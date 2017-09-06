Fred's (FRED) CEO Mike Bloom on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRED)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

September 6, 2017 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Ben Garner - Vice President and Corporate Controller

Mike Bloom - CEO

Jason Jenne - EVP and Chief Financial Officer

Mary Lou Gardner - Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer

Tim Leibmann - Chief Operating Officer, Pharmacy

Analysts

David Magee - SunTrust

Paul Trussell - Deutsche Bank

Greg Pendy - Sidoti

Andrew Wolf - Loop Capital Markets

And now I would like to turn the conference over to Ben Garner. Please go ahead.

Ben Garner

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining today’s call to review Fred’s Pharmacy’s financial and operating results for the second quarter ended July 29, 2017. Presentation slides to accompany this call are available in the Investors section of our website.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that management's comments during this conference call that are not based on historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are made in reliance on the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to uncertainties and risks. It should be noted that the Company's future results may differ materially from those anticipated and discussed in the forward-looking statements. Some of these factors that could cause or contribute to such differences have been described in the news release issued earlier today in the Company's Annual Report on Form-10-K and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We refer you to these sources for more information.

Lastly, I would like to point out that management's remarks during this conference call are based on information and understandings believed accurate as of today's date, September 6, 2017.

With us this morning and sharing prepared remarks are Mike Bloom, Chief Executive Officer; and Jason Jenne, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. In addition, Tim Leibmann, Chief Operating Officer of Pharmacy; Craig Barnes, Chief Operating Officer of Front Store; Mary Lou Gardner, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer and John Foley, Executive Vice President of Stores will be available during the Q&A.

This call is the property of Fred's Pharmacy.

With those remarks, I’ll turn the call over to Mike Bloom.

Mike Bloom

Thank you, Ben, and good morning, everyone. Before beginning my prepared remarks, let me say on behalf of the entire Fred's team that our thoughts and prayers are with those in the communities impacted by Hurricane Harvey and the record flooding across the region. We have partnered with several of our suppliers to bring water and other much needed relief items to the areas hit hardest. And we'll continue to provide support through this difficult time.

Now moving to second quarter, we continue to make progress on the execution of our strategy. Although slightly negative due in part to overall retail industry headwinds, our total comparable store sales for the second quarter represents the best quarterly performance in the past year. In addition, our earnings per share and EBITDA, excluding non-operating charges, improved over the prior year period, which demonstrate that our plan is beginning to work. We are starting to gain momentum and are seeing progress across the business. However, we are very aware there is more work to do to turnaround our financial performance and ultimately return Fred's Pharmacy to profitability. Before Jason discusses our second quarter results and I provide color on each of our businesses, I'd like to discuss this turnaround strategy and how we plan to deliver value creation for our shareholders.

Over the past few quarters, we continue to invest technology, people and processes. Making those investments was critical to stabilizing our business and creating a foundation to build upon. Our turnaround strategy has now been expanded to focus on reducing SG&A and driving free cash flow. Following an exhaustive and comprehensive evaluation of our business, we are prioritizing the areas where we have a competitive advantage and areas where we clearly need to improve.

For our store fleet, this means focusing on the stores that are already successful or they are in market in which we performed best and generate higher free cash flow. Currently over 80% of our stores have positive free cash flow on a four-wall basis and most of these stores are located in small to mid sized rural markets. Fred's is a leader in this market and by embracing our roots and refocusing on demographics with a proven track record of strong performance we will be able to capitalize on the significant opportunities to increase traffic and gain more market share by ensuring we are providing what our customers need. Excellent pharmacy service, great value, expanding selection and a convenient place to shop.

As we analyze the business and the improving performance of our store fleet, it is clear that the key to driving free cash flow is right sizing our cost structure. Our near term focus is on reducing our SG&A as a percentage of sales to drive our profitability and cash flow while positioning us for future growth in the long term. We are in the process of implementing a more disciplined approach to expense management which will be the foundation of an aggressive SG&A reduction initiative. With SG&A that is more in line with our peers we will be able to generate free cash flow and have the ability to deploy additional capital to drive needed enhancement and reinvest in high return areas of our business. Our SG&A initiatives will also help improve the performance of the 20% of the stores that are not currently cash flow positive. We are categorizing our approach into four buckets. Smart organization, smart labor, smart spend and smart growth.

