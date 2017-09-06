FedEx World-Class Air Freight Company Compared With Yusen Logistics

FedEx has recently purchased TNT (a European logistics company) and is still in the process of post merger integration but IoT can help speed up the integration of TNT.

This is an interesting time for FedEx because of the huge improvements that internet of things (IoT) can add to its business.

Introduction

FedEx, a.k.a. Federal Express (NYSE:FDX), is a world-class freight company that operates in 220 countries and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, in the United States. FedEx prides itself in employing 400,000 employees all across the world. Its primary focus is providing e-commerce solutions, business solutions, and global transportation. FedEx is broken up into several divisions, including FedEx Ground, FedEx Supply Chain solutions, and retail locations, like FedEx office, which grew due to the acquisition of Kinko’s, and much more.

FedEx is the worldwide leader in air freight services and is able to manage complex transportation solutions all across the world. To complement its services in Europe, it recently acquired TNT express services, which was a very strong player in the airfreight services industry in Europe, going from London to Istanbul and all across Europe. FedEx currently handles 12 million packages a day, and to manage this large quantity, FedEx owns and operates 650 aircraft and 500,000 motorized vehicles, plus sea-going vessels.

During the last decade and a half, FedEx, with global competitors like UPS and regional competitors like Yusen Logistics, has been aggressively pushing to get into China. This is to take advantage of the massive growth within the country and to make available reliable transportation solutions to deliver packages and augment existing supply chains. This will enable FedEx to transport manufactured goods from China to the rest of the world.

Yusen Logistics is a Japanese-based freight company that operates in Japan, Asia, the US and Europe. Yusen is staffed by 21,000 people and compared to FedEx is a regional freight company primarily doing business with the rest of the world from Japan and the rest of the Asia. Yusen Logistics (TYO:9370) was formed as a result of the NYK and the original Yusen Company merger in 2010.

Like FedEx, the company is driven by the ebbs and flows of the global economy. If the global economy is in a growth and expansion mode, both FedEx and Yusen Logistics will do very well. In summary, FedEx is a global brand that is the US; the term “FedEx it” has entered the lexicon as a verb and means to send a package quickly.

Freight Industry Overview

The global freight industry consists of several sub-sectors, including logistics services, air and express delivery services, freight rail services, maritime services and trucking services. FedEx, along with global competitors like DHL and UPS (NYSE:UPS), is a key player in all sectors of the freight industry. The global freight industry is easily 10% to 15% of global GDP, so it’s a key sector, and it is fueled by traditional industrialized economies like the US, Europe, and Japan, as well as newly minted emerging markets like Brazil, India, and China.

The vast growth in manufacturing and production capacity in China has driven the growth in sea freight and rail transportation in receiving Western countries. For instance, China is a key driver of global logistics because it exports $100 billion worth of goods every month to all parts of the globe. The global freight industry saw some slowdown due to the global recession from 2007 to 2009 but has since picked up. FedEx’s and UPS’s top line revenue growth is a good indicator of how the global freight industry is doing because the company is well diversified across the world.

FedEx Yusen Logistics PROFITABILITY INDICATOR RATIOS 2016 2015 2014 2016 2015 2014 Gross Profit Margin 71.26% 69.86% 68.33% 17.27% 16.65% 15.99% Operating Profit Margin 6.11% 3.93% 8.37% 1.93% 2.02% 1.11% Pretax Profit Margin 5.44% 3.43% 8.03% 1.95% 1.67% 1.27% Profit Margin Analysis (Net Profit Margin) 3.61% 2.21% 5.10% 0.57% 0.60% 0.67% Effective Tax Rate 33.58% 35.46% 36.47% 37.12% 40.54% 47.28% Return On Assets 4.41% 3.02% 6.98% 1.28% 1.34% 1.50% Return On Equity 12.65% 6.94% 14.25% 3.60% 3.82% 4.13%

FedEx’s gross profit margin increased from 2014 to 2016 due to the sharp drop in the cost of fuel when global oil prices dropped significantly during this period. Yusen Logistics’ gross profit margin increased from 2014 to 2016 because the cost of sales increased far less than revenues. FedEx’s operating margin decreased from 2014 to 2016 due to increases in purchased transportation. Yusen Logistics’ operating margin remained flat from 2014 to 2016 because selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased proportionally to increases in revenue.

