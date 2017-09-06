Diversified Royalty Business And Low Cost Structure Driving Ligand Pharmaceuticals' Growth

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) is one of the few companies in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry that rely heavily on royalty based business model. Focused research and development programs , targeted business development deals, reliance on lean cost structure and limited outstanding shares has allowed the company to post exceptional share price growth especially in the last one year, a period when the overall healthcare industry was pounded by various problems one after the other.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals has entered into partnerships with many big pharmaceutical and biotechnology players such as Novartis (NVS), Merck (MRK), Pfizer (PFE), Amgen (AMGN), as well as smaller biotechnology and medical device companies. These deals have intricately tied down Ligand’s fortunes with some of the major players in the healthcare industry. However, by diversifying its interests across industry partners as well as indications, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has also managed to significantly reduce the concentration risks in its business.

In this article, I plan to explain at length why I believe Ligand Pharmaceuticals can be the perfect investment for relatively low risk investors in 2017.

Shots-on-goal business model has played in a key role in expanding Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ product portfolio

Ligand Pharmaceuticals has managed to steer away from most of the research and development as well as commercial risks that plague small and mid size pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, by implementing a shots-on-goal model. This unique business model involves the company entering into multiple fully funded partnerships with several pharmaceutical and medical device players across a large number of indications.

Ligand is involved in discovering innovative molecules, conducting early-stage research, providing tools for later stage research, and licensing the final outcome which is data and patents to the partners. The partnering companies are responsible for deciding which indications they will be pursuing, designing clinical trials, pricing drugs, negotiating reimbursement, marketing drugs, and fully funding all the developmental and commercial activities.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals earns its revenues mainly through licensing fees and milestone payments for clinical trial progress and from royalties paid on the sales of these partnered assets after their commercialization.

And the gradually rising average royalty rate from definitely bears testimony to the success of the company’s shots-on-goal model. The company is also witnessing a solid rise in revenues while cash expenses have remained more or less stable, resulting in increasing EPS values.

The success of this business model is also evident in the phenomenal rise in Ligand Pharmaceuticals' partnered programs from 9 in 2008 to 60 in 2011 to a staggering >155 in 2016. Here we have a strong product portfolio diversified across development stages as well across 92 different partners (linked above). While 60% of these research programs are in clinical development stage, 10% are either already marketed or in NDA stage. These programs have the potential to generate up to $2.0 billion in milestone payments. (linked above)

Diversification has helped in controlling overall business risks for Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand’s research programs are well diversified, with 33% focusing on cancer, 25% on CNS, autoimmune, and infectious diseases (linked above), while the remaining programs are targeting other indications. The proportion of investment in these partnered research programs across indications tracks closely with the overall industry-wide spending trends in these indications. The research programs are also well-diversified across Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ technology platforms, with out-licensing of Captisol accounting for the highest 39% of the research programs (linked above), followed by SUREtechnology Platform which formed basis of 23% of the company’s research programs. This was followed by research programs based on out-licensed LTP technology and OmniAb technology, each of which accounted for 19% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ total R&D programs.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals is confident of doubling total approved products by year 2020

While the number of approved products from these fully funded partnerships increased from 1 in 2008 to 14 in 2016, the number is expected to cross 28 by year 2020 (linked above). The portfolio is currently covered by over 700 patents (linked above) such as composition-of-matter patents, formulation patents, and method-of-use patents. Hence, with significant scope for regulatory approvals and label expansion of the products in Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ existing portfolio, there is also high potential for sustainable growth for the company. Besides, new deals are also expected to contribute additional products to Ligand’s portfolio.

Technology platforms as well as early and mid-stage R&D pipeline are expected to drive deal momentum for Ligand Pharmaceuticals in future years. While I have already discussed about the share of the out-licensed technology platforms in Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ existing research programs, the company may soon see a licensing arrangement for its Glucagon Receptor Antagonist or GRA program, LGD-6972, for Type 2 diabetes.

Then, the company also has an ongoing oral granulocyte colony stimulating factor or G-CSF receptor agonist program in preclinical stage, capable of being a convenient alternative to injectable G-CSF injectable therapies such as Amgen’s Neupogen and Neulasta used for neutropenia associated with chemotherapy. The investigational drug has also demonstrated some anti-tumor activity.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals also has a Captisol-enabled Busulfan in its preclinical stage, which is being developed to be used as a conditioning agent in patients before stem cell transplant.

The above diagram gives you a glimpse of Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ expectations till year 2020. Going beyond that, this company has also projected strong growth in revenues and cash flows over a period of 10 years, and expects increasing level of diversification in its product portfolio in the upcoming years. Providing guidance over such a long time frame is rare in the pharmaceutical industry and definitely requires immense confidence on the part of the company in its business model, something that Ligand Pharmaceuticals has in its Shots-on-Goal model.

Increasing sales of its existing partnered products across indications is a major growth driver for Ligand Pharmaceuticals in 2017.