Smart organization is a streamlined approach to how we resource the process as needed to efficiently manage our business. Smart labor is ensuring that our front store and pharmacy staff are also focused on the tasks necessary to deliver optimal customer service in the most cost effective way. Smart spend is a way for us to optimize our SG&A and capital expenses. And smart growth is investing in areas that are going to deliver the highest return on investment. We believe that with the implementation of these new ways of thinking about operating expenses, our overall SG&A as a percentage of sales can be reduced to levels more consistent with industry norms. We expect to see SG&A beginning to decrease in 2018.

We are also driving margin improvements, deploying additional capital management strategy that will improve free cash flow and streamlining our inventory to more carefully align our offerings with the needs of our consumers. Notably, our overall gross margin improved 60 basis points year-over-year versus the second quarter of 2016. While there are seasonal impacts to inventory, we have focused and targeted reduction initiatives underway that are yielding results. We are also seeing in-stocks improvement with the implementation of our new JDA platform, and we have improved supply chain efficiencies by optimizing routes, inbound freight and store deliveries.

Before I turn the call over to Jason, I'd like to address some recent leadership changes at Fred's. We value the insights of our shareholders and work hard to integrate their feedback into our strategy. With that in mind, we've worked very well with our largest shareholders, Alden Global Capital and a few weeks ago announced the appointment of Heath Freeman, the President of Alden to our Board of Directors. I am pleased to share that today we announced the appointment of Heath to Chairman effective immediately. Heath succeeds Tom Tashjian, who is retiring from the Board. Heath brings significant retail, turnaround, and financial expertise and the Board determined that as Chairman, Heath will bring invaluable insights and experience as the Company drive the successful execution of its turnaround strategy. We look forward to continuing to leverage Heath's experienced and of course thank Tom for all of his contributions over the past 16 years.

I'd also like to officially welcome Jason Jenne to the role of CFO. Jason has been a critical member of leadership team and a strong business partner over the past year. As we continue to execute our turnaround strategy Jason's strategic insight and financial experience and expertise will be invaluable in our ongoing efforts to improve performance and create shareholder value.

In summary, we are aware what we must accomplish to achieve our goals. I want to stress exactly what priorities our talented and experienced management team and Board of Directors will be focused on to ensure that we deliver long-term growth and value creation. We are implementing initiatives to reduce SG&A and drive free cash flow. We are capitalizing on organic growth opportunity. We are focusing on markets where we know we can win and engaging in activities that are we confident will drive traffic back into our stores. And let assure you the entire team is working towards these goals with the strong sense of urgency to position Fred's for long-term success.

And with that I'll turn the call over to Jason.

Jason Jenne

Thank you, Mike. And thank you everyone for joining us today. Before I walk you through our second quarter results, I want to take a minute to let you know how excited I am to be taking over as CFO at such a pivotal time in Fred's turnaround. I look forward to working with Mike and the entire leadership team to help Fred's executive our turnaround strategy by focusing on our key initiatives. That's what will ultimately drive positive EPS and return the company to sustainable, long-term profitability.

Turning to our second quarter results. Net sales decreased 4.1% to $507.8 million from $529.5 million in the second quarter of 2016. The decline in sales was related primarily to the closure of 39 underperforming stores in the first quarter. Comparable store sales for the quarter declined 0.3% versus a 2% decline in the second quarter of 2016. Comparable store sales for the second quarter of 2017 were negatively impacted by the continued increase in generic dispensing rate, as well as 0.8% impact from the sale of low productive discontinued inventory versus the prior year period. We are encouraged to see the comparable store sales for the second quarter represent the best quarterly performance in the past year and excluding the impact of discontinued inventory, overall comparable store sales showed positive growth during the second quarter.

Fred’s net loss for the second quarter totaled approximately $29.5 million or $0.78 per share which included the following notable charges totaling $30.1 million or $0.63 per share. $11.3 million or $0.30 per share after-tax for evaluation allowance against the Company’s deferred tax asset, resulting from the pre-tax loss recorded during the second quarter. $15.2 million or $0.26 per share after-tax for bank fees, financing termination fees, prior period deferred expenses recognized in the current quarter for certain contract terminations and amendments and other professional and legal advisory fees incurred in connection with the proposed acquisition of Rite Aid stores, the development and implementation of the Company’s turnaround strategy, and other professional and legal advisory fees. $2.8 million or $0.05 per share after tax for asset impairments and other expenses pertaining to the planned closure of 13 stores and certain pharmacy department as part of Fred's ongoing asset management of its overall chain and $0.8 million, or $0.02 per share after tax for other non recurring charges.

