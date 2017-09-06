Ubiquiti Networks: Why It Is Misunderstood By The Market

My Original Investment Thesis

First, a little history on how I got to know this company. Since Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) was a small cap and its founder CEO Robert Pera rarely speaks in the public, I didn't notice this stock until May 2014 when it dropped 25% in a single day on its earnings release day. At that time, the concerns were about the high inventory level.

When I looked more into this stock, however, I was quite surprised by the quality of the company. I started investing in May 2014 mainly for four reasons:

I found Pera's blog. In the blogs written before 2014, he has shown a lot of his visions about many different things. I had to agree with his vision almost completely. Those articles also showed his frugality and independent thinking which are important characteristics for successful entrepreneurs (the same traits were seen in Warren Buffett, Sam Walton, Jeff Bezos and many others). It was very interesting to find that UBNT was a boot-strapped startup without any external funding (the capital from Summit Partners were all given to insiders, not the company), and it grew from zero to $1 billion market cap within six years (2005 to 2011). It has a unique business model. Comparing to the traditional companies such as Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), it doesn't use any sales person, but instead it relied on community evangelism and word of mouth marketing. Along with the savings of sales/marketing expense, community members also provided valuable technical support to each other, and provided valuable feedbacks to the company on beta testing and future enhancements. The R&D also is highly efficient as shown by the revenue/income per employee. (The net income per employee was over $1 million dollars in 2012.) The new Unifi segment was still small at that time, but already showed some promising signs in the SMB WLAN market. I felt it had a chance to disrupt the traditional enterprise WLAN industry.

I did two months of full time study at that time and wrote my first UBNT article in June 2014. After that, I continued to follow up on a regular basis in the last three years, roughly spending one hour per day on average. Over time, I have seen the company experienced tremendous growth fundamentally. People who invested since then should have noticed how many new products came up in the last three years.

Along with that growth, the share price also doubled from $31 to today's $58. While this 25% annual return is satisfactory and impressive for sure, it is not really very exceptional in this bull market since many other high tech companies also doubled or even tripled during the time frame. The difference here, however, is that UBNT's relative fundamental performance (in terms of revenue growth and EPS growth) is much better than most of the other high flyers. In other words, with Unifi growing 73% YoY, the current market valuation at 14.5 times forward P/E is simply too low for such a high growth and high quality company.

Low Valuation and High Short Interest

Besides the low valuation, the high short interests also made many investors confused. Why would such a high quality and high growth company have such a high short interests? Do these shorts just want to lose money?

Due to the asymmetries found in downside vs. upside, short selling usually has a lot more risk than buying a stock, and it is also "path-dependent." Therefore, usually there is no reason to sell short in such a big way, unless the company is likely to have some big trouble down the road.

I believe many potential investors have been scared off by the high short interest. So what is the short thesis here?

As I mentioned above, short selling is path-dependent. No matter how right the shorts are "eventually," if the stock keeps rising to a very high level before it comes down, they could still get busted during the process (many value investors learned that lesson in the dot-com bubble when they were shorting those bubble stocks). Also, if there aren't enough shares to borrow, shorts could be squeezed too. All this means that shorts usually have a lot of incentive to let their short thesis known by the public, before too late.

The fact is that shorts have stayed on UBNT since 2013, lost at least 100% and were mildly squeezed at least twice (as seen in the spiking borrowing cost up to 40% in 2H15 and 18% in June/July 2017) in the last three years, so they should have a lot of incentive to show their thesis. Yet, although I have heard some short thesis, it was never very convincing to me. Let's examine several of them:

Commodity product and eventual catch-up from competitors

UBNT had a gross margin from 44% - 48% in the past, and a net profit margin nearly 30%. This is extremely profitable when comparing to its peers. So shorts are saying this phenomena is not going to last. According to them, Pera might have been a genius in identifying an Airmax market in the WISP industry, but even if that is not due to luck, competitors will try to copy him and come up with similar products, and sooner or later the competition pressure will drive the profit margins down, because essentially this is a "commodity" product.