Since 2009, partnered thrombocytopenia drug, Promacta has been a major revenue driver for Ligand Pharmaceuticals. This drug is approved for both pediatric and adult patient segments suffering from chronic immune (or idiopathic) thrombocytopenic purpura or ITP, as thrombocytopenia therapy in hepatitis C patients, as well as for severe aplastic anemia (or SAA) patients.And with Novartis actively exploring the drug in oncology-related thrombocytopenia indications, the drug is very much on track to become a blockbuster therapy in near future. Promacta has some patents that extend its exclusivity till year 2027.

Now Promacta’s revenues have increased phenomenally from $50 million in 2010 to more than $600 million in 2016. According to the tiered royalty structure in place, increasing revenues of Promacta imply higher effective average royalty rate for Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

We also have Novartis aggressively exploring Promacta in other indications such as oncology-related thrombocytopenia and as well as in first line SAA. In case of label expansion, Promacta will definitely report higher revenues ultimately leading to higher royalties for Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

The next major product earning royalties for Ligand Pharmaceuticals is best-in-class proteasome inhibitor, Amgen’s Captisol-enabled Kyprolis. Onyx Pharmaceutical is responsible for commercializing this drug in Japan. Kyprolis is approved in multiple markets as a multiple myeloma therapy, either as a single agent or as combination with either dexamethasone or dexamethasone and lenalidomide.

Similar to Promacta, increasing sales of Kyprolis are translating into higher royalties for Ligand Pharmaceuticals. Besides, Amgen is also striving hard to expand this drug’s label as combination therapy with Darzalex (linked above) in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, as a once-weekly dosing, and in front-line multiple myeloma indication. With increasing therapeutic areas as well as rising demand in international markets, Ligand Pharmaceuticals expects to report robust rise in royalties from Kyprolis sales in future years.

Finally, we have Evomela for which Ligand Pharmaceuticals has partnered with Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. The drug has been approved as high dose conditioning agent for multiple myeloma patients prior to autologous stem cell transplant or ASCT or as palliative care for MM patients who cannot be treated with oral therapy. With the high royalty rate close of 20% (linked above) and a rapidly rising adoption of the drug by top level transplant centers in USA, Ligand Pharmaceuticals is all set to witness a boost in its revenue growth rate in 2017.

And there are more partnered assets that can make a difference in Ligand Pharmaceuticals revenue growth rate

The recently approved partnered asset, Captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV drug, Baxdela, is indicated for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (or ABSSSI). Around 3 million patients (linked above) suffering with this condition are admitted in the hospitals in U.S., annually. This drug has already demonstrated efficacy against gram positive and gram negative pathogens, anaerobes, and methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, and hence has played a pivotal role in expanding the available treatment options especially in times when antibiotic-resistance has become a major health concern.

Sparsentan is another partnered asset in Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ pipeline, inching closer to securing regulatory approval for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis or FSGS. While this rare condition affects only 40,000 people in USA and a similar number in Europe, it can quickly progress to end-stage renal disease. Sparsentan has demonstrated a 44.8% lower proteinuria, a marker used to test the filtration function of kidneys, as compared to the current widely used irbesartan for FSGS, in Phase 2 trial, DUET. Post Phase 3 trial which is scheduled to commence in second half of 2017 and regulatory approvals, the drug may prove to be a vital asset for Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Then we have Captisol-enabled Brexanolone, partnered with Sage Therapeutics and being explored for super-refractory status epilepticus and post-partum depression in separate Phase 3 programs. Data from these trials is expected in late 2017.

But the company’s unique business strategy also comes with its unique set of risks

While Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ novel business model has safeguarded the company from many risks that torment the pharmaceutical industry, it has exposed the company to unique risks such as excessive dependence on partners licensing Captisol drug formulation technology such as Eli Lilly (LLY), Pfizer, Amgen, and Merck, on Captisol supplier, and on sales of Promacta and Kyprolis.

In case few of these partners face regulatory hurdles in getting approvals or commercial constraints in launching the Captisol-enabled pipeline products, it may directly affect Ligand Pharmaceuticals future revenue potential. Any fluctuation in revenues or changes in label of existing products, Promacta and Kyprolis, also has the potential to put Ligand Pharmaceuticals finances in jeopardy.

Further, Ligand Pharmaceuticals also depends excessively on Hovione, the company's sole supplier for Captisol, located in Portugal. Hence, any supply disruptions has the potential to completely disrupt Ligand Pharmaceuticals' operations.

Despite these problems, I believe Ligand Pharmaceuticals is a solid buy opportunity on risk-adjusted basis.

I continue to believe there is significant upside potential for Ligand Pharmaceuticals in 2017. According to the latest Wall Street estimates, the 12-month consensus target price for Align Technology is around $140.17, implying a return on investment of around 8.7%. There are many things working in the company's favor that can swoop up Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ share prices even higher.

Besides, the company had $173 million cash on its balance sheet at the end of Q2 2017. Even if I assume the annual cash burn rate of $78.5 from 2016 to continue in 2017, Ligand Pharmaceuticals is capable of sustaining its business operations for atleast two years without any external aid. In such a scenario, I believe Ligand Pharmaceuticals will prove to be a healthy addition to the portfolio of low-risk retail investors in 2017.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.