Fred’s second quarter loss compares to a net loss of $6.9 million or $0.18 per share for the second quarter of 2016. This improvement is another indicator that we are on the right path. In fact, the second quarter represents the first quarterly period in a year that we exceeded the prior year quarterly earnings excluding non operational charges. Fred’s gross profit for the second quarter of 2017 decreased 1.7% to $126 million from $128.1 million in the prior year period. Gross profit margin for the quarter increased 60 basis points to 24.8% from 24.2% in the same quarter last year, reflecting the benefit of key turnaround initiatives intended to drive profitability and cash flow. Fred’s recorded a LIFO reserve reduction of $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2017 compared with an increase of $0.2 million in the same quarter last year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the quarter, including depreciation and amortization, increased to 30.3% of sales from 26.3% of sales in the prior-year quarter. The increase in expenses was primarily related to the bank fees, financing termination fees, professional and legal advisory fees incurred in connection with the proposed acquisition of Rite Aid stores as well as an increase in advertising expense.

For the second quarter of 2017, operating loss, which is equivalent to earnings before interest and taxes, or EBIT, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to a loss of $28.1 million compared with an operating loss of $10.9 million in the same quarter last year.

For the second quarter of 2017, EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure that further excludes depreciation and amortization from EBIT, was a loss of $16.8 million. Second quarter EBITDA included the following charges totaling $18.6 million. $15.2 million or $0.26 per share after tax for bank fees, financing termination fees, prior period deferred expenses recognized in the current quarter for certain contract terminations and amendments, and other professional and legal advisory fees incurred in connection with the proposed acquisition of Rite Aid stores; the development and implementation of the Company's turnaround strategy; and other professional and legal advisory fees.

$2.6 million or $0.04 per share after tax for asset impairments and other expenses pertaining to the planned closure of 13 stores and certain pharmacy departments, as part of Fred’s ongoing asset management of its overall chain; and $0.8 million or $0.02 per share after tax for other non-recurring charges.

In closing, I just want to reiterate my confidence in the strength of the company's business model and runaround strategy. As CFO, I want you to know that I am laser focused on executing our plan, reducing SG&A and improving free cash flow.

And now I'll turn the call back over to Mike.

Mike Bloom

Thank you, Jason. I will now spend the remainder of my time discussing retail pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and the front store. Our retail pharmacy business continues to improve, delivering flat comp script year-to-date adjusted for 90 days and increases in our generic dispensing rate and overall gross profit dollar per script. We also better managing our inventory which is leading to improvements in working capital and cash flow. In addition, our overall pharmacy gross margin improved over 200 basis points in the quarter. As we work to drive organic growth across the company, we remained focused on the execution of the key drivers of our strategy in retail pharmacy. Including benefiting from a continuing shift to more profitable generics which is led to an increase in our generic dispensing rate of 127 basis points year-over-year to 90%. Optimizing pharmacy inventory which is yielded reduction in inventory levels by 9.3% on a year-to-date basis.

Continuing execution of our 340B program across the chain and focusing our partnerships with local hospitals, clinics and healthcare systems to be their partner of choice in healthcare services and retail pharmacy. Leveraging our 2015 investment in the enterprise pharmacy system and our new investment in business intelligent software to drive efficiency and fully utilize available data to informed strategy and real time decisions. Taking inefficient cost out of our operating model and executing a variety of highly targeted marketing campaign to drive new patients into our stores. Our continually improving performance in retail pharmacy demonstrates that the initiatives we have underway are working.

Let's turn to specialty pharmacy. This is an approximately $275 million business that is one of the fastest growing specialty pharmacies in the industry. This quarter we continue to build on that momentum as a result and the investments we've made in our people, technology and portfolio of therapies. We continue to experience outstanding sales growth driven by geographic expansion into new markets, diversification with our existing therapies including hepatitis C, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, growth hormone, oncology and hematology. Focusing on deepening our relationships with our pharmaceutical manufacturers, converting much of our external reporting from manual to new technology solutions and most importantly maintaining our high level of patient care. One important development this quarter was the installation of a new operating system in the Memphis specialty facility. Installation will be completed in the other specialty pharmacies by November. With this implementation, our retail and specialty businesses will be on the same operating system. This will provide a single view of our patients that will allow us to drive treatment and therapies across both businesses. We are confident we have the right strategy in place to deliver high performance in our specialty pharmacy business.