This argument sounds reasonable in theory, but what is the reality? Airmax's success has been well known since 2010, yet after seven years, even after some execution mistakes in 2015 and 2016, UBNT is still the market leader. And its margin and pricing are still roughly the same as before.

What the theory failed to recognize is the complexity of an industry. There are a lot more details than simple reasoning like those. In terms of Airmax, there are multiple barriers of entry to make it a non-commodity:

1. The wireless system, especially the PTMP (point to multiple point) system is a network. Once it has been put into the place, it is very costly to change it. Every CPE (customer premises equipment) installed in that network has to be replaced at the same time in order to switch to a different vendor. WISPs also enroll new customers over time (they don't have everyone signed up for their service at the beginning), which means they need to keep buying new CPEs from the same vendor to add into an existing network. They also prefer not have to maintain the knowledge and training of multiple vendors' products. So there is considerable networking effect and switching cost here.

2. Wireless systems, in general, have many corner cases and very hard to achieve stability/certainty without a lot of testing. This testing comes from both sides. The manufacturer has to test so many different cases in order to make sure the system works in every corner case. After all, this is wireless and interference is over the air and subject to many uncontrollable variables. The WISPs also need to do a lot of testing to make sure the system is stable over a long time. Even after this testing passed on one location, you can never be sure it will be the same case in the other locations. Therefore, the switching cost and search cost is very high for WISPs.

3. There are a lot of technical challenges. Pera's success in Airmax was mostly because he reduced the price dramatically comparing to Cambium's Canopy system, and this opens a door for small WISPs to compete with large ISPs. These small WISPs are short on capital and technical knowledge, but long on efficiency and flexibility. At the beginning, they found areas that could not be reached by large ISPs, but later, they compete directly with large ISPs with cheaper price and better customer service. However, all this price disruption was built on top of solving one technical problem in 2010: apply indoor WiFi chipset to outdoor systems.

Those indoor chipsets are mass-produced by vendors like Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) or Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and therefore very cheap. However, they are designed in WiFi standards and supposed to be used in indoor environment only. Before Pera, nobody thought about using it in outdoor environment. Pera was able to achieve that only because of his unconventional thinking and technical know-how.

Although it worked, it was by no means an easy task. This was seen in Airmax AC's tough development process too. Although Cambium copied UBNT's idea and came up with a cheaper ePMP product, it still didn't accomplish the same task using an AC chip. UBNT also had almost two years delay in finishing Airmax AC with backward compatibility.

4. There are considerable economies of scale.

As any hardware company, there is an economies of scale factor in Airmax. The biggest player usually has more negotiation power with suppliers, third-party manufacturers, and can save on SG&A cost such as distribution, QA, and R&D. The economies of scope also is an important factor, since the vendor with the most complete offering will get more favor from customers. For example, UBNT has a lot more antennas than its major competitors.

Competition in the Enterprise Market

As we can see above, the WISP market isn't really a commodity market as some would think, but what about the enterprise WLAN market?

In this market, there are primarily two groups of competitors. The first group is the traditional high end enterprise WLAN vendors, such as Cisco, Aruba, Ruckus and Aerohive. The second group is the low end consumer Wireless Router/AP vendors, such as TP-LINK and Netgear.

The price between these two markets are dramatically different, often 10 times difference. However, the interesting thing is no matter what price point they chose, most of them are not very profitable.

It is hard to know the profit margins of Cisco's WLAN segment because they don't separate this out. But the overall gross margin for Cisco is 63%, and operating margin is 25%. This number seems to be pretty good, but I suspect its switch segment was the most profitable segment and WLAN segment has lower margins.

Other than Cisco, other high-end vendors look pretty bad. Before Aruba was bought by HP, it had a gross margin of astounding 73%, but operating margin was only 10%. Ruckus, despite its reputation in R&D, was barely profitable for many years before it was bought by Brocade, and one year later, it was sold again to Arris (NASDAQ:ARRS) with a big loss. Aerohive (HIVE) is probably the worst player of them all, despite a very good gross margin at 67%, it had big losses every year and its stock dropped 75% since the IPO.

