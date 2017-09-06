Germany's Gold Repatriation May Signal Worries About Fiat Currencies

The German government is officially the world's second largest holder of gold in the world. At 3,381 tons, it is less than half the official reserves of 8,134 tons held by the US Federal reserve, but given the relative size of its economy, it in fact about twice as large in proportion to GDP. Most of its gold reserves were held in foreign countries, away from the cold-war front-line. The fear was that such as large gold haul might have tempted the Soviet Union to invade. The fact that it decided to repatriate its gold holdings is currently being portrayed as as natural response to the fact that Germany no longer feels threatened from invasion. The fact that Germany seems so eager to get it done and is getting its gold repatriated ahead of schedule, may in fact signal a worsening of sentiment at government level. There are in fact a number of global macro-economic, fiscal, and monetary trends which do suggest that things are about to take a turn towards a dark period in global economic terms.

If we look at the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) chart, we see the fact that there is now an established long-term trend which started at the end of 2015, suggesting that it is a trend that is likely to persist.

Source: Nasdaq.

This ETF tracks the price of physical gold, by only issuing shares based on delivery of gold to the trust. It is therefore the most practical vehicle of participating in the physical gold market. It allows people to own gold, without taking physical ownership of the metal, thus cutting risk and expenses of acquisition and storage. There is of course the often argued risk that one can never take physical ownership of the gold, and that the gold may in fact not even be there. This however would suggest a massive fraud operation operated by the sponsors of the trust, as well as HSBC (HSBC) bank, which holds the gold that backs the ETF in its vault. I should point out as well that one can always choose to sell the shares and opt to use the money to buy the physical gold at any time, so the fact that one cannot simply go down to the HSBC vault and redeem the gold, is an irrelevant detail, as long as the gold is indeed in the vault, backing all the GLD shares. For the sake of disclosure I want to point out the fact that I do own physical gold, as opposed to GLD, but it is more of a choice due to the fact that I already have my own arrangements in terms of storage, going back more than a decade, which I regard as being safe. Otherwise, I do not see any particular dangers that may arise from investing in GLD instead of just buying the physical gold.

Gold defying negative expectations because it is part of a larger, little-understood trend.

Despite many expectations to the contrary from the past few years, including technical and fundamental arguments, many of which projected that gold prices were set to go well below $1,000/ounce, perhaps even as low as $700-$800/ounce, there seem to be some significant factors that are driving the price of gold in the positive direction.I personally think that the trend that is driving gold higher today is in fact part of the longer-term rally which started at the beginning of this century. It coincides with many other longer term trends, which are not only still valid today, but in fact may intensify, potentially having the effect of demoting the 2011-2015 selloff in gold to a relatively minor bump in the road, as things might look like when looking at the GLD or gold chart years or decades from now.

The post WW2 world order is unraveling, with accelerating momentum.

The same event which now is invoked as the reason why Germany no longer feels the need to hold its gold in foreign lands is also responsible in my view for the beginning of the end of the post-war world order. Communism failed as a system, leading to China's opening to the world and of course to the collapse of the Soviet Union and its East European satellite states. At that time, it was believed that it was the beginning of Western economic, cultural and ideological hegemony. There were however facts which back then were not entirely clear, which are starting to be more obvious today which suggest that the future of the post WW2 order, dominated by the Western World was never in the cards. For instance, the Communist system was not the only one in trouble. The economic problems more or less started at the same time. Western economies had their own issues, but unlike the more rigid Communist system, it has far more flexibility in dealing with the problems.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

As we can see, there was a definite trend towards higher interest rates soon after the Second World War ended. It was a period of relative prosperity, where it was deemed to be needed to stave off inflation. It was a trend that persisted until 1980.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

Of note in the above graph is just how many quarters saw annualized growth rates exceeding 10% and occasionally even 15% in the US. After 1978, not a single quarter registered annualized growth of over 10%. Since the year 2000 we had only two quarters where growth exceeded 5%. This within the context of the steady decline in Fed Fund interest rates we have seen since the post war peak of 19.1% in 1981, to the current rates in the 1% area right now.