Now moving to the front store. Despite ongoing market headwinds and food deflation in consumables, front store saw a 173 basis points improvement over last year in the key edibles categories candy, snacks and beverages. We also experienced a 60 basis points improvement in comparable sales in our general merchandized division over the same quarter last year delivering a two year stacked comp of 9.75%. We have several updates on the implementation of our growth initiatives. Our price optimization efforts are helping to improve our value perception as we gain more insight into the spending habit of our customers.

We successfully rolled out the high traffic category of beer and wine to 29 stores in the second quarter bringing the total number of stores to 40. We are continuing this rollout in additional key markets with the target of 168 stores by October and the rest of the chain to be complete in early 2018. Early results show significant incremental sales lift combined with an increase in basket size.

Pilot stores for the full cosmetic reset were implemented in July and we expect the rollout will be complete chain wide in October. Leveraging Nielsen data, we identified gaps in assortment in key health, beauty, personal care and consumables categories and rolled out expanded assortment enhancement in June and July. Through JDA, we've implemented a new program to ensure that our Top 200 items are always in stock for our customers. These items represent 15% of our front store sales. At the end of August, we launched our new mobile app. We are extremely excited about this technology which will enable us to provide personalized offers along with digital coupon to our customers and will help drive sales in our key consumable categories. We know from specific data that our customers are using digital coupon in our markets. So we are excited to add this to our value proposition to help us drive more traffic and gain more share of wallet.

While the front store continues to perform well outside of core consumables, we are working to adapt to ongoing headwinds. We continue to see challenges in our non edible categories such as tobacco, paper, pet and chemical. For Tobacco, we are starting to perform more in line with industry levels and expect to see continued improvement in trends due to expanded assortment, investment in pricing and a marketing campaign to win customers back.

In Pet, we expect to realize the benefits from the total overhaul of assortment, one of our top consumable categories. Across our other non edible categories, we are seeing positive trends that indicate we are stabilizing the business and expect to launch of digital coupon to accelerate this turnaround.

Before opening it up to Q&A, I would like to announce that Fred's will no longer be issuing monthly sales releases. This is meant to help streamline the reporting we do on quarterly basis and eliminate some of the volatility demonstrated in monthly time periods, which can be driven by seasonal day changes and the timing for release of funds from government assistance programs. We look forward to providing a comprehensive look into our business on quarterly basis.

In closing, we are starting to gain momentum and are seeing progress across the business. We recognize that we have a great deal of work to do and we are committed as ever to strengthening our business and creating shareholder value. With the sound business model that is supported by strong team and enhanced technology, we are able to focus all of our attention on streamlining our organization, increasing the efficiency of our labor, allocating capital in a disciplined manner and driving down cost at all levels of our business. With that strategy, we would drive significant growth and free cash flow positioning Fred's to win and deliver value for all shareholders.

And with that I'd like to open the call up for questions.

And today's first question comes from Paul Trussell from Deutsche Bank.

Paul Trussell

Good morning. So on front end, can you just discuss the categories that you are happy with along with more specifically detailed headwinds that you are facing on the consumable front? And also just help us better understand how you are balancing, improving traffic with now a major focus on reducing expenses.

