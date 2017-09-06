Kroger: Cheap May Not Mean Value

Kroger (KR) is due to report its second quarter results on Friday and investors will be keenly looking for clues on whether the company can hold its turf or whether it will be pushed to the breaking point. Kroger shares have roughly halved since their peak in 2015. More recently, Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Whole Foods acquisition aggravated the concerns of an industry already seeped in pessimism over food deflation and increased competition. If the stock goes further down post earnings, should investors rush to scoop up the shares of the grocer? Or if the earnings are upbeat should one extrapolate results of the upcoming quarter as a long term shift? After all the business of selling groceries is a difficult one. The margins are wafer thin. The model Amazon pioneered for books and electronics does not really work as efficiently for perishable foods.

I would say, remain in the sidelines and maintain skepticism on this ticker.

Kroger is priced cheap but upsides may be limited

The company currently trades at forward price to earnings multiple of 11.2x (Source: Morningstar). In comparison, other grocers and big box retailers trade at far richer multiples. For instance, United Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI), Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT) and Sprouts (NASDAQ:SFM) trade at forward P/E multiples of 13.1x, 18.3x, 13.2x, and 19.4x respectively. When you compensate the ratio for growth, Kroger looks even more attractive. As seen in the table below, Sprouts is the only exception where higher multiple is compensated by higher expected earnings growth rate.

Stock PEG ratio Kroger 1.9 United Foods 2.6 Wal-Mart 3.3 Target 8.8 Sprouts 1.5

Yet, upsides on this stock may be limited. Kroger’s capital expenditures as a percent of sales have increased from 2.1% in 2012 and are now hovering around 3% in the last three years. Based on my calculations, if gross margins fall by 40 basis points the company’s free cash flows would fall below $200 million even if the company’s sales increase by 1% in the next eight quarters. And this is based on an aggressive projection that SG&A expenses do not increase in the projected years. No matter what the nature of competition, there are more competitors today than there were a few years ago. The European retailers Aldi and Lidl that are looking to open close to 1300 stores in the next five years are known to wage aggressive price wars to gain market share. Therefore, expectation of a decline in gross margins may not be highly conservative either.

Whole foods challenge not just about pricing

I think in the earnings call we are going to hear a lot about the company's strategy to tackle Amazon. But unlike the popular view, I think the challenge from Whole foods is going to be about customers rather than pricing. A lot of the publicized discounting in Whole Foods was not found to be true. Therefore, unlike the eyeballs the news received, I don't think Kroger would have felt much of an impact on gross margins (specific to the Whole foods challenge) in Q2.

According to a study by Karen Short, a Barclay's investment analyst, Kroger was supposedly the biggest beneficiary of customers lost by Whole Foods over a period of roughly 6 quarters. Kroger was able to top Whole foods on sales earned from natural and organic foods on the back of these trends. The study also added that 47% of Whole foods stores are located within 3.1 miles of Kroger stores. With Amazon taking over, I think there is a real chance of a headwind from reversal of this traffic back to Whole foods in future quarters. And if that happens Kroger would be left fending a decline in sales as well as gross margins that could make the firm go free cash flow negative in the next couple of years.

Note: Unless otherwise stated, figures have been sourced from company filings.

Note: If you find the article interesting, kindly follow me to be updated about my latest insights.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.