Perhaps Yusen’s SG&A expenses are too high at around 15% of sales. Perhaps Yusen Logistics can reduce these expenses by 2% to 3% to increase its bottom line profitability. FedEx’s pretax profit margin dropped from 2014 to 2016 due to increases in the cost of purchased transportation and selling and administrative expenses. Yusen Logistics’ pre-tax profit margin remained flat from 2014 to 2016 due to the same reasons as its operating margins.

FedEx’s net profit margin also decreased from 2014 to 2016 due to high operating expenses - purchased transportation and SG&A expenses - and even though it got some relief from low fuel prices, it still was impacted by operating expenses. Yusen Logistics’ net profit margin remained flat from 2014 to 2016, primarily due to high taxation in Japan. FedEx’s tax rate remained flat from 2014 to 2016 and was very much in line with the 35% corporate tax rate in the US.

Yusen Logistics’ corporate tax rate reduced from 2014 to 2016 primarily due to the effect of the elimination of intercompany dividends received. FedEx’s return on assets and equity reduced from 2014 to 2016 due to reduced profitability, but the return on assets and equity was still reasonable in 2016. Yusen Logistics’ return on assets and equity remained flat from 2014 to 2016 due to weak profitability during this period.

FedEx Yusen Logistics DEBT RATIOS 2016 2015 2014 2016 2015 2014 Debt Ratio 70.01% 58.96% 53.80% 63.56% 65.44% 64.04% Debt–Equity Ratio 233.42% 143.65% 116.47% 174.41% 189.39% 178.11% Capitalization Ratio 49.91% 32.59% 23.66% 15.62% 16.95% 15.80% Interest Coverage Ratio 9.15 7.92 23.86 15.16 13.35 13.22 Cash Flow To Debt Ratio 0.41 0.74 0.90 0.21 0.26 0.65 Financial Leverage Ratio 2.87 2.30 2.04 2.82 2.84 2.76

FedEx’s debt ratio increased from 2014 to 2016 due to increases in its long-term liabilities, which resulted from its long-term debt increasing by 91% from 2015 to 2016; this was primarily thanks to the acquisition of TNT by FedEx. This long-term debt increased due to the additional working capital required to run the combined FedEx and TNT operation. This made FedEx’s debt ratio go from a reasonable 53.8% to an unsustainable 70%.

Yusen Logistics’ debt ratio remained flat from 2014 to 2016, but at an elevated level of 64%. The FedEx debt ratio was high due to high current liabilities and a non-controlling minority interest. FedEx’s debt-to-equity ratio increased from 2014 to 2016 thanks to increased debt, which was due to the TNT acquisition. Yusen Logistics’ debt-to-equity ratio remained flat from 2014 to 2016 because its liabilities didn’t change significantly during this period.

FedEx’s capitalization ratio increased from 2014 to 2016 to approximately 50% thanks to the additional debt that FedEx incurred due to the acquisition of TNT’s global freight and logistics business. Yusen Logistics’ capitalization ratio remained flat from 2014 to 2016 because its capital structure remained unchanged. FedEx’s interest coverage ratio depreciated from 2014 to 2016 due to the increased debt, which came from the acquisition of TNT global logistics.

The interest coverage decreased significantly to the high-single digits. This signifies that FedEx needs to work hard to make sure that its employees are working quickly to better realize cost synergies and that the company is utilizing its increased scale to boost its profitability in the very near future. Yusen Logistics’ interest–coverage ratio increased slightly from 2014 to 2016 because it has paid down a small portion of its debt, and its debt position improved slightly.