Mike Bloom

Sure. Thanks, Paul. It's Mike. I'll start and then Mary Lou is here and she can pick up as well. So let me tell you what we are pleased with and what's working well here. And it really gets back to our core. A lot of our general merchandized categories are parallel, are seasonal, our greeting cards, those types of categories are performing well. And as well as health, beauty and personal care. The categories -- when we look at two year stacked comp, Paul what we -- in 2016 we had some fairly tremendous increases in lot of those categories which was my comment about the 9.75 two year stacked, we are up against that this year so it's flattening out a little bit but still positive comps year-to-date in two big divisions of our business. The third division is consumables, the way we define consumable is of course all the food and then some pet, chemical and tobacco is in there as well and paper. And those are the businesses that we continue to see headwind and of course the food deflation that we see going on in the marketplace. You heard me mentioned there are some bright spots in there, our beverage business is performing extremely well. We have turned that around. Our candy business continues to perform well. Our snack business continues to perform well. It's really those businesses that we mentioned the tobacco business that we are -- I can tell you we feel like we are coming out of our challenged period. There were couple of tax increases and I think it was June and July that we were experiencing some headwinds in two of our big tobacco states. But we are performing more in line with the industry. The industry is struggling a little bit in tobacco. And we are struggling as well. We are struggling a little bit more but starting to come in line. How do we balance the comments we made on reducing expenses, generating free cash flow and with driving sales and continuing to invest in the business. I think it gets it really Paul to me and we spent a lot of time over last several months, this is all about really just being smart which is why we termed it smart right. This is about -- look, I've been doing this a long time; there is a lot of areas in our organization where we will improve efficiencies. A lot of areas where technology improved efficiencies. We will reduce cost in those areas. And we will use that savings to reinvest in areas that we need to, to continue to drive our business. A great example is digital. The execution, first of all the development over the last 6, 9 months of that of our digital app -- our renewed digital app and you know that's relatively low cost but high return investment for us. We knew we were losing market share in our market because our customers were using digital coupons elsewhere. Once we identify that we jumped on it quickly, invested in that and we are expecting to see some pretty nice returns out of that driving traffic, improving our value proposition. So I am not concerned about managing that balance. I think that's what we do. That's what we do as retailers. And we'll be just smart about it. And we are going to invest where it make sense. We are going to stop investing where it doesn't work. And we will put that money towards driving sales and driving traffic into our stores.

Paul Trussell

And are you still on path for sequential improvement in the quarters ahead and operational profitability in the fourth quarter or how should we now think about the top and bottom line during the second half of this year?

Jason Jenne

Hey, Paul. We'll tell you that we have -- as we have intimated before we have moved off of the sequential improvement as it relates to the second half of this year. I think certain aspects of the turnaround here have gone better than expected but I think quite frankly certain aspects while they are working are taking longer than expected. And the fact of the matter is and I'll kind of bridge off of your previous question that Mike answered. We want this turnaround to be long term and sustainable, not a short term quick fix that delivers something that is not sustainable quarter after quarter and year after year. So that's our focus in terms of not only the SG&A investments and where we are going to be smarter about that but it's our focus in terms of returning this company to profitability, do it the right way in the right time that's sustainable.

Paul Trussell

And then lastly for me I just want to confirm that the quarter end balance sheet is not inclusive of that $25 million breakup fee and then just generally speaking if you can just discuss how you are thinking about the timetable of debt repayment and overall how you are trying to manage leverage over the near or medium term?

Jason Jenne

Sure. And to answer your question in terms of the quarter end balance sheet, the $25 million contractual reimbursement from Walgreens was in fact received prior to quarter end, that was as you know intended to cover a lot of the cost associated with the financing and the termination of the financing, many of those expenses were also incurred prior to the end of the quarter. Some of those expenses as you might imagine were incurred but we'll be actually paid in cash during the third quarter so there is a mix in terms of the outflows. But the $25 million is in our numbers. And then looking forward in terms of how we think about debt. I think it's a similar balancing act to what Mike described in terms of the SG&A reductions and where we invest that. There is a balance between investing in our business to improve it, to grow it to make it more efficient and managing a leveraged level and managing our debt level. And I'll tell you that the generation of free cash flow and the reduction of debt is future are high on my list. But I don't want to simply attack the debt level at the expense of investments that are necessary for sustainable, long-term profitability for the company. So I'll tell you that we'll talk about that in quarters to come but I think we can definitively say that the debt level that we have now is on the upper range of where we would want to be long term for Fred's.

Thank you. And the next question comes from David Magee with SunTrust.

David Magee

Yes, hi, good morning, everybody. Mike, could you talk a little bit about the competitive environment and how that's changed and it seems to me the hill is got steeper out there in general and I am curious sort of how you attack that and any specifics there will be good. Thank you.

Mike Bloom

Yes, sure. The environment out there is a competitive one for sure. We are seeing it and you read the same thing I read and we experienced it first hand in our markets with primarily for us it's the consumables business where the continued battles and price battles and people reducing prices on eggs and milks and you name it. So that's where we continue to see the competitive nature. For us and you heard me mentioned in our prepared remarks, for us, we are going to focus on where we know we can win. In these rural markets, in these small towns, the love Fred's. And they are shopping Fred's and as I mentioned, 80% of stores are generating positive free cash flow. So that's a really good story for us. We, again -- it gets back to those businesses that continue to perform well for us and it gets back to our root. And that's our focus going forward. We'll compete; there is no question about it. We will compete in the consumables business. We are going to make the investments that we need to, to ensure that she can complete her shopping in our store. It's important. And she expects us to be there for her. So it's a tough environment. We will continue to compete hard. It's what we do and I think we've shown that while maybe taking a little longer than we anticipated, we are starting to see momentum in these businesses. I wasn't able to sit here a quarter or two ago and talk about beverages and candy and snacks and our general merchandized categories continuing to perform with a year-to-date positive comps in two big divisions of our company. It's that one consumable piece of our business that we are working hard to make sure that we figured it out and give our customers what they want. And we can do it. That's what we do as retailers.