Here is where the collapse of Communism, which was seemingly a solution back then, in fact turned out to be a delay event at best, or perhaps a longer term damaging factor, given the competition unleashed in terms of qualified workforce availability, at a price that Western Workers never had a chance to compete with in most manufacturing industry sectors, as well as in terms of many services. This competition was of course greeted as a positive thing initially, especially when it comes to the Chinese manufacturing trend. It allowed for a dramatic drop in the price of many manufactured goods, in effect resolving the inflation issue that has been plaguing the US economy. This in turn allowed for the gradual and steady trend of declining interest rates, which in effect increased the economy's debt-carrying capacity, allowing debt to fuel continued economic expansion, although, as we can see from the growth chart, it has been less than impressive, despite the low interest rate stimulus provided. While growth has been less than impressive since then, the steady long-term declining trend in interest rates did provide enough stimulus to the economy to keep it going for decades longer than the Communist system was able to.

While part of the reason behind the lack of robust economic growth certainly has to do with other factors, one of the factors is in fact the loss of manufacturing and increasingly R&D, services and other activities to countries around the world, which are catching up in terms of their human potential. China started it all when it decided to gradually abandon its rigid Communist command economy system. It did not take very long for many other countries around the world, including many which did not have a similar communist past to realize that a certain level of human capital and physical infrastructure can go a long way in attracting increasingly high-tech and high-knowledge industries to their own shores. The collapse of the iron curtain 27 years ago also provided companies with the very attractive prospect of expanding in a region which readily provided a high degree of labor capabilities, as well as relatively decent infrastructure. There is a reason why Slovakia for instance is today the world's largest car producer on a per-capita basis. In effect, the solution to the inflation and interest rate problem brought about another major problem for the Western economies, namely it opened it up to the process of global wage conversion, with Western workers as well as others in developed countries such as Japan ending up on the short end of the trend.

I should point out the fact that aside from opening up the relatively well-educated and developed area from an infrastructural point of view, the collapse of communism also afforded Western elites the luxury of dismissing the need to keep their own constituents happy. Declaring victory over the flawed communist system simply reinforced the perception that most of what western governments do is right, and that included their approach to globalization. In this regard, their approach was heavily leaning towards deregulated cross-border business and financial flows, with less regard towards worker & environmental protection. This put states that do adhere to stricter labor & environmental rules, as well as most often having a much higher wage environment at an obvious disadvantage.

The results started to become apparent in the past decade and a half or so. In the US, it happened just half a decade after the WTO was established. Median household incomes peaked in 1999, and 18 years since then, it seems we are yet to surpass that level.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

In my personal view, there is not a single other economic metric which is more emblematic of the new globalized economy we find ourselves in than this particular chart.

Declining incomes & rising debt.

Whether the US median household income chart, or the unemployment charts in much of the EU, they all point to the fact that incomes in the Western World are declining for most of the middle class. While this trend is happening, the debt load that is being directly or indirectly shouldered by the labor of these people, keeps increasing at a furious rate. Today, there is a total of $67.8 trillion in debt within the entire US economy, when adding up consumer, government and business debts. That is a an average of over $800,000 in total debt per household. This accumulation in debt is in turn responsible for keeping our current wage and income environment viable. For instance, it is the rising student loan debt, which is now at almost $1.5 trillion that helps keep all current faculty members employed and earning a decent wage. In the absence of that debt growing, some of them would have to be laid off, or they would all have to take a significant pay cut, because they would have to lower tuitions, in order to make it possible for all current students to attend. Same goes for the $14.5 trillion in mortgage debt, which helps suport the wages & income of builders, real estate agents and so on. The question remains, how much more debt can be accumulated per household, given that it is already 14 times higher than the median household income? My guess is that even within the current low interest rate environment, there is not much more room left to increase debt.

When this trend of debt increase will go into reverse, everything will go into reverse. Wages & incomes will start shrinking, either through direct wage cuts on work done or through increasing unemployment, or a combination of both. In the meantime, the debt does not go anywhere. It may shrink, but most likely it will do so at a slower rate than the decline in the size of the economy. The inevitable conclusion therefore is that the fiat currency system is headed for a breaking point of some sort. The shape it will take and the time when it will happen will depend partly on circumstances and partly on other factors such as government and central bank reactions.