FedEx’s cash flow-to-debt ratio decreased from 2014 to 2016 in response to increased debt on its balance due to the TNT acquisition. Yusen’s cash-flow-to-debt ratio decreased from 2014 to 2016 thanks to its weak profitability, and this weak profitability was due to its high SG&A expenses. FedEx’s financial leverage worsened from 2014 to 2016 because it increased debt on its balance sheet. Yusen Logistics’ financial leverage remained flat from 2014 to 2016, and this shows that it is not aggressively using its debt to boost profitability and increase its level of automation to significantly reduce its SG&A expenses.

FedEx Yusen Logistics INVESTMENT RETURN 2016 2015 2014 2016 2015 2014 Price–Book Value Ratio 3.86 2.85 3.52 0.68 0.89 0.82 Price–Cash Flow Ratio 9.33 7.97 12.63 11.51 11.34 4.07 Price–Earnings Ratio 29.26 40.72 23.16 18.44 24.56 20.58 Price–Sales Ratio 1.06 0.90 1.18 0.11 0.15 0.14 Dividend Yield 0.52% 0.53% 0.35% 1.70% 1.11% 1.36%

FedEx’s price-to-book ratio remained flat from 2014 to 2016 because the price the market assigned to the shareholders' equity remained unchanged, which means that the market was not yet assigned a premium to the takeover of TNT by FedEx. This means the market has adopted a wait-and-see approach for now. Yusen Logistics’ price-to-book value remained below 1 from 2014 to 2016 because the market is applying a heavy discount to its assets; this is primarily because of its weak profitability at the time while being under review.

FedEx’s price-to-cash-flow dropped from 2014 to 2016 because its stock price increased less than the increase in its operating cash flow. This again points to the market still waiting to see the results of the post-merger integration at FedEx. Yusen Logistics’ price-to-cash flow increased from 2014 to 2016 thanks to reduced cash flow due to weak profitability during this period. FedEx’s price-to-earnings ratio increased from 2014 to 2016 because the market is predicting some increase in the company’s profitability due to the merger.

As a result, the stock price increased, though the price-to-earnings ratio is already very high, sitting close to 30. Yusen Logistics’ price-to-earnings ratio decreased from 2014 to 2016 thanks to weak profitability and due to a retreating stock price; this was due to the weak stock price. FedEx’s price-to-sales ratio remained flat from 2014 to 2016, showing that the stock price is reflecting a wait-and-see attitude by investors.

Yusen Logistics’ price-to-sales ratio dropped from 2014 to 2016, resulting from a drop in stock price due to investor pessimism. FedEx’s dividend yield remained increased slightly from 2014 to 2016, potentially because management is conserving cash to invest in the newly enlarged entity.

Future Outlook

FedEx appears poised to expand its sales with the acquisition of TNT and to strategically increase its footprint, mostly in Europe. The near-future outlook for FedEx within a 3-year time frame is a tepid increase in its share price due to the post-merger integration of TNT. Specifically, this is also because the cost synergies promised during the merger will need to be realized during this period so the company can continue to increase its share price.

The cost synergies will ensure the increased profitability of FedEx and the combined entity, thus ensuring the share price can reflect the increased value of the combined entity. Yusen Logistics faces a big challenge because the company is not able to operate profitably. The way to solve this challenge is to streamline its cost structure by reducing SG&A expenses. Also, Yusen Logistics will need to reduce its operating expenses, and the way to reduce this is to reduce its employees and embrace automation.

Yusen Logistics is operating in an interesting time because it can quickly and at a reasonable expense deploy Internet of Things (IoT) solutions across its logistics network. These IoT solutions will enable Yusen Logistics to get real-time data on how its drivers, trucks, planes, and ships are doing so it can better optimize delivery times and determine when to order repairs and schedule maintenance on its equipment. The bottom line is that Yusen will need to reduce employees and increase automation and IoT solutions in the next 4 years; otherwise, it will be taken over by FedEx or any other integrated global freight company.