In contrast, UBNT had maintained a pretty stable operating margin of 30% - 33%, even though its gross margin is only 45% - 48%. Although we don't know the margins of the Unifi segment, according to Pera, this segment is more profitable than the Service Provider segment.

I am sure people would wonder why there is such a huge disconnect between great gross margin and very poor operating margin in the traditional high end vendors. Certainly, it is not because they sold the device at a low price, because in that case, the gross margin would be poor. When we look at their earnings statement, SG&A expense is usually two-thirds of the operating expenses, and R&D having the other one-third. Apparently, UBNT has good operating margin not because it sold the device at a higher price, but because it has a different business model and much more efficient R&D.

As we know, UBNT doesn't have a sales force, and the only platform it uses is the community forum. Essentially, it forms a partnership with all the third-party installers who would love to take the extra savings and enjoy the profit passed onto them. In other words, we don't know whether Aruba, Ruckus and Aerohive "hired" the sales force or they were actually working "for" the sales force, because the large trunk of the profit was taken by those sales people, pretty much similar to the investment banks' trading desks having most profit taken by the traders.

Besides the advantage of a vastly superior and unique business model (cutting off the middleman), UBNT also has a very efficient R&D culture. Even before the Bay Area became so hard and so expensive in hiring, UBNT had opened many R&D offices around the world, which saved a lot of cost for its following years. Pera also guarded the door personally when it came to hiring, interviewing each candidate, and focused on hiring the doers rather than talkers.

The following question is: can these high end competitors change their business model and try to copy UBNT? I think the answer is: it is very hard, if not impossible. The existing business model has been in place for many years. To suddenly change it, the firm will risk losing its existing market and may not be able to get into the new market either. It also means that their price has to come down a lot and the reduced price may not cover the savings in sales force reduction. Ruckus actually tried a hybrid version, with Xclaim wireless having reduced features and no sales force involved. The result of that experiment is in fact miserable in the last three years. SMB customers didn't like it because the price wasn't good enough. High end customers didn't like it because they didn't get to know it and there was no good tech support (and no sales to help the cause).

For this reason, after Unifi showed promises since 2013, none of these high end vendors made any meaningful changes. To be fair, Cisco is still the market leader in terms of revenue dollars, but UBNT could have passed it on unit volume. But by any means, Cisco wasn't really hurt a lot since its WLAN revenue was still roughly flat year over year, and this is because UBNT still didn't really penetrate its large enterprise customer base, although this may change later.

Now, what about the low end consumer wireless device players such as TP-LINK and Netgear? Technically speaking, with enough time and investment, they could come up with a wireless device with similar functionality and same or even lower price point, but again, that is only the theory. In practice, there are several barriers for them to compete with UBNT, even though they could copy Unifi Controller.

1. Switching Cost and R&D challenge.

Again, wireless systems are complex and require a lot of testing. The wireless AP has to be stable and has to be compatible with hundreds of different client hardware and software. This is not easy to achieve. Also, any installer switching to a new vendor has to make sure the stability and compatibility are up to their standards. So the switching cost for customers is very high, and R&D effort for the vendor is not trivial either.

2. Brand recognition.

TP-Link and Netgear are both well known as consumer brands, not enterprise brands. It is hard to change that impression. Even if the installers could change their perception, their SMB customers may have this concern and in case of any trouble later on, the installers' reputation will be at stake.

3. Relatively price insensitive.

Comparing to the equipment cost, the installation cost and maintenance cost can be much higher for installers. For this reason, these installers would not want to save 20% - 30% on the equipment if there is any concern on quality, feature or brand image. UBNT was able to beat the other high end vendors because its gear is often only 1/10 to 1/3 of the competitors' offerings, not just a 20% - 30% discount.

4. Economies of Scope

UniFi controller is very convenient to use, but the best thing from the vendor perspective is the ability to do cross selling. Installers like to use the same software to control wireless APs, routers, switches and video cameras. In the meantime, it also increases the barrier of entry: if another vendor comes to compete, it is hard for them to come up with a whole set of products all in the same high quality.

