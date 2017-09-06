Valero - A $90 Stock

The stock could reach $90 per share over the next few months.

Valero in not only benefiting from higher economic growth but also sees major fundamental momentum in its own industry.

In this article, I will explain why I believe that Valero (VLO) is an interesting buy at these levels and why you will enjoy juicy returns over the next few months.

Source: Valero (Port Arthur Refinery)

$90 Bucks Target, Why?

One of the biggest reasons to buy Valero is accelerating economic growth. The ISM manufacturing index just hit 58.8, which is a fresh seven-year high. This means that cyclical assets are poised to outperform on the mid-term. Energy is one of those sectors.

However, it would be too easy to just rely on the ISM index. Fortunately, the ISM tells us every month how certain industries are performing in terms of growth. One of these industries is the petroleum and coal products industry. This industry mostly consists of companies that turn raw materials like oil into useful products like gas or asphalt products.

The graph below displays petroleum and coal products sentiment and the year-on-year performance of the Valero stock price.

What we see is that there is a massive uptrend since the second quarter of 2016. Sentiment has jumped back to 2014 levels and is currently on its way to even higher levels. Valero's performance has bottomed two months after the ISM bottom and is currently following the trend.

What does this mean in terms of real dollars? It means that Valero could easily hit $90 per share if growth sentiment stays at current levels.

This would also mean that the current long-term uptrend stays intact and that the current reverse head and shoulders breakout is going to be successful.

Source: TradingView

In addition to this uptrend, it is important to mention the 4% dividend, which is an extra reason to buy into this breakout rally.

Harvey, Irma, and the Crack Spread

I am not breaking any news when I say that hurricane Harvey had a great impact on Texas and the Gulf Coast in general. 30% of the US refinery capacities went offline, and the crack spread went nuts.

Source: HSNO (3:2:1 crack spread)

The crash spread jumped almost 100% and provided massive short-term margins for the companies that were still producing or lucky enough to return after being offline for just a short period of time.

At this point, we see that Valero is more or less returning to 'business as usual' according to oil analyst Tim Kool.

Valero Energy said its Corpus Christi refinery (293,000 bpd) and its Texas City refinery (225,000 bpd) have returned to full production, while its Port Arthur refinery (293,000 bpd) was in the “final stages” of returning to operation. However, the Motiva complex (600,000 bpd) remains offline. - Tim Kool

Irma, on the other hand, is a different story. This hurricane is headed for Puerto Rico and Florida and is considered to be the strongest hurricane in history. It was even measured on an instrument used to measure earthquakes according to The Independent.

Source: The Independent

This might further pressure the recovery in the Gulf Coast and support the crack spread on the short term.

Conclusion

I believe that Valero offers both investors and traders a good entry position. The company is benefiting from a major leading fundamental uptrend (ISM index) and strong momentum within its own industry. This supports a move up to $90 over the next few months.

Add to that the higher crack spread and sooner than expected recovery in Texas.

I am buying a small position not only because of the reasons I just mentioned but also because it is a great addition to my existing oil trades.

Additionally, I would like to wish everyone good luck who might be affected by hurricane Irma. It is part of economic speculations, but in the end, it's about safety and human lives.

Many thanks for reading my article. Feel free to share your thoughts and to ask questions in the comment section below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VLO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.