Perhaps this explains not only the fact that Germany is increasingly eager to repatriate its gold, suggesting that it no longer takes the dependability of its partners for granted, but also the wider trend of central banks collectively increasing their gold holdings.

Source: U.S. Global Investors.

As we can see, there is a correlation between the 2008 crisis and the reverse of the overall trend of net central bank gold liquidation. By 2010, they started buying massively again. It is increasingly developing world countries which are leading this trend. After all, most developed world countries already hold most of their FX reserves in gold, with countries like the US, Germany, France, Netherlands, Italy all registering a gold/total FX ratio of over 60%. By contrast, China's gold holdings make up only 2.2% of their total FX stash. It has to be mentioned however that its FX stash is much larger than that of all other countries I mentioned combined.

Central Bank gold rush could trigger fiat crisis.

If for whatever reason countries like China were to decide that they need to drastically increase their own gold holdings as a percentage of their FX reserves, it could trigger a fiat currency crisis around the world. If for instance it were to decide that it wants to increase its gold holdings as a percent of its reserves of over $3 trillion to 10%, it would mean that it would have to add about $234 billion worth of gold to its holdings. That would mean that China would all the sudden be on the market for almost 6,200 tons of gold at current prices. That is the equivalent of more than two and a half years worth of mined production. Multiply this by all the countries in the developing world, as well as others in the developed world, which also tend to hold low volumes of gold as part of their reserves and the demand for gold would start increasing to tens of thousands of tons. In turn, trillions of dollars worth of FX reserves would be dumped on to the market. In a world where central banks are already flooding the markets with fiat currency and governments and corporations are flooding the market with other forms of quasi money, such as bonds, this could have a dramatic effect on the global economy. It could result in a general abandonment of fiat currency as a medium of exchange and store of value, at least when it comes to perhaps some international trade.

Before anyone scoffs at the idea of gold becoming once more a conduit for international trade, we should keep in mind that Iran has successfully used gold as a means to get around some sanctions. As China and many other countries are increasingly looking to cut their reliance on US dollars as a medium of exchange in terms of international trade, gold may become a fiat currency guaranteeing mechanism. For instance, as China looks to get into the oil trading business denominated in yuan, it is offering to have it fully convertible in gold. In order to be able to offer such a guarantee, countries looking to do so will look to amass more and more gold.

A sustained gold price rally, in part or perhaps mostly caused by the current central bank trend of amassing the precious metal as a means to backing fiat currencies could in fact lead to a fiat currency crisis. If gold keeps appreciating, eventually it will displace all fiat currencies in terms being a means of store of value. Not only that, but it can trigger a market rush out of paper assets and into gold and other tangible assets. After all, the market always pursues the investment that is offering the most potential return given any perceived level of risk.

Gold is one of only a few assets out there which will never lose all of their value. Gold cannot be diluted like fiat currency. The only dilution mechanism is mining production, which currently runs bellow the rate of global inflation, with total gold supplies above ground only growing at a rate of about 1.5% per year. It cannot default like most companies and bond issuers are always at some level of risk of doing. Technology is not likely to ever make gold obsolete, as has happened with so many other goods & services. Risk associated with investing in GLD or physical gold is always limited as a result, while the upside is limitless when measured up against fiat currencies. The only limit in my view is in regards to how much it can rise in value compared with other goods such as oil for instance. Although I personally do not believe that there is a practical historical reference in that regard when it comes to historical average ratios and so on.

Germany's move to repatriate its gold may be justified in many ways through historical reference or other angles, but in my view it is yet another indicator of the state of things when it comes to the global economy and its current stage in world history. This signal, together with a number of other trends seem to indicate a breaking point may be upon us when it comes to the current global financial system. I don't know when this is likely to happen and I don't really believe that anyone on this planet has any clue either. If one pays close attention to what is going on however, it seems quite obvious in my view that we may be getting close. We should remember however that the word "close" may be a relative thing, understood differently depending on whether one is talking to a day-trader or perhaps to a historian.