If the existing consumer market players are not a threat, what about the other new entrants? I think these new entrants have the same problem as the existing low end players, with one additional barrier being the economies of scale. If they can't achieve large scale very quickly, it is hard for them to reduce cost and stay in the game.

Decline of Gross Margin

There was a small decline in gross margin from 48.7% in FY 2016 to the 45.7% margin in FY 2017. This decline has been used as an excuse to prove shorts' theory on competition pressure. However, people who follow UBNT closely would know that there was no price dropping in any of the existing products, whether it is MSRP or retailer's price after distributor discount. If there were no price changes, how could it be a result of competition pressure?

According to Pera, the smaller gross margin was simply a result of more aggressive pricing in the new equipments such as sub-$100 Unifi Switches, and consumer products like AmpliFi. Essentially, Pera considers this as a good investment for the future, as the aggressive pricing passed on more profit to customers and could in turn speed up the growth in market share. The same strategy has been employed by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) for two decades and people eventually saw the results. Nowadays not many investors would question Amazon's high P/E or low profitability because they knew it still holds a lot of pricing power. Similarly, UBNT has the same kind of pricing power it hasn't used yet. If needed, UBNT may use higher prices and still not losing much volume, simply because its products are still much cheaper than the competitors.

This pricing power was demonstrated in fall 2015, when UBNT's second generation Unifi AP was going to have an almost 50% cut in price (and yet maintain the same gross margin). Essentially, the 1st generation UAP-AC was listed at about $300, but the second generation UAC-PRO was only $150. Apparently, everyone thought nobody was going to buy the 1st generation UAP since the 2nd generation APs are both cheaper and better. For this reason, UBNT was trying to dramatically reduce shipping of 1st generation APs to distributors and the channel was essentially dried out. Now guess what happened? The sales of UniFi (from UBNT to distributors) didn't drop, it went up instead. With the same software, and the same old hardware, Unifi sold more instead of less in late 2015. This is hard to explain through reasoning, with only one possible explanation: when you don't have marketing/sales, it would take some time for the news to spread. The SMB customers/installers gradually discovered the merits of UniFi and started to adopt it. Later, even more dramatic things happened, after many distributors totally ran out of the supplies of 1st generation APs and didn't get enough supplies of 2nd gen APs, the 1st gen APs were actually sold at a higher price than previous MSRP even when they were about to get obsoleted! (UAP-PRO was sometimes sold at $250 at that time instead of $200). In other words, if 1st gen AP could sell really well when they were twice more expensive than 2nd gen AP, it shows the potential pricing power of 2nd gen AP.

Also, for quite some time in 2016, the 1st gen APs still had higher sales in Europe than the 2nd gen APs even though the latter is both cheaper and better. This shows the inertia of any system, something academia often fail to realize and explain.

Non-Recurring Revenue

Every hardware company has a potential problem of non-recurring revenue. This alone isn't really a reason to short a company (because if so, all the hardware companies would be shorted), but admittedly, this is a potential weakness in all the hardware companies.

That said, this has to be put into the context of the industry. I don't think this is a big issue in the long run for the wireless hardware industry, because the internet is still growing very fast in the foreseeable future. Not only the internet is being speeded up a lot all over the world (many large ISPs in the US are starting to offer Gigabit internet to homes) which will lead applications to have more and more appetite/requirement for higher bandwidth, the most promising future technologies (such as IoT, big data, AI, wearable computing, cloud computing and VR) also need faster internet with higher bandwidth, better stability and lower latency. Simply put, there is a lot of demand to continuously improve our internet for many years to come. This demand will bring a lot of upgrade revenue for the industry.

The CEO Sold Some Stock

Since recently Pera sold 1 million shares at $61.25, there has been some criticism such as he intended to cash out or even try to mislead investors by overstating forecasts. I found these arguments ridiculous, because not many CEOs would take zero cash compensation and stock compensation like he did. Also, he has spent about $300 million cash to buy back stock over the last three years. Just recently, he spent $100 million cash to buy back at $50. With the same money, he could have just issued a special dividend and he would get 70% of it. What is the point of buying at $50 and selling at $61.25? While this 20% gain might seem a lot to a trader, it is nothing to a long-term investor or a business owner.

