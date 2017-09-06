Why I Just Bought This Top-Shelf, 4.9% Yielding REIT (Again)

Gramercy Property Trust has a record of growing its dividend payout, and the REIT has a high margin of dividend safety.

I just added real estate investment trust Gramercy Property Trust (GPT) to my income portfolio, and I believe the company has dividend investors a lot to offer. Gramercy Property Trust has aggressively boosted the industrial part of its real estate business, a market that is highly fragmented and offers potential for growth. The REIT has a good margin of dividend safety, and though shares are not cheap, they are not overpriced yet either. An investment in Gramercy Property Trust’s common shares yields 4.9 percent at today’s price point.

Buying Gramercy Property Trust for my dividend portfolio was a no-brainer, really. I believe the commercial real estate investment trust could be an attractive addition to anybody’s income portfolio due to the company’s compelling prospects for continued dividend growth.

Gramercy Property Trust: Portfolio Snapshot And Evolution

Gramercy’s property portfolio consists of 320 assets comprising of 67.5 million square feet, much of it industrial real estate. The REIT has a solid occupancy rate of 97.7 percent.

Source: Gramercy Property Trust

Gramercy Property Trust’s real estate portfolio mainly consists of office and industrial real estate (specialty retail properties are also included). Importantly, Gramercy’s portfolio mix is changing, fast.

While industrial real estate contributed only 47 percent of Gramercy’s cash net operating income at the end of 2015, the percentage has grown to almost 73 percent at the end of the June quarter. Gramercy Property Trust targets its industrial properties to contribute 75 percent of net operating income by the end of the year.

Source: Gramercy Property Trust

Diversified Real Estate Portfolio

Gramercy Property Trust’s top 10 tenants account for only a fifth of the REIT’s annual base rent, reflecting a high degree of tenant diversification. Gramercy Property Trust is also widely diversified in terms of geography and industry.

Source: Gramercy Property Trust

Attractive Potential For Dividend Growth

As income investors we want our REITs to pay a stable dividend (at the very least). Preferably, we would like to see some dividend growth, too.

Gramercy Property Trust checks this box since the company's dividend has grown at a fast clip. The REIT last hiked its dividend payout by a whopping 13.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Source: Gramercy Property Trust

Gramercy can afford to pay shareholders a higher dividend, too, since the real estate investment trust overearns its dividend rate by a wide margin. The REIT pulled in an average of $0.47/share in AFFO in the last four quarters, and Gramercy expects to hit a $0.49-$0.50/share AFFO run-rate by the end of 2017. Since the dividend rate is currently pegged at only $0.375/share, the REIT has significant potential to grow its payout.

Source: Gramercy Property Trust

Guidance And Valuation

Gramercy Property Trust expects to pull in $2.05-$2.10/share in core funds from operations, and $1.90-$1.95/share in adjusted funds from operations in 2017. Since the REIT’s shares change hands for $30.43 at the time of writing this article, income investors seeking to access Gramercy Property Trust’s dividend stream have to pay 14.7x 2017e core FFO, and 15.8x 2017e AFFO.

Your Takeaway

Gramercy Property Trust’s shares are not a bargain, that’s for sure. However, there are reasons to buy into the commercial real estate investment trust despite a 15x FFO multiple: Gramercy Property Trust’s portfolio mix has shifted, meaning a larger percentage of FFO is derived from high-potential industrial properties. Gramercy has a well diversified property portfolio with a near 98 percent occupancy rate. There is a LOT of room to grow the dividend payout. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