David Magee

So just want to understand -- I didn't realize that actually you were showing positive comp in snack and candy and what not but then you mentioned tobacco has been negative, I think I understand what's happening there and it seems like you'll be lapping some of that as we go through the year here but then you mentioned eggs and milks, is that the right category for you all in the end, given the proliferation of German discount grocers out there and just that --

Mike Bloom

Yes, no, it's a good question. It's a great question, David. We had a discussion just a literally just several days ago about win where we can win. Are we going to be the lowest egg price in the marketplace, no? We need to have fair prices on those competitive consumable items. There is no question. We have to be respectful of who our consumer is and respectful of our value proposition. But there are businesses and segments where we can win. And I am -- of course I am not going to divulge those on the phone but there are clear areas of our store where we have taken and will continue to take leadership positions just like others take leaderships positions in milk and eggs.

David Magee

Thank you. And just last question for me is the holiday this year, in the past you guys have tried different strategies with layaway and what not, I am just curious as we get closer to the season, anything you could share with us there in terms of what you plan to do strategically this holiday?

Mary Lou Gardner

Hi, David. This is Mary Lou. So heading into holiday this year I think we've taken a little bit of a different approach. We really try to make it more of a total stores seasonal experience. Quite frankly I think in the past while we've done well during the holiday we had a lot of upside opportunity in categories that we weren't really playing to give that full shopping experience. So toys have been great growth driver for us over the past two years. We are investing in the toy category again for Christmas. And we've just done a lot to really create a great value proposition for our customers to be able to do one stop shop for the holidays through the entire -- the candy business, the seasonal décor business. And for us that are the time for us to really drive some margin because it's -- those categories while doing really well for us also help balance out the mix of goods in the front store. And we really have what we feel is a great value proposition for our customers this year heading into the holiday season.

Mike Bloom

One of the things I'll add, David, we brought on Greg Froton, who, in my view is just an expert in imports and product design, product assortment, theme assortment, total store experience and he is really put together an incredible fall and winter for Fred's. I am really excited about it with extreme value, with great value. That's what I am most excited about.

Thank you. And the next question comes from Greg Pendy with Sidoti.

Greg Pendy

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my call. I am just trying to understand a little bit, I think earlier in the call you pointed out the JDA software implementation reduced stock outs And just in arguably a relatively flat comp where traffic is down, just trying to understand I believe the candy and snacks, has that move to a third party distribution and is that also part of what's helping there?

Mary Lou Gardner

Hi, Greg. This is Mary Lou again. So I am going to answer that kind of in three parts. So going to your last part of your question we did move candy to third party distribution along with tobacco. And that really -- it's helping us from an inventory perspective because we are not carrying that inventory in our DC. It also helps us because of the supply chain need particularly in the south and hot weather it really helps us to keep the product fresh, it doesn't melt, the mark out and mark down damages as it relate to that product. So it has been a really great improvement for us in terms of being able to keep in stock and providing the best quality product for our customers. In terms of leveraging the rest of JDA, it's balancing act. So we invested in the Top 200 items in order to keep us in stock because those represent 15% of our sales. But we've also leveraged a JDA technology to lower stock level in the lower productive SKUs and the lower volume stores. So as JDA works over time we will continue to burn down inventory but have the inventory work harder for us.

Mike Bloom

Hey, Greg. It's Mike. I am going to add something. JDA gets better with history and we at Fred's you probably heard me say this before; have never had by-item by- store replenishment. So we have that for the first time. That gets better as JDA read the demand for those products on a by store basis. So it continues to refine itself and get better. So that's some of what we are seeing here. Our in stocks today are better than I've seen since I've started. JDA has really, really enhanced our in-stocks for our customers. And we are starting to see it.

Thank you. And the next question comes from Andrew Wolf from Loop Capital Markets.