Also, the last time he sold any shares was the secondary public offering in 2013. That event was primarily for Summit Partners to cash out, since Pera only sold 0.5 million shares.

Besides buying back shares all the time, the share based compensation expense has been reduced over the years even when the headcount and share price all increased a lot during the same period. This means Pera was treating his shares as gold (he'd rather give out cash bonus than shares), a good sign for owner operator led companies.

This kind of criticism made me feel pretty irritated. This is a world where CEOs with huge compensation and constant stock issuance for compensations/acquisitions can get away with complements and analysts support (it wasn't a coincidence that those analysts always used non-GAAP earnings for their forward P/E calculations and of course these non-GAAP earnings didn't count share based compensation), and yet a good founder CEO who treated shares as gold and took no compensation at all got ridiculous criticism when he only sold 1.7% of his shares, or 10% of what he bought back in the last three years.

If such criticism came from short sellers with their own agenda, it is understandable. If it came from long term shareholders, I don't know what to say.

Existing Product Lines

What is ironic is that after three years of dramatic growth and improvement in fundamentals, the share price of UBNT pretty much stayed the same when comparing with the peak price of May 2014 ($56.85). While I can understand many retail investors might feel pretty depressed (assuming they bought at the peak level in 2014), I believe smart fundamental investors, especially long-term investors, actually feel pretty excited at the moment.

During the last three years, UBNT has seen dramatic progress in the UniFi segment. Now UniFi is a well-known brand in the enterprise market. The success of the wireless AP has carried over to routers and switches. Although Airmax revenue has roughly stayed flat during the last three years, the improvements were still obvious, with GPS sync, Gpon and LTU coming soon. In the meantime, UBNT also entered the consumer market with well designed products released recently which I believe have huge potential going forward.

It is time to review each of these product lines and their future prospectives:

1. Airmax

As I mentioned above, Airmax had some execution mistakes in 2015 and 2016, which was partly due to internal problems and partly technical challenges. Either way, the backward compatibility is finally here and Gen2 hardware finally ramped up in volume production and will see filling the channel in the coming quarters (the channel has been purged due to the transition from Gen1 to Gen2 hardware).

In the meantime, GPS sync has been implemented for greenfield deployment with many good WISP reviews. The Airmax team is currently working on GPS sync with backward compatibility and the first beta is scheduled for this week. This will help WISPs to free up more spectrum and increase bandwidth. It also will help UBNT to compete with vendors like Cambium since Cambium has relied on their GPS sync advantage for many years.

Besides GPS Sync, UCRM and UNMS are both going to be very helpful for WISPs, especially the UNMS software, which works like the UniFi Controller, integrating everything WISPs use under the same management software (including Airmax, AirFiber, UFiber, Edgemax and UniFI AP), and further differentiating UBNT's product offerings and improve its usability.

2. LTU

As I mentioned above, Airmax was essentially a "hack" (use indoor chips in outdoor applications), so there were a lot challenges to make it work. Even after it finally worked, there were all kinds of limitations on the performance. This is why UBNT wanted to design their own ASIC chips. However, ASIC requires both time and capital investment to develop. This is why it took 4-6 years of development for this project. Finally, LTU is supposed to come out by the end of this year (final public release may need to wait for 2018). This is supposed to be a game changer, since it is very hard for competitors to catch up, due to the R&D cost and time/scale required to implement it.

In terms of revenue impact, we will likely see much more dramatic impact than previous AirFiber products simply because this is a PTMP product. With PTP products, UBNT would only sell two devices for each PTP link. With PTMP, UBNT would sell one device per end-user, and there are usually 30 - 100 end users for each PTMP network. So there could be a lot more sales for LTU.

Even with the dramatically improved performance and stability, LTU is said to have similar pricing as Airmax. This also should ensure the demand.

