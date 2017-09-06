Cedar Fair: "The Place To Be For Funds"

Opportunities for investments that generate decent yields are few and far between in the current environment, though Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) is a unique exception to the present state of affairs. While the stock market has reached all-time highs in 2017 due to low interest rates, which has made value opportunities a rarity, this amusement park operator offers investors a 5.12% dividend yield.

Why the high yield? Cedar Fair is structured as an MLP, or Master Limited Partnership. For those who are unfamiliar with such entities, an MLP is a company structure where ownership stakes in the business, defined as units, are traded on market exchanges just as shares of corporate stock are. However, unlike an incorporated firm, an MLP is not liable for corporate taxes on its revenues and its 'partners' - or unit holders - are thus exempt from the double taxation that the shareholders of incorporated firms face. While an incorporated company pays tax on revenue and the shareholder also pays tax on share income, with an MLP, the income distribution that a partner receives is only subject to income tax, and this pass-through structure thus ensures a higher chunk of income for the partners.

While such a structure is generally the domain of energy companies such as Enable Midstream Partners L.P. (ENBL) and Valero Energy Partners L.P. (VLP), Cedar Fair is able to operated under the MLP structure as to qualify as an MLP, a minimum of 90% of the entity's income must be qualifying income - that is, income derived from either natural resource exploration, production, and/or transportation, hence why so many energy companies are structured as MLPs.

However, qualifying income can also be derived from real estate. Most of Cedar Fair's assets are land and real estate in California, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Ontario, Pennsylvania, and Virginia: the firm owns and operates eleven amusement parks (including the flagship Cedar Point), and a twelfth amusement park is operated under management contract. In addition, Cedar Fair also operates two outdoor water parks, one indoor water park, and five hotels. In short, much of Cedar Fair's income is derived from real estate, and this firm qualifies as an MLP on that basis alone.

Can the yield be sustained? Revenue and net income figures for 2012 to 2016 would suggest so:

Year

Revenue ($)

Net Income ($)

2012

1.07 billion

101.86 million

2013

1.13 billion

108.20 million

2014

1.16 billion

104.22 million

2015

1.24 billion

112.22 million

2016

1.29 billion

177.69 million

Furthermore, Cedar Fair are in prime position to benefit from a trend first noted by Thomas Gilovich, a professor of psychology at Cornell University. The trend shows that consumers prefer to purchase experiences rather than material goods, as experiences provide something to look forward to and recall with affection years later. Cedar Fair are determined to provide such consumers with such experiences, stating flatly that:

Our mission is to become "the place to be for fun" by providing premier regional entertainment of breadth and scale.

The numbers suggest that this is not an idle claim: net revenue increased by 4% from $1.24 billion in 2015 to $1.29 billion in 2016 due to yearly attendance hitting a record 25.1 million guests (up 3% from 2015) and out-of-park revenues hitting $146 million (up 6% from 2015). As Cedar Fair CEO Mark Ouimet put it:

This past year was the most successful in our history. The talented teams at all of our parks, the popularity of our innovative attractions and the ongoing success of our marketing programs combined to produce our seventh consecutive year of record results. Based on our 2016 performance and our expectations for the coming year, we are on track to achieve our long-term Adjusted EBITDA target of $500 million by the end of 2017, a full year earlier than our original forecast.

While Cedar Fair's MLP structure enables it to reward its partners with high distributions, as it has done since 1992, there was a bumpy patch around 2010 where distributions had to be suspended for three quarters due to a sharp decline in business related to the financial crisis. Indeed, a key risk that Cedar Fair faces is the drop in attendance that occurs during economically lean times. The disposable income that can readily be deployed at an amusement park becomes less disposable when times are tough. An additional risk which Cedar Fair faces irrespective of how the economy performs is how the weather behaves. People are less likely to go to the funfair if it is raining, after all.

However, Cedar Fair's performance since the Great Recession is cause for confidence, as it resumed paying distributions to its partners in 2010 and has consecutively increased those distributions since 2013. Its ability to deliver the experiences customers crave is borne out by its attendance figures and its revenue and net income figures. Customers and investors alike seem poised to benefit from Cedar Fair going forward, an outlook Ouimet also envisions:

The success of our operations, combined with many long-term initiatives coming on line, gives us great confidence in our ability to continue our record-setting trends for years to come.

Currently, Cedar Fair trades around the mid-$60 range with a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a forward P/E ratio of 18.66 and, as stated at the outset, a dividend yield of 5.12%. The forward P/E ratio is lower than Cedar Fair's five-year average P/E ratio of 24.7 (though the trailing P/E is higher) and the current dividend yield is lower than Cedar Fair's five-year average yield of 5.33%. Furthermore, the stock is trading 9.77% below its 52-week high of $72.56, and 16.43% above its 52-week low of $56.23. All this suggests that Cedar Fair is either fairly valued or ever-so-slightly overvalued at this time. But in the current stock market, with the S&P 500 (SPY) trading at an average ratio of 24.65, Cedar Fair is an option worth considering.

DISCLAIMER: The author is not a financial professional and accepts no responsibility for any investment decisions a reader makes. This article is presented for information purposes only. Furthermore, the figures cited are the product of the author's own research and may differ from those of other analysts. Always do your own due diligence when researching prospective investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.