Andrew Wolf

Hey, good morning. Mike, I was pretty amazed with the 200 basis points improvement in the pharmacy. It's kind of different trend than the lot of the other folks who sell prescription drugs have. Is that sequential or year-over-year? Want to get sense of that. And then just could you speak to the sort of sustainability of that both kinds of internally, you talked a lot about your initiatives. Is there anything going on externally or they are sort of -- was it like a big bump in DIR fees or anything is also maybe helping.

Mike Bloom

Yes. So in pharmacy you heard us talk about some of what -- you got the generic dispensing rate that increased, I forget the number 127 basis points or something like that to 90%. Our average script price continues to increase. On the 200 basis points, Jason just look it up you want to comment on it.

Jason Jenne

Yes. I think what Andrew is referring to is margin improvement not talking a comp improvement.

Mike Bloom

Okay, yes, that's a generic dispensing rate, right. That is the average script price growing. And well, of course the average generic expense rate, the transfer from brand to generic at Fred's whose generic dispensing rate is pretty dramatic.

Jason Jenne

And I would say 340B impact as well. [Multiple Speakers]

Mike Bloom

Oh, yes, that's right and a more profitable 340B prescription. And Tim you got some -- the question sustainability though.

Tim Leibmann

David, you asked about sustainability, and as you know retail pharmacy is evolving process on it -- almost on a daily basis anymore. But so we look at a gross margin we have to look at reimbursement, we have to look at product cost. And in both avenues we feel pretty strongly that we will be able to sustain the performance and even improve the performance as we go forward. Related to DIR fees, DIR fees are an industry problem. They continue to expand. They are by and large limited to part D plans. But I would expect going forward they are going to leak over to some commercial plans but DIR is across the doing business at this point and I think we have that be focused on that reimbursement and the pennies and dimes in quarters that related to reimbursement because that makes a difference.

Andrew Wolf

Okay, thank you. That was extensive and pretty much right on I was hoping to hear. Then the 20% of the stores that I guess are not free cash flow positive. It sounds like they are more urban or suburban and less rural. So let's just say hypothetically the majority of them weren't -- you couldn't improve them to where you want them to get, would the business still have adequate scale with the 80% of the stores that are performing free cash flow positive in key areas like obviously procurement and supervision district management and things like that.

Jason Jenne

Yes. Andrew, I would say that I'll answer that two ways. To answer your questions directly. Yes, I do believe the business would have adequate scale on the 80% but I think more importantly I would tell you that it is our belief and our strong belief that those 20% of the stores can be brought to be cash flow positive position. Both with the work we are doing inside the four walls on labor efficiencies, smart labor as Mike mentioned, as well as the SG&A allocation of those stores for distribution, occupancy things like that, that we are working on with smart spend. So we have great hopes actually for those stores to bring them to a cash flow positive position in future.

Andrew Wolf

Okay. And the last question I had -- was kind of went back to the first question I think was asked by Paul about managing store labor at least that's how I'm viewing it. And I think you guys said it was about task focused and that to me sounds like optimization or whatever which though as you've mentioned but do you have a labor management tools in place and enough history on them to start doing that. What is going to be the meat of the process?

Mike Bloom

Yes. So, yes, we definitely labor workforce management tools in place that will help us address the task we are doing. We are actually currently doing store study, task study individually in stores with people clocking the task and what each individual does both in the front store and the pharmacy so that we can truly understand where we have efficiencies and where we need to improve our efficiencies. One example I'll throw out is I can tell you we are not happy today with how long it takes us to unload our trucks at stores. It's just not acceptable. We need to improve that. So what you do? You invest in some instances, you invest in some capital to help you reduce the unload item from x hours to y hours and redeploy that into more higher return sales performing initiative at store that will drive our business. So it's -- we got the tools and in addition to the tools like I said we are actually out there doing labor studies the old fashion way which is really the best way to get handle on what's happening. And I think it's happening in 10 or 15 stores, I don't know the exact number but we are excited to get the results of that which are coming up soon and we will work towards improving those efficiencies and I think we've already started to see some of that. I think John and his team has done a terrific job managing store expenses in an environment where look our sales are soft and they've done a great job improving efficiencies with what they have. So I think more to come but I think we've -- we are on the right track there and have the right tools to get us there.

Thank you. All right. There is nothing more at the present time. It does end the question-and-answer session as well as the call. Thank you so much for your participation. You may now disconnect your broad line. Have a nice day.