3. Gpon (UFiber)

As Pera mentioned in the earnings call, Gpon is going to be a big market in South America and Eastern Europe because it was a lot cheaper to deploy fiber in those areas.

His plan was to get the first version of OLT and CPE out, and after the initial success and stabilization, he will dramatically reduce the price of OLT from the current $1500 to sub-$100 level (possibly with lower capacity OLT though), and possibly also reduce the CPE price.

As mentioned above, small ISPs don't have a lot of capital and also don't have many customers to begin with, so cheaper hardware will allow them to get started quickly, essentially democratizing the fiber ISP market. This is how Airmax got successful, and chances are UBNT may repeat that success in the Fiber market with the same strategy.

4. UniFi AP

Overall, the strategy for UniFi is to get to the higher end market after the initial market share wins. As Pera said, UniFi will see better ASPs (average selling prices) and better margin moving forward. UniFi HD ($350 MSRP vs $150 in UAP-AC-PRO) has seen increasing popularity in the last few months. It became popular not only because the price is much cheaper than competitors (1/5 - 1/3), the performance also is the best.

UAP SHD has a MSRP of $550 and comes with an additional radio for security purposes. SHD is currently in the beta store. There also will be another UAC-XG coming out, possibly over $1,000 in MSRP. Although we don't know the details, its picture was once listed in one of Pera's blogs.

In the meantime, the international market is catching up on UniFi growth. In the past, the UniFi growth was pretty much concentrated in the North America market, but since Q1 2017 (calendar year), international market has also seen dramatic growth. I don't know the trigger of it, but the 1st gen Unifi had become popular in US first before it spread over to international market too. So it is not surprising to see international markets following US on that path.

5. Unifi Switch and USG

Among all the growth drivers, I believe the most important project is the improvement of USG and its firewall system. Router, switch and wireless AP together is a set of network equipment all managed by UniFi controllers. In the past, however, routers have been a weak link in this set. Although Edgemax has better router features, it isn't compatible with UniFi.

This is why Pera hired a new team lead (a senior tech guru who worked on pfsense for many years) to work on USG. The road map of USG was published at the beginning of 2017, and I expect to see dramatic improvement by the end of this year. Once this is completed, it will pave the road for UBNT to up-attack the high end enterprise market. (And this is why I think this is the most important project at the moment.)

Besides USG improvement, the coming 10G router and existing 10G switch also will help to complete the set, allowing UBNT to address the need of higher end enterprise market.

6. Unifi Video Camera

UVC has been a project dragged for more than six years. There were definitely some execution mistakes along with way. Fortunately, UVC has been growing very fast in the last quarter (according to Shopblt.com). With the new UVC-Micro hardware, and possibly new NVR later (as mentioned by Pera in the last conference call), we may see even more growth in this product line.

7. Consumer Market

Consumer segment is perhaps the most controversial segment. Many investors thought this is a total distraction from the company's core competences, and it is not an adjacent market that could utilize the company's existing strength (such as community forum or brand recognition).

In my opinion though, I totally agree with Pera's decision on entering this market. This is because I believe UBNT has the right gene to come up with an excellent consumer product and eventually see a big-hit product.

Most WISPs have noticed UBNT's strength in usability and presentation. Both its hardware and software are beautiful, simple and easy to use. This is exactly what we have seen in Steve Jobs' creations. The recent FrontRow also is another example to show the talent of the CEO and his team. The usability and presentation are all first class, far exceeded my expectations. I was always wondering that if the same product came from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) instead of UBNT, what would be the market reaction to it?

Regarding to sticking with core strength, and not over-diworsify, I think this has to be put into a context. I could argue that Amazon didn't stick with its core strength (e-commerce) when it came up with AWS and fire tablet or Echo. Why does e-commerce have anything to do with cloud computing or consumer electronics?

But if the stock price was doing well, and revenue/earning showed a success, nobody is going to complain about these initiatives. People judge everything based on results, but decisions have to be made before the results are known. They forgot the fact that without many experiments and failures, there would be no success. Without investment for many years ahead, there would be no success.

