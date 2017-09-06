Add To TIPS And EAFE Exposure

We have increased equity exposure in our model portfolios following a month over month decline in bond yields coupled with flattish equity prices in the U.S. and foreign developed markets. The projected equity premia for U.S. large-cap cyclical equity vs. TIPS remains lower than at any point over the past three years. The portfolio tilt toward foreign developed equity is stronger again month over month on euro strength vs. the dollar. Emerging markets allocations have been reduced in most model portfolios as equity prices jumped another 2% in August.



Higher equity holdings across model portfolios is coupled with lower allocations to bonds (excluding TIPS), especially bonds with longer maturities and credit risk.

TIPS exposure is higher in all model portfolios vs. a month ago as risky fixed income assets are slightly less attractive.



Our optimal portfolio for an investor with average risk tolerance includes a 59% allocation to equity, up 3 points m/m. U.S. large-cap equity exposure is up 1 point, foreign developed equity holdings are up 3 points, while emerging markets equity holdings are down 1 point. Non-TIPS bond holdings are 4 points lower m/m while TIPS have been increased by 1 point.



We estimate the optimal portfolio for an investor with average risk tolerance to have an annual standard deviation of 8.3%, consistent with the backtested median of 7.9% since the end of 2006.



The projected long-run annual return of our optimal model portfolio for an investor with average risk tolerance is 3.3% after inflation, up 10 bp m/m. The backtested median projected return of this portfolio is 3.5% since the end of 2006.



Optimal Long-term Asset Allocation for Investor with Average Risk Tolerance





Source: arcpointadvisor.com





Long-Term Equity Market Return Outlook:





Projected Long-Run Annual Real Returns

Source: arcpointadvisor.com



Projected U.S. large-cap equity returns are slightly lower following a 0.3% return for the S&P 500 in August. Price gains for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)(up 11% in August) helped drive prospective returns for cyclical equity fractionally lower. Price gains for the healthcare and utilities sectors led to a slightly worse return outlook for non-cyclical equity.

Our forecast for U.S. large-cap equity returns implies average annual mid-cycle earnings of ~$120 for the S&P 500 index companies, unchanged from the prior month. This earnings outlook compares to the consensus bottoms-up forecast of ~$138 over the next four quarters for S&P 500 earnings.

The gap between the projected returns of cyclical and non-cyclical U.S. large cap equity is just 30 bp for the second straight month. The last time this gap was less than 40 bp was in the wake of a sharp surge in U.S. stock prices in early 2014.



Difference Between Projected Cyclical and Non-cyclical Equity Returns

Source: arcpointadvisor.com



The projected return is higher m/m for U.S. small and mid-cap equity following share price declines in August. We now project that returns will be the same for smaller and large-cap cyclical equity. However, the greater risk profile for smaller cap stocks still limits their role in our model portfolios. Note: we do not factor a small-cap return anomaly into our analysis.



The projected return for foreign developed large-cap equity is unchanged m/m as flattish prices were accompanied by a slightly stronger euro in August (increasing the dollar value of projected earnings for the fourth consecutive month).



The estimated 140 bp premium offered by foreign-developed cyclical equity over U.S. cyclical equity is above the average of 85 bp over the past five years. As such, our model portfolios favor foreign developed over U.S. cyclical equity.



The return outlook for emerging markets large-cap cyclical equity is lower m/m following a 2% gain for the MSCI Emerging Markets Index in August. The 160 bp return premium offered by emerging markets over U.S. equity is in line with the three-year average of 170 bp, however the 20 bp return premium over foreign-developed cyclical equity is now below the three-year average of 80 bp. As such, exposure to emerging markets equity has been reduced in most model portfolios.



Cyclical Large-Cap Equity Premia

Source: arcpointadvisor.com





Long-Term Fixed Income Market Return Outlook:





Projected Long-Run Annual Real Returns

Source: arcpointadvisor.com





Projected real fixed income returns have edged lower m/m as the forward U.S. TIP curve is lower across maturities. In addition, both inflation risk premia and credit risk premia are lower m/m.

