.7%. Everything indicates that Alphabet will continue outperforming the rest of the market in terms of revenue, earnings, and cash flow growth over the years ahead, so current valuation is comparatively attractive for the tech juggernaut.

Valuation is not just about the price tag in isolation, you need to consider valuation ratios in the broader context of the company’s fundamental quality and long term potential for growth.

Alphabet is a world-class business making tons of money via Google in online advertising and offering exciting opportunities for disruptive innovation in other bets. All things considered, current valuation levels are offering an attractive entry price for investors in Alphabet.