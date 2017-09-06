Kroger: Cheap Stock Reflects Tough Environment

On Friday morning, food retail giant Kroger (KR) will report fiscal 2Q17 results. The Street, skeptical, is betting on revenues of $27.5 billion that would represent a modest YOY increase of just over +3%. EPS is expected to land at $0.39, substantially lower than the $0.47 consensus of 90 days ago, just before the company decreased its full-year earnings guidance by about 20 cents.

When Kroger reports, I will be paying close attention to a couple of key topics.

Credit: Memphis Daily News

First, I am interested in seeing whether the better comps observed in the last several weeks of 1Q17 and early June carried into the remainder of the second quarter, and what those results might mean for longer-term top-line growth. Looking around the industry, Wal-Mart (WMT) reported relatively solid results in its grocery business last month, with noted strength in foot traffic and modest price inflation. On the other hand, Target (TGT) has warned of the challenges in the food retail business, the only part of the company's business that has not been witnessing positive comps. Therefore, I'm cautious not to expect much more than low single-digit same-store sales growth for the quarter or significant improvement regarding Kroger's full-year outlook.

Second, I'm curious to hear management's take on the Amazon (AMZN) threat, and whether the potential for further pricing pressure could cause top- and bottom-line guidance for the fiscal year to deteriorate. I suspect that pricing worries might have been overblown - remember that KR dipped 8% in a single day following Amazon's announced price cuts at Whole Foods (WFM) - but recognize that much uncertainty still remains. It will be interesting to hear Kroger's official view on the subject and whether management's take might cause guidance for the full fiscal year to change.

My views on the stock

Kroger is undoubtedly a leader in the brick-and-mortar grocery space, with the potential to remain one of the most prominent names particularly in the Midwest. But it operates in a saturated market in which the key players -from giants like Wal-Mart to Costco (COST) and now Amazon - use pricing and convenience (read "narrowing op margins") as key strategies to compete. For this reason, I believe KR justifiably trades at very low multiples, as the charts and table below suggest.

TICKER Fwd P/E EPS Growth Fwd PEG KR 11.3x 6.3% 1.8x COST 24.7x 10.2% 2.4x WMT 18.3x 6.3% 2.9x SFM 21.5x 12.0% 1.8x

I have a soft spot for scooping up shares of solid companies likely to thrive in the long term that have suffered unduly from short-term headwinds - in retail, see my recent bets on Target and Lowe's (LOW). But I fear that, despite the cheap stock, Kroger does not stand out to me as a bargain worth taking advantage of.

Should management deliver on its promise to boost EPS by nearly 10% in the long term (three- to five-year time horizon), the stock could see some uplift that would reward the more patient and optimistic investor. But I choose to side with the Street on this one, and remain skeptical that this level of earnings growth can be achieved in this tough environment, let alone sustained for very long.

Note from the author: If you have enjoyed this article and would like to receive real-time alerts on future ones, please follow DM Martins Research. To do so, scroll up to the top of this screen and click on the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get e-mail alerts" box remains checked. Thanks for reading.