The estimated real term premium offered for 10-year U.S. Treasury (UST) bonds is 1 bp lower m/m. A 10-year UST note purchased in five years offers 29 bp of additional return over a 52-week UST bill. This level is below the 10-year average real term premium of 57 bp.

Risk Free Real Term Premium

Source: arcpointadvisor.com





The inflation risk premium is 7 bp lower m/m to 7 bp for a 15-year bond. The inflation premium remains below 20 bp for the 23rd consecutive month as bond markets continue to imply a significant possibility of disinflation.



Inflation Term Premium (15-Yr. Bond)

Source: arcpointadvisor.com





We estimate that investors in investment grade corporate bonds are receiving ~6 bp of return for every year to maturity as compensation for credit risk, down 1 bp from a month ago. The current credit risk premium is slightly above the five-year average of 5 bp for every year to maturity.



Credit Risk Premium Per Year

Source: arcpointadvisor.com





The Model Portfolio for an Investor with Average Risk Tolerance:





We have increased equity exposure to 59% from 56% in the prior month. Foreign developed equity holdings are 3 points higher m/m and U.S. large-cap equity is up 1 point m/m. Exposure to emerging markets equity has been reduced by 1 point, while global consumer staples and global healthcare holdings together are 2 points lower m/m. We recommend Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) with its 3 bp expense ratio for broad-based U.S. equity exposure, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) and its 14 bp expense ratio for broad-based emerging markets equity, and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) and its 8 bp expense ratio for broad-based foreign developed equity. For non-cyclical sector equity our portfolio includes allocations to the iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (KXI), the iShares Global Consumer Healthcare ETF (IXJ), the iShares Global Telecom ETF (IXP), and the iShares Global Utilities ETF (JXI). These are the most expensive ETFs in the portfolio (by far) with an expense ratio of 48 bp, but their inclusion boosts the expected utility of the portfolio even after these fees are taken into account.



Non-TIPS bond holdings are 4 points lower m/m while TIPS have been increased by 1 point. We recommend utilizing PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS (LTPZ) for TIPS exposure given its superior liability/time-horizon match for most long-term investors.

Source: arcpointadvisor.com





Methodology, Definitions of Terms and Other Disclosures:





Our portfolio recommendations are designed for investors with longer-term horizons only (greater than 5 years). Our systematic approach to portfolio construction relies upon detailed analysis of the fundamentals that impact equity and fixed income asset class returns and risks.

ArcPoint combines algorithms with human expertise to analyze several thousand public companies and determine the likely average earnings each company will achieve over an economic cycle. Companies are then grouped into 12 equity asset classes with distinct primary regions, market capitalizations, and degrees of sensitivity to economic cycles. This aggregation of hundreds of individual company forecasts unlocks the ability to forecast real long-run returns for specific equity asset classes.



The “cyclical equity” asset classes refer to companies in the consumer discretionary, energy, financial, industrial, information technology and materials sectors. Companies in the consumer staples, healthcare, telecommunications, and utilities sectors are included in the “non-cyclical equity” asset classes. We utilize the sector definitions of Standard & Poor’s to classify companies as necessary.



“Large cap equity” asset classes includes companies with market capitalizations greater than $6.5 billion. All other companies are included in the “small/mid cap equity” asset classes.

We derive expected return projections for eight fixed income asset classes with an analysis of the long-term expectations embedded in publicly traded bonds, including expected real rates of return across the term structure, as well as compensation for inflation and credit risk.



“Short-term fixed income” includes bonds with maturities of 1-4 years, “intermediate fixed income” includes bonds with maturities of 4-10 years, and “long-term fixed income” includes bonds with maturities longer than 10 years.

Risk and correlation projections for each asset class are calibrated with an understanding that return correlations spike during periods of market turmoil. As a result, ArcPoint will tilt recommendation weightings toward asset classes with lower risk - appropriate for investors that care first and foremost about preservation of capital.



Any references to “model portfolio performance” refer to theoretical time-weighted gross returns and do not represent actual investment results. Actual results may significantly differ from the theoretical returns presented. Adjustments to our model may result in performance figures that differ from those reported in prior publications. Performance since inception refers to the period beginning 12/31/13 through the month ended prior to the publication of this report.