Before Elon Musk came up with a good Model S, people all thought he was crazy on investing in EVs. While I am not saying that he wasn't, I am amazed by the 180-degree turns in these people's opinions.

Some investors may be concerned with the slow sales of FrontRow in the last two weeks, but I believe it is still too early to tell. I believe UBNT still didn't do any marketing at all and the products were not being listed in offline retailers. I suspect it will try to get some initial feedback first and work out the possible enhancements before getting full scale marketing out.

8. Secret Projects

Since many projects above weren't shown to the public until a very late stage, it is reasonable to suspect that there could be a lot more secret projects coming. One interesting project or future direction was mentioned by Pera as the following:

We also have more complimentary technologies set back to UniFi and I think what you will see in our vision is you go into a building one day and you will see UniFi running everything, everything from the automation to the lighting to the Wi-Fi piece to endorse security systems that the video security systems and more. And we have teams working on all of that stuff.

This project is promising because it is a natural extension of UniFi and it builds on the same customer base (installers of enterprise/SMB equipment).

With the R&D related hiring increasing at a very fast pace in the last quarter, I would expect the company is working on many such secret projects.

9. What Truly Matters

There are a lot of potential in all the projects/product lines above, but what truly matters in the long term is none of these. Instead, it is the people in the company (including the CEO, the teams and the culture) that will ultimately determine the fate of this company.

Although there were some cultural problems in some teams back in 2014 - 2015, I am glad that there are many encouraging signs since the last year. For instance, I have noticed that the product release is now in better quality and with faster iterations. Also, there were two innovations that helped a lot on the R&D process: fully automated testing against various hardware and RF environments, and beta store.

It is hard to imagine that with only 725 people, UBNT had so many projects going on. I believe that is also a reflection of its efficient R&D culture.

Trade Around Or Buy and Hold?

With the stock stay range-bounded from February to July and came down again from $65 to $58, people might feel that it is much better to trade around the stock than buy and hold.

In my opinion, this is subject to many factors. First, some people may have better trading skills or short-term time horizon, and therefore they should trade around. However, I haven't found out how to make money consistently that way. Second, trading could be based on technicals or fundamentals. The trading strategy using fundamentals could be buying at lower P/E and selling at higher P/E. However, I feel this may work better for deep value stocks than growth stocks.

In general, it is dangerous to always try to outsmart the market in frequent transactions. I have learned the same lesson over and over again. One example would be with Markel (MKL). I bought it in early 2014 at low $500s and it went up to mid-$700s within a year. I felt the P/B was no longer that attractive and sold it, only to see it went up to $900s right away and stayed there for two years, and now it broke into the $1,000 territory.

For a growth stock, it could get a bit expensive from time to time, but the growth over time will back-fill the "over-valuation." If it is easy to find a good growth stock, we can always switch investments to get the best and also the cheapest stock at the time. However, the reality is that it is very hard to find a good high quality and high growth company selling at "fair" prices.

This is why smart long term investors like Chuck Akre (who happens to be the third-largest shareholder of UBNT) never traded around a stock in his later years.

Conclusion

Normally, a stock which appreciated 25% a year in the last three years should have been more than satisfactory. However, in this bull market, this performance isn't that impressive comparing to so many high flyers. There is a major difference though: as Buffett said, "Only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked." I sleep better with UBNT in my portfolio because I believe the share price eventually tracks fundamentals, and UBNT is one of those hard-to-find high quality companies.

In fact, if the price goes up a lot right now, I don't know if that is a good thing for sure, because I will be tempted to sell in that case and possibly miss a good company (just like what I did with MKL). That would be like "Stepping Over Dollars to Pick Up Dimes."

Finding (and understanding) a good company already is hard enough, who knows that holding onto it is even harder? Again, Buffett once said that the stock market is not a game where a guy with 160 IQ beats those with 120 IQ - the right temperament is actually much more important.

To me, that right temperament means to stay with what I know, concentrate on my best ideas, and focus on the big picture.